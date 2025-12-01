About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Your Exclusive Benefit is now Active.

Kindly Complete Your Purchase to avail.

Great to see you again! Your exclusive benefit is now active.

Redeem it within 24 hours.

There's more for you

We also have a range of amazing member-only benefits at LG.com. Join us.

Welcome Coupon

As a member, enjoy 5% off your first purchase on us. This is valid for 365 days since sign-up.1)

Join Us

Discounted LG Best care (AMC)

Get Discounted Extended Warranty(AMC) to ensure long-lasting life for your LG products.2)

Terms & Conditions

Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes.3)

Join Us

LG Certified Installation

Your installation request will be generated post-delivery when orders are placed from LG.com.4)

Join Us

Newsletter

Be the first to know about our latest products and promotions - our newsletter has you covered.5)

Join Us

1. Welcome 5% Discount Coupon - Receive a Welcome Coupon giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/in.

   Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome coupon is valid for the 365 days since sign-up. Welcome coupon may not be valid in conjunction with other offers. 

2. Discount Extended Warranty (AMC) - Get Discounted Extended Warranty(AMC) to ensure long-lasting life for your LG products.

3. Free Shipping - Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in We take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

4. LG Certified Installation - Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and out expert engineers will guide you through user manual.

5. Newsletter - Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications.