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LG 108cm (43) NANO 4K UHD AI NU880B Smart TV 2026

LG 108cm (43) NANO 4K UHD AI NU880B Smart TV 2026

43NU880BPLA
Front view of LG 108cm (43) NANO 4K UHD AI NU880B Smart TV 2026 43NU880BPLA
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU880B, released in 2026
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shown in front and side views highlights a 50-inch display with a 1112 mm-wide screen, 649 mm screen height, 711 mm height with stand, a 70.8 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 902 by 230 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 enables 4K Super Upscaling with Dynamic Tone Mapping, showing a close-up portrait with flowers as AI refines each frame to enhance skin texture, fine details, and natural color up to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is shown from the back, revealing a metallic rear panel with evenly spaced horizontal ridges that create a clean, structured look and emphasize the Linear Flow Design across the entire surface.
Front view of LG 108cm (43) NANO 4K UHD AI NU880B Smart TV 2026 43NU880BPLA
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU880B, released in 2026
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shown in front and side views highlights a 50-inch display with a 1112 mm-wide screen, 649 mm screen height, 711 mm height with stand, a 70.8 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 902 by 230 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 enables 4K Super Upscaling with Dynamic Tone Mapping, showing a close-up portrait with flowers as AI refines each frame to enhance skin texture, fine details, and natural color up to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is shown from the back, revealing a metallic rear panel with evenly spaced horizontal ridges that create a clean, structured look and emphasize the Linear Flow Design across the entire surface.

Key Features

  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Linear Flow Design features a refined and solid finish made to complement your space
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • AI Hub unlocks a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
  • Access a wide selection of live and on demand content seamlessly available through LG Channels
More

Why LG NANO 4K UHD?

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows an image of a feather, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects textures and color volume to enhance micro details and deliver clearer, more vibrant 4K image quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Linear Flow Design is presented in a multi-angle view, with a rear panel shown at the top, a wall-mounted living room scene at the bottom left, and a close-up of the ridged metal back at the bottom right.

Linear Flow Design

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background wLG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.ith security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with LG Channels offers endless free entertainment, including live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content, with direct access to a wide range of viewing options.

LG Channels - Endless Entertainment for Free

How does LG NANO 4K UHD elevate clarity and detail?

LG NANO 4K UHD is made to reveal rich detail in every scene. Its Nano Detail Enhancer analyzes every frame to enhance contrast, detail, and brightness at a nano level. Sophisticated upscaling algorithms bring up resolution to 4K. Watch your favorite content in sharper, better quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows a feather image, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects fine textures to enhance contrast and depth and deliver a clearer, more three-dimensional 4K picture.

HDR10 Pro

Vivid details, deeper contrast in every scene

Our HDR10 Pro format brings brighter highlights and deeper shadows. Dive into brighter scenes with richer detail. 1)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Upgraded for smarter, more powerful processing

Driven by enhanced GPU and CPU power, the alpha 7 AI Processor performs nano-scale image optimization to deliver 4K clarity with improved caontrast and three-dimensional depth.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.10)

*via Co pilot &gemini (Needs AI Magic Remote additionally/to be purchased , pls check your sales pack).

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free13)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.14)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

*Needs AI Magic Remote additionally/to be purchased , pls check your sales pack.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings diverse content from various platforms into a single hub for free, making it easier than ever to find content you love. Start watching without hidden costs or installing a top-box.15)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across supported smart ecosystems.16)

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.21)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.22)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.23)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.24)

Design, made to elevate your space

Linear Flow Design

Refined, solid finish that complements your space

Your TV features a modern metallic finish with real heft and a tasteful linear design that's made to elevate your space.25)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Linear Flow Design is presented in a multi-angle view, with a rear panel shown at the top, a wall-mounted living room scene at the bottom left, and a close-up of the ridged metal back at the bottom right.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.30)

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.31)

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is shown in a studio as a director edits a movie at a control panel, with the FILMMAKER MODE logo displayed at the bottom left.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 is shown in a studio as a director edits a movie at a control panel, with the FILMMAKER MODE logo displayed at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off extra processing and preserves the director’s chosen color, motion, and aspect ratio. Movies play back with the same look and feel intended in the studio.32)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.33)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 with WOW Orchestra shows an orchestra conductor leading a performance on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.

1)*HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

 

6)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*Network update required.

 

13)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

14)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

15)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

16)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

21)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

22)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

23)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

24)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

25)*Bezel size differs by series and size.

 

27)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

29)*60Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

30)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

31)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

32)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

33)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

*Product Showcase is basis Creative Visualization & May Differ with Actual Product. Specs may vary from Country to Country.

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K UHD

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    959 x 563 x 70.8

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    6.4

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Usage Care

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    959 x 563 x 70.8

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    959 x 618 x 200

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1055 x 660 x 114

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    792 x 200

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    6.4

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    6.5

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    8.4

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

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 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



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