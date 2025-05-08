We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 (165.1 cm) LG NanoCell AI NANO83 4k Smart TV 2025
Key Features
- Pure Colors in Real 4K, vivid colors paired with astounding detail
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
Cybersecurity
CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
Pure Colors in Real 4K
Watch 4K content refined with vivid color accuracy and crisp details, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
HDR10 Pro
Vibrant colors and brightness takes the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.
The next generation of LG AI TV
AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
*Internet connection required.
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
Experience what LG AI TV can do for you!
AI Voice ID
AI Search
AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard
AI Concierge
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.
AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
Ultra Big TV
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*NANO80 comes in a maximum of 86 (218.44 cm) and inches may vary by region.
*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub
Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Powerful Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO90 and FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO80.
Best NanoCell TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO90 and FILMMAKER MODE applies to NANO80.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
Key Specs
Display Type
4K UHD
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
Audio Output
20W
Speaker System
2.0 Channel
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1454 x 838 x 57.7
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
21.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K UHD
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Direct
-
60Hz Native
-
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
-
4K Super Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Yes
-
10 modes
-
Yes
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 60Hz)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Built-In
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1454 x 838 x 57.7
-
1454 x 903 x 269
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
1156 x 269
-
21.5
-
21.7
-
27.7
-
300 x 300
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
20W
-
Yes
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Down Firing
-
2.0 Channel
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
1ea
-
Yes
-
1ea
-
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)
-
2ea
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Under 0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
Country of Origin
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
-
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
-
