About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

164cm (65) LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026

164cm (65) LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED65C6PLA
Front view of 164cm (65) LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED65C6PLA
BEE stickers
BEE stickers icon
LG OLED evo AI C6 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1441 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 826 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.1 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.
LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI C6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.
LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.
Front view of 164cm (65) LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED65C6PLA
BEE stickers
BEE stickers icon
LG OLED evo AI C6 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1441 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 826 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.1 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.
LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED evo AI C6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.
LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Key Features

  • Brighter visuals, vivid detail with Brightness Booster powered by alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3
  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light.
  • Up to 165Hz in 4K with G-SYNC compatibility and FreeSync Premium for tear-free and winning gameplay
  • Award-winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG OLED evo C6?

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.

Brightness Booster

LG OLED evo AI C6, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos visible at the top of the screen.

Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG OLED evo C6 deliver superior picture quality?

Step into the next generation of OLED with the LG OLED evo C6. Brightness Booster enhances every frame with increased brightness, while the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 ensures refined detail and precision. Enjoy brighter visuals, anchored by Perfect Black that maintains depth across all lighting conditions and Perfect Color certified for 100% Color Volume and Fidelity. OLED evo C6—designed to deliver consistent, high-quality picture performance in most viewing conditions, bright or dark.

Brightness Booster

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm delivers brighter highlights and improved detail.1)

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Brightness Booster shows a dark scene where a brilliantly illuminated peacock spreads its radiant, glowing feathers, delivering brighter highlights with improved detail and striking contrast.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

Perfect Black and Perfect Color in any light, always

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate color. See every star clearly, even in a bright room.2)

Anti-Glare matte display Perfect Black & Perfect Color display

LG OLED evo AI C6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

LG OLED evo AI C6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

Eyesafe-verified to reduce blue light, every frame stays easy on your eyes3)

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

Ultimate 4K picture quality with LG’s most advanced alpha 11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 takes OLED performance beyond limits, precisely controlling 8.3 million self-lit pixels - now even more powerful with Dual AI Engine. Going beyond a single AI engine, this advanced processing refines sharpness and texture simultaneously, delivering 4K picture quality that is sharper and more natural.4)

LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

LG OLED evo C6 AI TV’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple and blue light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.10)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.12)

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free13)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub 

 

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.14)

LG OLED evo AI C6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Why LG OLED evo Gaming TV?

Ultra-smooth and tear-free gameplay

Play in 4K 165Hz with G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible

Up to 165Hz delivers sharper, smoother action in every game. G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium keep motion stable and tear-free, while VRR and ultra-low input lag ensure every move stays fluid and responsive, giving you a clear edge in every match.15)

LG OLED evo AI C6 for Unbeatable Gameplay in 4K 165Hz shows a high-speed racing game with a yellow open-wheel car in motion, bold “WIN” text on screen, and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos at the top.

World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.

0.1ms response time certified, OLED responds instantly with no ghosting

With its 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, every command is rendered with immediate precision. This heightened responsiveness keeps fast gameplay clear and controlled, offering a distinct competitive edge.16)

Track every move with clarity, backed by VESA-certified top-tier ClearMR 10000

When action moves fast, keeping detail in sight is essential. LG OLED evo, certified ClearMR 10000, minimizes motion blur between frames to keep motion sharp and readable during rapid movement, while HGiG preserves HDR tone mapping exactly as the game creator intended—maintaining accurate highlights, deep shadows, and balanced color. Together, ClearMR certification and HGiG ensure motion stays clear and HDR remains precise, so every scene is shown exactly as it was meant to be seen.17)

LG OLED evo AI C6 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.20)

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

Why is LG OLED evo a great choice for design enthusiasts?

Ultra-Slim Design that fits your modern lifestyle

With its narrow bezels and ultra-slim profile, the screen takes center stage, creating a cleaner, more seamless look. From edge to edge, the design feels uninterrupted, blending gracefully into your space.21)

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.22)

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.23)

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.24)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.25)

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.26)

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.27)

Dolby Atmos

By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Sound Suite elevates every scene with fuller surround

Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Immersive audio tuned to your preferences

LG TV's DAFC(Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) optimizes audio based on speaker placement, delivering a tailored, deeply immersive surround experience wherever your speakers are positioned.29)

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1) *Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region.

*Brightness Booster applies to 65/55/48-inch OLED C6.

 

2) *LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

3) *LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

4) *Compared to 2025 alpha 9 Al Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5) *AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

6) *Must be activated through the sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7) *Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8) *AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in regions where LLM support is not provided.

 

9) *Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10) *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11) *Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12) *LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

*Regular software updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

*Data protection and encryption is secured under normal usage.

 

13) *webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

14) *Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

15) *It only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-Sync compatibility.

 

16) *LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

17) *HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by region.

*83/77/65/55/48/42-inch of OLED C6 only has ClearMR 10000 certification

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

18) *Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by region.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

19) *Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

20) *Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

21) *Installation requirements may differ.

 

22) *Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

23) *The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

24) *Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

25) *Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

26) *LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

27) *FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

28) *‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

29) *The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

*Product Showcase is basis Creative Visualization & May Differ with Actual Product. Specs may vary from Country to Country.

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    40W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    16.6

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Brightness Booster

    Yes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 165Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Usage Care

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1441 x 880 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 950 x 200

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    16.6

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    18.4

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    26.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • AI Object Remastering

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Ultra)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 200~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 Shop for a New TV with the Latest TV Technology at LG India

 

 

LG offers advanced audio and video equipment for your TV that will exceed your home entertainment standards. Whether its family movie night in 3D, surround sound on your home theatre or festive game nights projected on the wall, LG delivers more than entertainment. Explore the world of televisions offered by LG, along with the advanced video accessories and audio equipment for all of your home electronics needs.

 

 

How to decide which Television is the best for you?

 

Buying your first TV or upgrading to a better one has now become easier than we thought. You can buy TV online just as easily as buying clothes online. If you are in search of an upgrade or a new TV, a good smart TV will be a great choice for the entire family. Not only everyone is able to enjoy it equally, but also make use of it for various purposes.

 

A high-definition TV functions more like a computer, it runs various apps and offers you with high resolution video quality. Upgrading to a smart android TV will allow you to watch shows and movies without the need for cable services. You can also browse the internet, play games or access compatible data from your computer. With upgraded versions and stylish new models, it’s time you finally bring home a new television of the best TV brand in India.

 

The first thing to consider is the type of panel you want to get, this can be a function of your budget, or of the picture quality and performance you desire from your television. The general most selling options are LED, QLED and OLED with a basic trade-off between price and performance as you move up the ladder towards OLED.

 

Talking about the screen size, the general rule here is bigger equals better, but be sure to keep your room requirements in mind when deciding upon your screen size. Resolution is an essential factor to consider, as HD Ready, Full High definition TV are widely available while 4K (Ultra-HD) is becoming more popular than ever. Be sure to get either HDR or Dolby Vision with a 4K LED TV for you to enjoy that superior picture quality.

 



Best Features of LG TVs

 

• α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen4 AI Processor analyses the on-screen content to deliver content at its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.


• Gallery Design

LG’s best LED TV and OLED TV can be hung on your wall like a piece of art, giving your space more elegance. While sitting flush with your wall, this TV also delivers the same exquisite view from every angle.


• Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breath-taking just like the theatre experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.


• Dynamic Color Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts color for richer, more natural images. Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.


• Active HDR

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.


• Dolby Audio™

Experience clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.


• Quad Core Processor

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.



Different types of TVs you can buy at LG


• Rollable OLED TVs

Out-of-this-world picture quality combined with our new extraordinary rollable technology lets you step into the future every time you use your TV.


• OLED TVs

Designed after how life should be, the LG OLED TV boasts perfect picture quality, rich colors and deeper black.


• NANOCELL TVs

LG Nano Cell TV promises to deliver a viewing experience which is clearer than reality. Empowered by its 4K technology and the wide-viewing angles, one can enjoy a breath-taking experience with more vibrant colors and details.


• UHD 4K TVs

The LG 4K UHD TV now comes with AI ThinQ built-in, along with Ultra high-definition picture quality to give you a complete viewing experience.


• Smart TVs

LG smart TVs are Internet-connected televisions that offer access to a world of entertainment. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever.


• LED TVs

LG’s full LED slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail. With LG’s best LED TV in India you won’t believe your eyes.



Get the Perfect Television within your Budget



TV Under Rs. 15,000

Perfect for today's modern home, you can get a sleek LED Smart TV with HD video quality and features like voice recognition.

 

TV Under Rs. 20,000

LG smart TVs that are Internet-connected televisions offering access to a world of entertainment are the best choice in this budget. Enjoy movies, TV, games, videos and apps; LG’s smart TVs make entertaining the family easier than ever. Do a smart TV comparison to buy the best.

 

TV Under Rs. 25,000

LG’s full LED TV with slim backlighting technology delivers incredibly vibrant colors, a modern design, deep blacks and precise image detail and is the best buy under this budget. Check TV price in India on our website to compare.


TV Under Rs. 30,000

Get home theatre-like experience with Full HD LED TV along with AI Smart TV options with features like noise reduction, Chromecast Screen Sharing, and Wide Viewing Angle.


TV Under Rs. 50,000

Treat yourself to a fantastic visual experience with Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV, offering features like Built-in Set Top-Box, Quad core processor, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and data storage.


TV Under Rs. 70,000

OLED TVs take movies, TV shows and gaming to a different level. Packed with 4K resolution and even deeper shades of black, you'll enjoy every minute of your entertainment. Explore the range of LG OLED TV's in this budget.

 

 

Should you buy a TV online or from a store?

 

As long as you are clear about what you want, you can choose either option. At LG, we strive to offer a seamless buying experience—whether in-store, online, or via mobile. In addition to a range of benefits, we provide personalized exclusive offers and convenient EMI payment options

 

 

Browse with Ease, Shop with Confidence with LG India

 

• Free Shipping

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop from https://www.lg.com/in we take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority.

 

• Secure Payments

Your Data security & privacy is our priority. Pay securely through 128-bit encrypted payment gateway. We support credit cards, net banking, and debits cards.

 

• Exclusive Offers

Now enjoy the benefits of LG exclusive offers. Subscribe to LG.com to remain updated on the latest offers.

 

• Hassle-Free Installation

Once you place an order on LG.com your installation request will be generated post-delivery and our expert engineers will guide you through user manual.



Copyright © 2026 LG Electronics India Limited. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official website. If you want to connect to LG Corp., or other LG affiliates, please click(opens in a new tab)
LG Jeong-Do Management Ethics Hotline(opens in a new tab)