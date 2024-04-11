Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED B3 65 (164cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG OLED B3 65 (164cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision

OLED65B3PSA

LG OLED B3 65 (164cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision

(3)
LG OLED65B3PSA Front view with LG OLED and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem.

En video viser, hvordan 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV-emblemet vises gradvist på en sort baggrund med lilla og blå fyrværkeri.

11 years later.
Still on top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Excellence on Screen

En video viser, hvordan 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV-emblemet vises gradvist på en sort baggrund med lilla og blå fyrværkeri.

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism1. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping refines what's in the frame by applying the optimal tone curve for more natural HDR, contrast, and detail.

A video showing a woman perched on the edge of a mountain. A straight line across the screen transforms into a wave, representing the tone curve that refines the picture.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Slimline Design

Blends In. Stands Out.

Inspire your interiors with the ultra-slim OLED that adds minimalist charm to your space.

An image of LG OLED B3 with a Floor Stand in front of a window overlooking the city. LG OLED B3 on the wall of a modern room. The bottom corner of LG OLED B3's base.

*Gallery Stand is supported on 65B3 and 55B3.
**Gallery Stand sold seperately.

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, color filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, color refiner, and TFT/OLED.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.

A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume

With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and Sounds Come To Life

DOLBY VISION

FILMMAKER MODE™

ENTERTAINMENT

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix2,Disney+3, Prime Video4 and Apple TV+5.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Game Settings at a Glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

The Sports Sensation

The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.

An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*Image is for illustration purposes only.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

The Circle of Life

From green product design to reduced packaging, energy-efficient use, and a waste recovery system, LG OLED considers the planet from production to disposal.

*The above content and certification refer to 65B3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.

 

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.Netflix streaming membership required.
3.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
4.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
5.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.

 

#The images are shown for reference purpose only and mentioned specification may change without prior notice.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1449 x 832 x 46.9

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    24.0

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1449 x 832 x 46.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1449 x 869 x 246

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1677 x 950 x 207

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    559 x 246

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    24.0

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    25.0

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    32.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative IND Estate, Mathura Road New Delhi -110044 (India )

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG OLED65B3PSA Front view with LG OLED and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem.

OLED65B3PSA

LG OLED B3 65 (164cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision

*Because of continuous innovation in product, LGEIL reserve the right to withdraw and change features and specifications without prior notice.

 



*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 

LG TV, Computers, Appliances and Air Conditioners with LG and its range of products. Begin by transforming your TV viewing experience and enjoy the thrill of premium TV/Audio/Video, with LG India’s superior TV viewing technology. Enjoy the next level TV viewing with widest range of Nanocell TVs, LED and OLED TVs , 4K Resolution, and Smart TV. Now browse guilt free with powerful operating system to your rescue and shine professionally with latest computer products powered by Blu-ray technology. Your household chores will never seem a burden with LG’s premium home appliances. Choose from microwave ovens , Side By Side Refrigerators, Dishwashers, top and front load washing machines including the revolutionary Twin Wash machines, air conditioners, air dehumidifiers, LED lighting and host of other efficient functional devices. With LG’s efficient Water Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners, you will always remain fit and healthy, free from all harmful bacteria. Keep track of every move and let LG’s professional equipment leave a lasting impression behind your back. The range includes LG commercial TVs, Commercial monitors, projectors ,video conference call systems and security cameras. Breathe a sigh of relief and experience bacteria-free purified air with LG India’s innovative air conditioner technology. Be it the mosquito repellent split air conditioner or superior functioning of commercial and floor standing air conditioners, ceiling cassette, ceiling concealed duct type and HRV cooling solutions.

Buy LG OLED TVs: Experience the Future of Television

LG OLED TVs represent the pinnacle of television technology, delivering exceptional picture quality, cutting-edge features, and a sleek, modern design.

With LG OLED self-lit pixels, it produces perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and over a billion rich colors, resulting in impressively true images that will transport you to another world.

 

LG OLED TV - A Perfect Choice for Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience

LG meticulously crafts a diverse range of OLED TVs to cater to every preference and budget. Users can swivel through the catalogue to find a suitable OLED TV for their living room.

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED: At the top of LG's OLED TV range, the SIGNATURE series embodies innovation and technological prowess. Here's a glimpse into its exceptional features:

• World's first and only rollable TV, revolutionising the concept of home entertainment.

• Self-lit pixels enable perfect black, infinite contrast, and unparalleled colours.

• Intelligent processor, meticulously optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience.

• Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology, immerses you in a cinematic soundscape.

Thin, lightweight design, seamlessly blending into any living space, enhancing the overall look and feel of your room

 

OLED evo: Unveiling a significant leap in brightness and picture quality compared to traditional TVs, OLED evo TVs redefine the boundaries of home entertainment. Here are some of its noteworthy features:

• Brighter pixels result in a more vibrant and captivating picture

• Wider colour gamut, producing more realistic and lifelike colours

• Enhanced energy efficiency, promoting environmental sustainability

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to your home

 

OLED: Standard OLED TVs offer exceptional picture quality at an attractive price point.

Their key features include:

• Perfect black and infinite contrast, delivering stunning visuals with unparalleled depth

• Self-lit pixels ensure wide viewing angles for an immersive experience across the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, complementing any interior décor

 

QNED: QNED TVs seamlessly blend quantum dot technology with LG's NanoCell technology, delivering a remarkable viewing experience. Here are some of their notable features:

• Quantum dot technology produces vibrant and captivating colours

• NanoCell technology ensures pure colours and wide viewing angles

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of sophistication to your living space.

 

Ultra Large TVs: LG's Ultra Large TVs transport you into the heart of the action, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. Their key features include:

• Expansive sizes up to 88 inches, creating a cinematic experience in your home

• 4K or 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, making a bold statement in any living space

 

NanoCell: NanoCell TVs employ tiny nanoparticles to filter out impurities, delivering pure, vibrant colours. Here are some of their notable features:

 

• Pure, vibrant colours, ensure a captivating viewing experience

• Wide viewing angles, maintaining picture quality from any position in the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to any home

 

Multiple Options for Home Entertainment

Factors such as budget, picture quality, your living space, and others influence your decision to buy a TV. LG, as one of the premium global electronics brands, has taken these factors into account. You can find OLED TVs with flexible price ranges and different specifications & pick the best-suited one according to your requirements.

 

Features of LG OLED TVs

LG OLED TVs are packed with innovative features that set them apart from other brands in the market. Let's delve into some of the key features that make LG OLED TVs the best for home entertainment:

 

• Perfect Black: OLED TVs utilise self-lit pixels, enabling each pixel to turn on or off individually. This groundbreaking technology results in perfect black, infinite contrast, and stunning colours that set new standards in picture quality.

• 4K and 8K resolution: LG OLED TVs are available in both 4K and 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively. This incredible resolution delivers unparalleled sharpness, clarity, and lifelike visuals, immersing you in the heart of the action.

• Intelligent processor: LG OLED TVs are equipped with an intelligent processor that meticulously analyses the content you are watching and optimises the picture and sounds accordingly. This advanced technology enhances every detail, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience tailored to your specific content.

• Dolby Atmos: LG OLED TVs support Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology that creates an immersive, cinematic sound experience. Dolby Atmos utilises height channels to deliver sound from above, enveloping you in a multidimensional symphony of sound.

• Thin, sleek design: LG OLED TVs are renowned for their incredibly thin and sleek designs, seamlessly blending into any living space. Their minimalist aesthetic complements any interior décor, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home.

 

Why Buy an LG OLED TV?

LG OLED TVs transcend the boundaries of traditional TVs, evolving into smart TVs that offer a multitude of benefits beyond simply displaying video. These benefits include access to streaming apps, voice control, smart home compatibility, web browsing, and enhanced productivity.

 

• Access to streaming apps: Smart OLED TVs have built-in access to all your favourite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It means you can enjoy your favourite shows and movies without connecting to an external streaming device.

• Voice control: Smart OLED TVs can be controlled with your voice using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can control your TV hands-free, making it even more convenient.

• Smart home compatibility: Smart OLED TVs can be integrated with your smart home system so you can control your TV with your smart home devices. For example, you can use your voice to turn on your TV, adjust the volume, or change the channel.

• Web browsing: Smart OLED TVs have a built-in web browser, so you can browse the internet from your TV. It is great for catching up on the news or checking your social media.

• Enhanced productivity: Smart OLED TVs can also be used for enhanced productivity. For example, you can use your TV to connect to a video conference or to view documents.

If you are looking for the best possible TV experience, LG OLED is the way to go. LG OLED TVs offer stunning picture quality, advanced features, and a sleek design. They are also smart TVs that can do much more than just display video. Whether it is movie night at home, a cricket match, or simply want to listen to music - OLED smart TVs make it happen in the most entertaining way possible.

 

LG OLED TVs for Every Budget

The price of LG OLED TVs varies as they come in different sizes and styles that fit your needs and budget. Whether you are selecting a large OLED TV for your living room or a smaller OLED TV for your bedroom, there is an LG OLED TV that is perfect for you.

 

Copyright © 2009-2024 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official website. If you want to connect to LG Corp., or other LG affiliates, please click (opens in a new tab)
LG Jeong-Do Management Ethics Hotline (opens in a new tab)