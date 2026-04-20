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LG 164cm (65) OLED B6 4K Smart α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dolby Vision & Atmos TV 2026

LG 164cm (65) OLED B6 4K Smart α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dolby Vision & Atmos TV 2026

OLED65B6PLA
Front view of LG 164cm (65) OLED B6 4K Smart α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dolby Vision & Atmos TV 2026 OLED65B6PLA
bee stickers
bee sitckers icon
LG OLED AI B6 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1449 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 832 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.9 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED AI B6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.
Front view of LG 164cm (65) OLED B6 4K Smart α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dolby Vision & Atmos TV 2026 OLED65B6PLA
bee stickers
bee sitckers icon
LG OLED AI B6 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1449 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 832 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.9 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED AI B6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

Key Features

  • Perfect Black and Perfect Color ensures deeper contrast and vivid, accurate color in any light.
  • Up to 144Hz in 4K with G-SYNC compatibility and FreeSync Premium for smoother, winning gameplay
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Clg-oled-b6-2026-feature-01-2-ces-innovation-awards-d.jpg​ybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honoree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG OLED B6?

LG OLED AI B6, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

LG OLED AI B6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG OLED B6 deliver superior picture quality? 

LG OLED B6 delivers stunning 4K picture quality with pixel-level precision, ensuring Perfect Black across all lighting conditions and Perfect Color certified for 100% Color Volume and Fidelity. 

With alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, it sharpens 4K details and vibrant colors and optimizes sound for an exceptional viewing experience. 

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

Perfect Black and Perfect Color in any light, always

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate color. See every star clearly, even in a bright room.1)

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

LG OLED AI B6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

LG OLED AI B6 features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

Eyesafe-verified to reduce blue light, every frame stays easy on your eyes2)

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance

Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid color.3)

LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.7)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.8)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.9)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free12)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands. 13)

LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Why LG OLED Gaming TV?

0.1ms response time certified, OLED responds instantly with no ghosting

With its 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, every command is rendered with immediate precision. This heightened responsiveness keeps fast gameplay clear and controlled, offering a distinct competitive edge.15)

Immersive gameplay with HGiG and ClearMR 9000

HGiG keeps HDR tone mapping true to the creator’s intent, while ClearMR 9000 reduces motion blur for smooth, high-level clarity in fast, in-game action. The result is immersive gameplay with visuals that remain consistently accurate and clear throughout every moment.16)

LG OLED AI B6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG OLED AI B6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.17)

LG OLED AI B6 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG OLED AI B6 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.18)

LG OLED AI B6 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG OLED AI B6E displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.19)

LG OLED AI B6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG OLED AI B6 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

Why is LG OLED a great choice for design enthusiasts?

Ultra-Slim Design that fits your modern lifestyle

With its narrow bezels and ultra-slim profile, the screen takes center stage, creating a cleaner, more seamless look. From edge to edge, the design feels uninterrupted, blending gracefully into your space.20)

LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.22)

LG OLED AI B6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.25)

LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED AI B6E displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.34)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.26)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.28)

LG OLED AI B6 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG OLED AI B6E displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.29)

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

  • Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

    Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.30)

  • Dolby Atmos

    By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.33)

LG OLED AI B6 with WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

LG OLED AI B6 with WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

2)*LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

3)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

4)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

5)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

6)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

7)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

8)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

9)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

10)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

14)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility.

 

15)*LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

 

16)*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*83/77/65/55/48-inch of OLED B6 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.

*ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

 

17)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

18)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

19)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

20)*Installation requirements may differ.

 

22)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

25)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

26)*Brightness sensors may vary by model and country.

 

27)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

28)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

29)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

30)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

31)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

33)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

34)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

*Product Showcase is basis Creative Visualization & May Differ with Actual Product. Specs may vary from Country to Country.

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1449 x 832 x 45.9

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    17.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Usage Care

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • AI Object Remastering

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1449 x 832 x 45.9

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 950 x 172

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    24.4

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1449 x 900 x 218

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1069 x 218

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    17.1

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    17.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Energy Star Rating

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Imported By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufactured By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

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Buy LG OLED TVs: Experience the Future of Television

LG OLED TVs represent the pinnacle of television technology, delivering exceptional picture quality, cutting-edge features, and a sleek, modern design.

With LG OLED self-lit pixels, it produces perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and over a billion rich colors, resulting in impressively true images that will transport you to another world.

 

LG OLED TV - A Perfect Choice for Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience

LG meticulously crafts a diverse range of OLED TVs to cater to every preference and budget. Users can swivel through the catalogue to find a suitable OLED TV for their living room.

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED: At the top of LG's OLED TV range, the SIGNATURE series embodies innovation and technological prowess. Here's a glimpse into its exceptional features:

• World's first and only rollable TV, revolutionising the concept of home entertainment.

• Self-lit pixels enable perfect black, infinite contrast, and unparalleled colours.

• Intelligent processor, meticulously optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience.

• Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology, immerses you in a cinematic soundscape.

Thin, lightweight design, seamlessly blending into any living space, enhancing the overall look and feel of your room

 

OLED evo: Unveiling a significant leap in brightness and picture quality compared to traditional TVs, OLED evo TVs redefine the boundaries of home entertainment. Here are some of its noteworthy features:

• Brighter pixels result in a more vibrant and captivating picture

• Wider colour gamut, producing more realistic and lifelike colours

• Enhanced energy efficiency, promoting environmental sustainability

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to your home

 

OLED: Standard OLED TVs offer exceptional picture quality at an attractive price point.

Their key features include:

• Perfect black and infinite contrast, delivering stunning visuals with unparalleled depth

• Self-lit pixels ensure wide viewing angles for an immersive experience across the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, complementing any interior décor

 

QNED: QNED TVs seamlessly blend with LG's NanoCell technology, delivering a remarkable viewing experience. Here are some of their notable features:

• Produces vibrant and captivating colours

• NanoCell technology ensures pure colours and wide viewing angles

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of sophistication to your living space.

 

Ultra Large TVs: LG's Ultra Large TVs transport you into the heart of the action, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. Their key features include:

• Expansive sizes up to 88 inches, creating a cinematic experience in your home

• 4K or 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, making a bold statement in any living space

 

NanoCell: NanoCell TVs employ tiny nanoparticles to filter out impurities, delivering pure, vibrant colours. Here are some of their notable features:

 

• Pure, vibrant colours, ensure a captivating viewing experience

• Wide viewing angles, maintaining picture quality from any position in the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to any home

 

Multiple Options for Home Entertainment

Factors such as budget, picture quality, your living space, and others influence your decision to buy a TV. LG, as one of the premium global electronics brands, has taken these factors into account. You can find OLED TVs with flexible price ranges and different specifications & pick the best-suited one according to your requirements.

 

Features of LG OLED TVs

LG OLED TVs are packed with innovative features that set them apart from other brands in the market. Let's delve into some of the key features that make LG OLED TVs the best for home entertainment:

 

• Perfect Black: OLED TVs utilise self-lit pixels, enabling each pixel to turn on or off individually. This groundbreaking technology results in perfect black, infinite contrast, and stunning colours that set new standards in picture quality.

• 4K and 8K resolution: LG OLED TVs are available in both 4K and 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively. This incredible resolution delivers unparalleled sharpness, clarity, and lifelike visuals, immersing you in the heart of the action.

• Intelligent processor: LG OLED TVs are equipped with an intelligent processor that meticulously analyses the content you are watching and optimises the picture and sounds accordingly. This advanced technology enhances every detail, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience tailored to your specific content.

• Dolby Atmos: LG OLED TVs support Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology that creates an immersive, cinematic sound experience. Dolby Atmos utilises height channels to deliver sound from above, enveloping you in a multidimensional symphony of sound.

• Thin, sleek design: LG OLED TVs are renowned for their incredibly thin and sleek designs, seamlessly blending into any living space. Their minimalist aesthetic complements any interior décor, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home.

 

Why Buy an LG OLED TV?

LG OLED TVs transcend the boundaries of traditional TVs, evolving into smart TVs that offer a multitude of benefits beyond simply displaying video. These benefits include access to streaming apps, voice control, smart home compatibility, web browsing, and enhanced productivity.

 

• Access to streaming apps: Smart OLED TVs have built-in access to all your favourite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It means you can enjoy your favourite shows and movies without connecting to an external streaming device.

• Voice control: Smart OLED TVs can be controlled with your voice using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can control your TV hands-free, making it even more convenient.

• Smart home compatibility: Smart OLED TVs can be integrated with your smart home system so you can control your TV with your smart home devices. For example, you can use your voice to turn on your TV, adjust the volume, or change the channel.

• Web browsing: Smart OLED TVs have a built-in web browser, so you can browse the internet from your TV. It is great for catching up on the news or checking your social media.

• Enhanced productivity: Smart OLED TVs can also be used for enhanced productivity. For example, you can use your TV to connect to a video conference or to view documents.

If you are looking for the best possible TV experience, LG OLED is the way to go. LG OLED TVs offer stunning picture quality, advanced features, and a sleek design. They are also smart TVs that can do much more than just display video. Whether it is movie night at home, a cricket match, or simply want to listen to music - OLED smart TVs make it happen in the most entertaining way possible.

 

LG OLED TVs for Every Budget

The price of LG OLED TVs varies as they come in different sizes and styles that fit your needs and budget. Whether you are selecting a large OLED TV for your living room or a smaller OLED TV for your bedroom, there is an LG OLED TV that is perfect for you.

 

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