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LG 80cm (32) Smart TV (LB650), α5 Gen9 AI Processor,HDR10, 60Hz Refresh Rate, AI Sound Pro, 2026

LG 80cm (32) Smart TV (LB650), α5 Gen9 AI Processor,HDR10, 60Hz Refresh Rate, AI Sound Pro, 2026

32LB650BPLA
Front view of LG 80cm (32) Smart TV (LB650), α5 Gen9 AI Processor,HDR10, 60Hz Refresh Rate, AI Sound Pro, 2026 32LB650BPLA
front view
side view
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV shown in front and side views highlights a 32-inch display with a 719 mm-wide screen, 430 mm screen height, 456 mm height with stand, a 71 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 589 by 180 mm.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV highlights HDR10 Pro through a split scenic lake-and-mountain image, comparing SDR with HDR10 Pro to reveal brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more refined contrast.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Dynamic Tone Mapping enhances a forest bear scene by analyzing tonal curves frame by frame, delivering richer textures with improved color contrast and visual clarity.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Virtual 9.1.2 by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, with multi-directional sound spreading through the room to enhance immersion throughout the space.
LG Shield, applied toLG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
Front view of LG 80cm (32) Smart TV (LB650), α5 Gen9 AI Processor,HDR10, 60Hz Refresh Rate, AI Sound Pro, 2026 32LB650BPLA
front view
side view
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV shown in front and side views highlights a 32-inch display with a 719 mm-wide screen, 430 mm screen height, 456 mm height with stand, a 71 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 589 by 180 mm.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV highlights HDR10 Pro through a split scenic lake-and-mountain image, comparing SDR with HDR10 Pro to reveal brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more refined contrast.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Dynamic Tone Mapping enhances a forest bear scene by analyzing tonal curves frame by frame, delivering richer textures with improved color contrast and visual clarity.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV with Virtual 9.1.2 by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, with multi-directional sound spreading through the room to enhance immersion throughout the space.
LG Shield, applied toLG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.
LG SMART TV AI LB65 FHD TV Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.

Key Features

  • Alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 produce clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpeness and depth.
  • Breathtaking contrast and detail with HDR10 Pro
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • AI Hub unlocks a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
  • Access a wide selection of live and on demand content seamlessly available through LG Channels
More

Why LG SMART TV?

LG SMART TV AI LB65’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

LG SMART TV AI LB65 with Virtual 9.1.2 by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, surrounding the room with multi-directional sound for a deeply immersive experience.

AI Sound Pro - Virtual 9.1.2 Ch

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

LG SMART TV AI LB65 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG SMART TV AI LB65 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG SMART TV AI LB65 with LG Channels offers endless free entertainment, including live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content, with direct access to a wide range of viewing options.

LG Channels - Endless Entertainment for Free

What makes LG SMART TVs different?

LG SMART TVs are powered by our alpha AI Processors to deliver enhanced visual quality and upgraded sound. HDR10 Pro boosts contrast. AI Sound Pro adds depth and clarity to your audio. Plus, our award-winning webOS makes everything intuitive and convenient with AI-powered features like Multi AI Search and more.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

Built for picture brilliance

The new alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 brings high-end processing to your LG TV, delivering improved sharpness and depth for an overall better viewing experience you can enjoy.

LG SMART TV AI LB65’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

LG SMART TV AI LB65’s alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 glows at the center of an orange circuit board, highlighting AI processing that delivers clearer picture quality with enhanced sharpness and depth.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV
LG SMART TV AI LB65 with Dynamic Tone Mapping enhances a forest bear scene by analyzing tonal curves frame by frame, delivering richer textures with improved color contrast and visual clarity.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling shows an orca swimming over a coral reef and fish, as AI upscales every frame toward 4K quality, then zooms out to reveal a child watching up close, immersed in the vivid detail.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Improved brightness and detail for every frame

Dynamic Tone Mapping analyzes each frame and adjusts tonal curves to deliver enhanced color and contrast.

LG SMART TV AI LB65 with Virtual 9.1.2 Ch by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, surrounding the room with multi-directional sound for a deeply immersive experience.

LG SMART TV AI LB65 with Virtual 9.1.2 Ch by AI Sound fills a modern living space as an astronaut movie scene plays on screen, surrounding the room with multi-directional sound for a deeply immersive experience.

Virtual 9.1.2 Ch

Immersive, surround sound with Virtual 9.1.2 Ch

AI Sound uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze sound and upscale it to create an audio experience that emulates surround sound even without any additional external speakers.2)

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.3)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.4)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.5)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with AI Chatbot displays an on-screen message that identifies a sudden power-off issue and offers a solution before user input, demonstrating proactive AI detection and guidance through the TV interface.

AI Chatbot

Knowing the problem before you ask

When your TV shows signs of trouble, the system detects the issue and provides step-by-step guidance right on your screen, helping you resolve it instantly or connect to support.6)

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free7)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.8)

LG SMART TV AI LB65 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot.

*Magic Remote need to purchase seperately to activate AI Features.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with AI Chatbot displays an on-screen message that identifies a sudden power-off issue and offers a solution before user input, demonstrating proactive AI detection and guidance through the TV interface.

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings diverse content from various platforms into a single hub for free, making it easier than ever to find content you love. Start watching without hidden costs or installing a top-box.9)

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

 

2)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

3)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

4)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

5)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

6)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

7)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

8)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

9)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

*Product Showcase is basis Creative Visualization & May Differ with Actual Product. Specs may vary from Country to Country.

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    HD

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    10W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    719 x 430 x 71

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    3.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    HD

  • Display Resolution

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    7 modes

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • AI Voice ID

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (with LG ThinQ app.)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Usage Care

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    719 x 430 x 71

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    719 x 456 x 180

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    798 x 520 x 112

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    589 x 180

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    3.5

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    3.6

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    5.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    100 x 100

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ready (requires AI Magic Remote)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    2ea (supports eARC)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Standard Remote

  • Power Cable

    Adaptor

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

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