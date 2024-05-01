We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Welcome to LG TV and its Immersive Viewing Experience Get to Know About Your Warranty Information Here.
Steps to Know about warranty
- Locate your TV purchase invoice,it will have the purchase date and TV Model
- Download the card based on your Purchase period
Download Warranty Information
- 3Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV models 1st May 2024 to 31st May 2024 All India
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV models 1st April 2024 to 30th April 2024 All India
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV models 1st March 2024 to 31st March 2024 All India
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV models 1st Feb 2024 to 29th Feb 2024 All India
- 3 Yrs Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV models 1st Jan 2024 to 31st Jan 2024 All India
- 3 Yrs Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV models 1st Dec 2023 to 31st Dec 2023 in all India
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on select 80cm (32) above TV Models including OLED in All India (1st Oct 2023 to 30th Nov 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on select 80cm (32) & above TV Models including OLED_in All India (1st Oct 2023 to 20th Nov 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on select 80cm (32) & above TV Models including OLED_in All India (25th Sept 2023 to 1st Oct 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on 80cm (32) & above NANO/ UHD/ FHD/ HD TV Models_in Maharashtra, Goa & Karnataka only (15th Sept 2023 to 30th Sept 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV ALL QNED and 177cm (70)and above UHD and NanoCell TV models in all India except Kerala-21st Aug 2023 to 30th Sep 2023
- 4 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on OLED 2023 TV 195cm (77) ~ (245) 97 models_in all India except Kerala (12th Aug 2023 to 31st Aug 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All 80cm 32 and above TV including OLED TV except OLED 2023 TV 195cm (77) 245 97 models in all India except Kerala 12th Aug 2023 to 20th Aug 2023
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV ALL QNED and 177cm (70) and above UHD and NanoCell TV models in all India except Kerala 21st August 2023 to 31st August 2023
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV ALL QNED and 177cm (70) & above UHD & NanoCell TV models in all India except Kerala 1st July 2023 to 11st August 2023
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on on all 80cm (32) & Above TV Models including OLED_in Kerala Only(1st July 2023 to 30th September 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All OLED TV, ALL QNED & 177cm(70) and above UHD & NanoCell TV models_in all India (1st June 2023 to 30th June 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All OLED TV, ALL QNED & 177cm(70) and above UHD & NanoCell TV models_in all India (1st May 2023 to 31st May 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All 177cm 70 and above QNED UHD and NanoCell TV models 1st April 2023 to 30th April 2023 All India
- 3 Yr Warranty Card Applicable on All OLED TV models 1st April 2023 to 30th April 2023 All India
- 5 Yr Assurance Card Applicable on All 177cm 70 and above QNED UHD and NanoCell TV models 1st April 2023 to 30th April 2023 All India
- 5 Yr Assurance Card Applicable on All OLED TV models 1st April 2023 to 30th April 2023 All India
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All OLED TV models_in all India (1st Mar 2023 to 31st Mar 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All 177cm (70) and above QNED, UHD & NanoCell TV models_in all India (1st Mar 2023 to 31st Mar 2023)
- 5 Yr Assurance Card_Applicable on All OLED TV models_in all India (1st Mar 2023 to 31st Mar 2023)
- 5 Yr Assurance Card_Applicable on All 177cm (70) and above QNED, UHD & NanoCell TV models_in all India (1st Mar 2023 to 31st Mar 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All OLED TV models_in all India (1st Feb 2023 to 28th Feb 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All 177cm (70) and above QNED, UHD & NanoCell TV models_in all India (1st Feb 2023 to 28th Feb 2023)
- 5 Yr Assurance Card_Applicable on All OLED TV models_in all India (1st Feb 2023 to 28th Feb 2023)
- 5 Yr Assurance Card_Applicable on All 177cm (70) and above QNED, UHD & NanoCell TV models_in all India (1st Feb 2023 to 28th Feb 2023)
- 5 Yr Assurance Card_Applicable on All 177cm (70) and above QNED, UHD & NanoCell TV models_in all India (1st Jan 2023 to 31st Jan 2023)
- 5 Yr Assurance Card_Applicable on All OLED TV models_in all India (1st Jan 2023 to 31st Jan 2023)
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All OLED TVs 1st Jan 2023 to 31st Jan 2023_All India
- 3Yr Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All OLED TVs_1st Dec'22 to 31st Dec'22_All India
- 3Yr Warranty Card_Applicable on All OLED TVs_1st Nov'22 to 30th Nov'22_All India
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_80 cm(32) & above TVs(Including OLED)_19th Aug'22 to 31st Oct'22_All India Except Kerala
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_80 cm(32) & above TVs(IncludingOLED)_19th Aug'22 to 31st Oct'22_Kerala
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_80 cm(32) & above TVs(Including OLED)_1st Aug'22 to 18th Aug'22_All India Except Kerala
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_80 cm(32) & above TVs(IncludingOLED)_1st Jul'22 to 18th Aug'22_Kerala
- OLED_3-Yr-Warranty-Card_1stDEC-21-30th-August-2022
- 5 Yr Assurance 177cm(70) and above UHD, Nano,OLED_15thSep to 10thOct_All India Except Kerala
- 5 Yr Assurance_All India_UHD, Nano,OLED_11thOct to 30thNov_All India Except Kerala
- 5 Yr Assurance_OLED,Nano,UHD_1 Oct to 30th Nov_Kerala
- 3 Yr Warranty Card_108cm(43) & above TVs_ 1 Oct to 30th Nov_Kerala
- OLED_5 Yr Assurance Card_18th Jan to 31st Mar 2021
- OLED_3 Yr Warranty Card_1st Jan to 17th Jan 2021
- OLED_3 Yr Warranty Card_1st APR to 31st Aug 2021
- 3YrWarranty_Card_108cm(43) &above TVs1stSep to 30thNov 2021_All India Except Kerala
