You can reduce the risk of Image Retention by manually changing certain settings on your TV.

| Eco Mode Settings |



When you are watching the same contents for a long time, set the display to Eco mode and adjust the OLED light to low level in the Picture Mode Settings.





| Logo Luminance Settings |



Set Logo Luminance Adjustment to high from the OLED Panel Settings in the Picture Menu.





| Menu Display Settings |



To avoid an external device’s setting menu from appearing for a long time on the screen, refer to the manual of the connected device and turn off the setting menu.





| Aspect Ratio Settings |



If there is a black background (letter box) on the left/right or top/bottom while watching contents on the TV, it is recommended that you adjust the contents to fit the screen size as follows:

[Picture] → [Aspect Ratio Settings] → [Aspect Ratio] → [Vertical Zoom] or [All-Direction Zoom].