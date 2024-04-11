We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Step up your laundry game with LG TwinWash
Family health care
Washing clothes separately allows you to take care of your family’s health.
The TWINWash™ comes with a divided top and bottom washing machines for the simultaneous washing of different loads.
Family Health Care1
Separate underwear from dirt
How can we wash underwear and a muddy jersey at the same time without compromising hygiene?
Protect delicate baby clothes
I've been separately washing baby clothes from adult's to use baby detergent, but now I’m burdened as the situation requires multiple rounds.
Color care
There is no need to worry about decolorization and unintentional dying when washing clothes with assorted colors. Using the TWINWash™, you can separately wash whites and colored clothes at the same time.
Color Care1
Fabric care
The TWINWash™ has different washing modes to accommodate the characteristics of laundry, enabling users to wash two loads at the same time while minimizing damage to your garments.
Fabric Care1
Energy care
No need to wait until laundry piles up. Nor is there needing to worry about energy consumption. Simply wash a small load of laundry with the Mini Washer.
Energy Care1