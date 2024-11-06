Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Soundbar S60T | 340W su 3.1 canali | Dolby Digital, DTS, Subwoofer wireless, AI Sound Pro, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Ottico, USB

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Soundbar S60T | 340W su 3.1 canali | Dolby Digital, DTS, Subwoofer wireless, AI Sound Pro, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Ottico, USB

S60T

Soundbar S60T | 340W su 3.1 canali | Dolby Digital, DTS, Subwoofer wireless, AI Sound Pro, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Ottico, USB

(0)
Immagine frontale della soundbar col subwoofer

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

LG Soundbar su una superficie beige su uno sfondo beige in prospettiva aerea angolata.

La compagna ideale per il tuo TV LG

Abbina una soundbar al tuo TV LG e trasforma la tua stanza in una sala cinema.

Lascia che i suoni ti circondino

Ci sono 3 immagini. La prima mostra un telecomando rivolto verso un TV LG con una Soundbar LG. LG TV mostra il menu la WOW Interface sullo schermo. La seconda mostra la soundbar LG, le casse posteriori, il TV LG e il subwoofer in un soggiorno e mostrano un'immagine sullo schermo con la riproduzione di uno spettacolo musicale. Due rami di onde sonore bianche composte da goccioline si proiettano dalla soundbar e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Nella terza c'è una Soundbar LG con tre diversi TV sopra. Uno mostra un film, uno mostra un concerto e l'altro mostra un notiziario. Sotto la soundbar sono presenti tre icone per mostrare ciascun genere.

*Immagini simulate

Completa l'esperienza del tuo TV LG

WOW Interface

La semplicità prima di tutto

Puoi selezionare il profilo audio della soundbar, la modalità e altre funzioni direttamente dal menu del tuo TV, usando un solo telecomando.

Sullo schermo si vede un concerto. Il menu WOW Interface viene visualizzato in sovrapposizione e l'utente accede alle impostazioni della soundbar.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate. L'interfaccia e le funzionalità di WOW Interface mostrate nell'immagine sono a scopo indicativo e potrebbero variare in base alla soundbar.

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***WOW Interface è compatibile con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANOCELL 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilità con i TV FullHD della serie 63 dipende dall'anno di immissione sul mercato

Il suono ti persuade

Audio a 3.1 canali

Amplifica l'effetto cinema

 

Dai ai tuoi contenuti l'audio che si meritano. Grazie ai 340W di potenza e al subwoofer wireless, i suoni saranno più potenti e i bassi più profondi per un coinvolgimento più intenso.

Una soundbar, un TV LG e un subwoofer installati nel soggiorno di un grattacielo riproducono un concerto. Tre rami di onde sonore bianche composte da goccioline si proiettano dalla soundbar e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Il suono si adatta ai tuoi gusti

AI Sound Pro

Ogni emozione ha il giusto suono

L'Intelligenza Artificiale ottimizza il suono in base a ciò che guardi. Un film sarà più coinvolgente, le voci del TG più chiare e la musica più corposa.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*Screen images simulated.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Canali

    3.1

  • Potenza

    340 W

  • Unità principale

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALE

  • Canali

    3.1

  • Potenza

    340 W

  • Speaker

    4 EA

EFFETTI AUDIO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Musica

  • Cinema

  • Gaming

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • Sport

  • Standard

FORMATI AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC

  • DTS Digital Surround

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Ottico

    1

  • Uscita HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Versione Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

SUPPORTO HDMI

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

  • App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

  • Soundbar Mode Control

  • WOW Interface

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

  • Unità principale

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

  • Unità principale

    2,5 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

  • Peso con imballo

    9,8 kg

POTENZA

  • Consumi da spento - unità principale

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumi - unità principale

    33 W

  • Consumi da spento - subwoofer

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumi - subwoofer

    33 W

ACCESSORI

  • Cavo ottico

  • Staffe per installazione a muro

  • Telecomando

  • Garanzia

CODICE EAN

  • Codice EAN

    8806091966803

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

