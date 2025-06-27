Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Asciugatrice 8kg Pompa di calore | Serie A1 Classe D | 8 programmi, 3 livelli di asciugatura, Sensore asciugatura
에너지라벨_EU Flag-신규격.pdf
Classe energetica : UE

Asciugatrice 8kg Pompa di calore | Serie A1 Classe D | 8 programmi, 3 livelli di asciugatura, Sensore asciugatura

에너지라벨_EU Flag-신규격.pdf
Classe energetica : UE

Asciugatrice 8kg Pompa di calore | Serie A1 Classe D | 8 programmi, 3 livelli di asciugatura, Sensore asciugatura

RNA1008NWK
Immagini frontale {RNA1008NWK}
Immagine frontale con porta aperta
immagine l'ascigatrice che ti cambia la vita
Immagine asciugatrice a poma di calore
immagine sensori di asciugatura
immagine con due bambini che giocano per idicare blocco comandi
Immagine lifestyle
immagine con dimensioni
Immagine che fa vedere cassettino detersivi
immagine frontalino
immagine oblò aperto
immagine frontale obliqua sulla sinistra
immagine fronatel obliqua sulla destra
immagine di profilo lato destro
immagine del retro
Immagini frontale {RNA1008NWK}
Immagine frontale con porta aperta
immagine l'ascigatrice che ti cambia la vita
Immagine asciugatrice a poma di calore
immagine sensori di asciugatura
immagine con due bambini che giocano per idicare blocco comandi
Immagine lifestyle
immagine con dimensioni
Immagine che fa vedere cassettino detersivi
immagine frontalino
immagine oblò aperto
immagine frontale obliqua sulla sinistra
immagine fronatel obliqua sulla destra
immagine di profilo lato destro
immagine del retro

Funzionalità principali

  • Pompa di calore: migliora l'efficienza facendoti risparmiare energia rispetto ai modelli con sistema tradizionale
  • Asciugatura delicata: asciuga i tuoi capi con temperature costanti e meno aggressive per evitare i rischi di restringimento o infeltrimento dei tessuti
  • Sensore di asciugatura: rileva l'umidità dei tessuti in modo da ottimizzare i tempi di asciugatura e i consumi
  • 8 programmi di asciugatura: Cotone, Eco, Misti, Capi sportivi, Lana, Delicati, Aria normale, Aria calda
  • Più attenzione per l'ambiente: questa asciugatrice usa il refrigerante R290, che ha un livello di Global Warming Potential inferiore rispetto al refrigerante R134a
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

Pompa di calore

Asciugatura delicata

Asciuga i tuoi capi con la massima cura, proteggendo i tessuti.

A video showing the dry dial with options for towels, shirts, and wool fabrics

A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

*La pompa di calore asciuga a basse temperature, riducendo l’usura dei tessuti e garantendo un trattamento più delicato per i tuoi capi.

*Le immagini e i video hanno scopo puramente illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale.

Sensore di asciugatura

Regola in automatico il tempo di asciugatura

Rileva l'umidità dei tessuti e imposta il tempo di asciuagatura in automatico 

*I risultati possono variare in base alle condizioni effettive dell’ambiente.

*Le immagini e i video hanno valore puramente dimostrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

This dryer uses R290 refrigerant, which has a lower impact than R134a.

This dryer uses R290 refrigerant, which has a lower impact than R134a.

R290

Refrigerante a basso impatto ambientale

Il gas refrigerante R290  riduce l'impatto ambientale

*Potenziale di riscaldamento globale (GWP): R290 ≈ 3, R134a ≈ 1430

Blocco dei comandi

Impedisce l’uso accidentale

Evita che I tuoi figli cambino le impostazioni dell'asciugatrice durante il funzionamento

*Le immagini e i video hanno valore puramente dimostrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

Front load dry in the laundry room
Close-up of the dry detergent compartment.
Close-up of the dry drum with the door open
Close-up of the dry dial and panel

*Le immagini e i video hanno valore puramente dimostrativo e potrebbero differire dal prodotto reale.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa

DIMENSIONI

RNA1008NWK
Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)
8
Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)
600x850x600
Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter
No
Condensatore autopulente
No

Caratteristiche principali

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    8

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x600

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

    A++

  • Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

    No

  • Condensatore autopulente

    No

  • Fonte di calore

    Pompa di calore

  • Oblò reversibile

    No

  • Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

    No

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

    No

Tutte le specifiche

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806096187739

ACCESSORI

  • Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

    No

  • Kit tubo di scarico

    No

  • Ripiano per asciugatura

    No

  • Staffe per colonna bucato

    No

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    705x885x655

  • Profondità con oblò aperto a 90° (mm)

    1.080

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x600

  • Peso (kg)

    45,0

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    49,0

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (ASCIUGATURA)

  • Asciugatrice

  • Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

    No

  • Classe di efficienza di condensazione

    B

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    10

  • Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry) (kWh)

    1,71

  • Consumo energetico per il programma cotone standard a pieno carico (Edry1/2) (kWh)

    1,03

  • Consumo energetico annuo (kWh)

    216

  • Efficienza di condensazione a pieno carico (%)

    81

  • Efficienza di condensazione a mezzo carico (%)

    81

  • Rumorosità (dBA)

    81

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0,5

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0,5

  • Programma asciugatura standard

    Eco pronto armadio bilanciata

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    210

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    130

  • Efficienza ponderata di condensazione (%)

    81

  • Durata ponderata programma (min)

    164

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore

    Bianco

  • Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

    Oblò rotondo (senza rivestimento)

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità massima di asciugatura (kg)

    8

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Partenza ritardata

    1~24 ore

  • Tipologia

    Tasti touch e display LED

  • Indicatore numerico

    18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • 6 Motion DirectDrive

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Condensatore autopulente

    No

  • Riavvio automatico

    No

  • Illuminazione del cestello

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    No

  • Pompa di calore DUAL Inverter

    No

  • Doppio filtro antipelucchi

    No

  • Cestello a bolle

    No

  • Indicatore svuotamento acqua

  • Segnale di fine ciclo

  • Fonte di calore

    Pompa di calore

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Motore inverter

    No

  • Piedini di livellamento

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Oblò reversibile

    No

  • Sensore di asciugatura

    No

  • Tipologia

    Asciugatrice a condensazione

CONSUMI

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (asciugatura)

    A++

PROGRAMMI

  • Asciugatura con IA

    No

  • Allergy Care (asciugatrice)

    No

  • Rinfresca lenzuola

    No

  • Capi ingombranti

    No

  • Cotone

  • Cotone+

    No

  • Delicati

  • Refresh piumini

    No

  • Programma scaricato

    No

  • Piumino

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Jeans

    No

  • Tessuti misti

  • Rapido 30

    No

  • Asciugatura rapida

    No

  • Asciugatura su ripiano

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Cura dei capi in pelle

    No

  • Igiene con vapore

    No

  • Refresh con vapore

    No

  • Asciugamani

    No

  • Aria calda

  • Lana

  • Abbigliamento sportivo

  • Asciugatura aria fredda

  • Eco

  • Asciugatura a tempo

    No

  • Asciugatura turbo

    No

OPZIONI

  • Antipiega

    No

  • Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

  • Blocco bambini

  • Pulizia condensatore

    No

  • Arresto ritardato

  • Pulizia cestello

    No

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Livello asciugatura

    3 livelli

  • Preferito

    No

  • Diminuisci durata

    No

  • Aumenta durata

    No

  • Asciugatura su ripiano

    No

  • Avvio da remoto

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Asciugatura a tempo

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Tempo di asciugatura

    No

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Pairing (sincronizzazione con lavatrice LG)

    No

  • Download programmi aggiuntivi

    No

  • Controllo dei consumi

    No

  • Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

    No

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli