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Lavatrice Slim 7kg Next AI DD™ | Serie X5 Classe A -30% | 1200 giri, Wi-Fi, AI Wash, Vapore, TurboWash | White

MEZ00746712 F2NX10S7NWB 25.8.18.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
MEZ00746712 F2NX10S7NWB 25.8.18.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Lavatrice Slim 7kg Next AI DD™ | Serie X5 Classe A -30% | 1200 giri, Wi-Fi, AI Wash, Vapore, TurboWash | White

F2NX10S7NWB
Foto frontale della lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB
Foto frontale con oblò aperto lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Dettaglio dall'alto del pannello comandi lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Dettaglio interno del cestello lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Primo piano del pannello di controllo lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB
Foto con cassetto detersivo aperto lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Vista dall'alto del cassetto detersivo lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Foto prospettica dell'altro lato lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB
Vista angolata con oblò aperto lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Lavatrice a tre quarti con oblò aperto
Foto prospettica laterale lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB
Foto del profilo laterale lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Foto del retro con tubi e bulloni di trasporto lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Foto frontale della lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB
Foto frontale con oblò aperto lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Dettaglio dall'alto del pannello comandi lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Dettaglio interno del cestello lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Primo piano del pannello di controllo lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB
Foto con cassetto detersivo aperto lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Vista dall'alto del cassetto detersivo lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Foto prospettica dell'altro lato lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB
Vista angolata con oblò aperto lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Lavatrice a tre quarti con oblò aperto
Foto prospettica laterale lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB
Foto del profilo laterale lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.
Foto del retro con tubi e bulloni di trasporto lavatrice LG F2NX10S7NWB.

Funzionalità principali

  • Top rimovibile per installazione sottopiano
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • Lavaggio a vapore Allergy Care igienizzante
  • Connessione Wi-Fi con app ThinQ
  • Oblò in vetro temperato
  • Motore Inverter Direct Drive garantito 10 anni
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Una lavatrice in un ambiente della casa

Una lavatrice in un ambiente della casa

Pensata per ogni spazio

Dona un tocco di stile con le nostre nuove lavatrici

Perché amerai la nostra lavatrice?

Una lavatrice incassata

Top rimovibile

Perfetta per ogni spazio

Logo del 6 motionDD centro un cerchio d'acqua

6 Motion DD

Il lavaggio ottimale per il tipo di tessuto

Un motore Direct Drive con accanto il logo della garanzia 10 anni

10 anni di garanzia

Affidabilità garantita

Delle fibre di tessuto con della polvere

Allergy Care

Igienizza i capi eliminando germi, batteri e allergeni

Realizzata per adattarsi perfettamente a ogni spazio

La lavatrice perfetta per ogni area. E se vuoi, rimuovi facilmente il top ottenendo un elettrodomestico da incasso senza soluzione di continuità.

*Quando si rimuove la copertura è necessario installare la placca di protezione in metallo (venduta separatamente). L'installazione di questa placca è necessaria per non invalidare la garanzia. Assicurati di avere a disposizione la placca in metallo prima di procedere con la rimozione della copertura della lavatrice. 

Design essenziale

Dona eleganza agli interni della tua casa

Una lavatrice che si adatta a ogni visione di interior design, elegante ed essenziale.

Una lavatrice in un ambiente della casa

Una lavatrice in un ambiente della casa

6 Motion Direct Drive

Lava come le tue mani

La lavatrice con motore Direct Drive lava come le tue mani grazie ai 6 movimenti precisi del cestello, migliorando la qualità del lavaggio e predendosi cura dei tuoi capi

Mostra i sei movimenti di lavaggio della lavatrice
Lavaggio a vapore Steam™

Igienizza i tessuti e tiene a bada gli allergeni

Sapevi che il lavaggio a vapore è due volte utile? Innanzitutto igienizza i tuoi capi, eliminando così germi, batteri e allergeni. In più, il vapore permette di distendere meglio le fibre in modo da migliorare l'efficacia del lavaggio.

Immagine che mostra il lavaggio con vapore di una maglia morbida bianca e un animale di pelouche all'interno della lavatrice.

*Il ciclo Allergy Care è stato approvato dalla BAF (British Allergy Foundation) per la sua capacità di ridurre gli acari della polvere domestica.

Lavaggio della vasca

Pulito dall'interno

Mantieni la lavatrice pulita per un bucato più igienico

Un flusso d'acqua che passa intorno al cestello

Immagine con un motore direct drive su uno sfondo nero

Un decennio di affidabilità

Ti offriamo una garanzia di ben 10 anni per il motore

Inverter Direct Drive™.

*La garanzia di 10 anni è valida solo per il motore Direct Drive

App LG ThinQ™

La tua lavatrice (e la tua vita) diventano più smart

Gestiscila ovunque tu sia

Anche quando sei fuori casa puoi entrare in contatto con la tua lavatrice e gestirne le funzionalità. Ad esempio, puoi avviare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone.

Personalizza l'esperienza

L'app ThinQ™ tiene costantemente monitorata la lavatrice e ti permette di consultare il consumo energetico, ricevere notifiche in tempo reale e di scaricare nuovi programmi di lavaggio.

Controllala con Google Assistant

Da oggi per sapere a che punto è il lavaggio ti basta chiederlo alla lavatrice! Ad esempio, puoi domandare qual è il programma in corso usando il tuo assistente Google.

*L'utilizzo delle funzioni smart richiedono il download dell'app LG ThinQ (disponibile per dispositivi Android e iOS sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ e la connettività internet.

*Google e Google Home sono marchi di Google LLC.

*Lo speaker AI non è incluso nella lavatrice.

*Il controllo vocale funziona solo quando la lavatrice è accesa.

Migliora la tua zona lavanderia con un design elegante e semplice

  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto
  • Dettagli del prodotto

FAQ

Di che dimensioni deve essere una lavatrice per una famiglia?

Per una famiglia, le lavatrici con una capacità compresa tra 9 kg e 12 kg sono l'ideale. Un modello da 9 kg è adatto a una famiglia di 3-4 persone, mentre una lavatrice da 11-12 kg è più indicata per le famiglie più numerose o per chi fa il bucato frequentemente.

Di che dimensioni deve essere la mia lavatrice per uno spazio specifico?

Tutte le lavatrici LG hanno un'altezza e una larghezza standard. La profondità delle lavatrici LG può variare a seconda delle dimensioni del cestello e della capacità. Le dimensioni standard sono: larghezza 600 mm x altezza 850 mm x profondità 565-675 mm. Se cerchi una lavatrice slim per problemi di spazio abbiamo in gamma anche modelli con profondita di 47,5 mm di profondità.

Come pulire una lavatrice?

Per pulire la lavatrice, rimuovi e immergi il cassetto del detersivo in acqua calda, quindi pulisci il suo scomparto. Pulisci il filtro di scarico rimuovendo i detriti e mettendolo in ammollo in acqua calda. Pulisci il cestello con un panno. Per la guarnizione in gomma, esegui un ciclo a vuoto con bicarbonato di sodio, quindi pulisci con acqua tiepida. Per istruzioni dettagliate, consulta il video di YouTube.

 

https://youtu.be/LA6dPVAEbfE

Che cos'è l'AI DD in una lavatrice smart LG?

Le lavatrici LG con tecnologia AI DD™ utilizzano una tecnologia intelligente per analizzare individualmente il peso e il tipo di tessuto del bucato. Il risultato? La tua lavatrice ottimizza automaticamente il movimento di lavaggio, garantendo una maggiore protezione dei tessuti e facendo sì che i tuoi capi preferiti mantengano il loro aspetto migliore più a lungo. I motori DirectDrive™ offrono la tecnologia a 6 movimenti per un lavaggio efficace con meno parti in movimento, il che si traduce in un elettrodomestico più durevole ed efficiente dal punto di vista energetico. Per ulteriori dettagli sulla tecnologia LG AI Core Tech, puoi guardare questo video: https://youtu.be/b9ZTNG3dh1g

Come installare una lavatrice?

Per installare la lavatrice, inizia assicurandoti di avere una posizione adatta con accesso all'acqua, a uno scarico e a una presa di corrente. Rimuovi con attenzione tutto l'imballaggio e i bulloni di trasporto dalla macchina. Posiziona la lavatrice su una superficie piana per prevenire vibrazioni durante il funzionamento. Collega il tubo di ingresso dell'acqua al rubinetto, assicurandoti che sia ben fissato, e collega il tubo di scarico al tuo sistema idraulico. Collega l'apparecchio a una presa di corrente con messa a terra. Una volta che tutto è collegato, esegui un ciclo di prova per verificare eventuali perdite o problemi. Per istruzioni più dettagliate, consulta il video di YouTube che abbiamo preparato per te.

 

https://youtu.be/FiwpMT5LDys 

Guida passo dopo passo

Installa la tua nuova lavatrice LG: veloce e semplice

Segui la nostra guida video semplice, passo dopo passo, per installare la tua nuova lavatrice LG a carica frontale, inclusi i collegamenti idrici e di scarico e il livellamento. Inizia a lavare oggi stesso.

*Immagini basate su un modello 3D rappresentativo a scopo illustrativo e possono differire dal prodotto reale. I passaggi di installazione possono variare in base al modello del prodotto e alle normative locali. Consultare sempre il manuale del prodotto per la sicurezza e le istruzioni specifiche del modello.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • CAPACITÀ - Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

    7,0

  • DIMENSIONI E PESO - Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x440

  • ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO) - Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

    1.150

  • CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

    No

  • CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI - Steam

  • OPZIONI - Antipiega

    No

  • FUNZIONI SMART - Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni con imballo (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x890x540

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    600x850x440

  • Peso (kg)

    59,0

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    63,0

  • Profondità compreso l'oblò (P') (mm)

    500

  • Profondità con oblò aperto a 90˚ (P'') (mm)

    980

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Colore

    Essence White (Glossy)

  • Materiale o finitura dell'oblò

    Vetro temperato nero

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità massima di lavaggio (kg)

    7,0

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Partenza ritardata

    3-19 ore

  • Tipologia

    Manopola, tasti touch e display LED

  • Indicatore chiusura dell'oblò

  • Indicatore numerico

    18:88

CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI

  • 6 Motion DirectDrive

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipologia

    Lavatrice a carica frontale

  • Segnale di fine ciclo

  • Centum System

    No

  • Aggiungi capo

    No

  • Autodosaggio del detersivo (ezDispense)

    No

  • Riavvio automatico

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sistema di rilevazione della schiuma

  • LoadSense

  • Steam

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Piedini di livellamento

  • Cestello in acciaio inox

  • TurboWash 360

    No

  • Cestello a bolle

  • Sensore delle vibrazioni

    No

  • Sollevatori del cestello

    Sollevatori in plastica

  • Allacciamento idrico (acqua calda / fredda)

    Solo fredda

  • Livello dell’acqua

    Auto

  • Centrifuga massima selezionabile (giri/min)

    1200

CONSUMI

  • Classe di efficienza energetica (lavaggio)

    A

PROGRAMMI

  • Piumini

    No

  • Cotone

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (lavaggio)

    No

  • Lavaggio automatico

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Abbigliamento per neonati

    No

  • Lenzuola

    No

  • Lavaggio a freddo

    No

  • Protezione dei colori

    No

  • Cotone +

    No

  • Speciale capi scuri

    No

  • Delicati

  • Programma scaricato

  • Piumino

    No

  • Sintetici

  • Eco 40-60

  • Cura delicata

    No

  • Igiene

    No

  • Intensivo 60

    No

  • Misti

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Rapido 14

    No

  • Rapido 30

  • Lavaggio rapido

    No

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura rapidi

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Risciacquo + centrifuga

    No

  • Lavaggio silenzioso

    No

  • Protezione pelle

    No

  • Colletti e polsini

    No

  • Solo centrifuga

    No

  • Abbigliamento sportivo

  • Antimacchia

    No

  • Refresh con vapore

    No

  • Pulizia Vasca

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Lavaggio + asciugatura

    No

  • Lana (A mano / Lana)

OPZIONI

  • Wi-Fi

  • Aggiungi capo

    No

  • Segnale acustico accensione e spegnimento

    No

  • Blocco bambini

  • Arresto ritardato

  • Livello detergente

    No

  • Illuminazione del cestello

    No

  • Prelavaggio

  • Avvio da remoto

  • Risciacquo

    No

  • Risciacquo + centrifuga

    No

  • Risciacquo+

    No

  • Livello ammorbidente

    No

  • Centrifuga

    1200 / 1000 / 800 / 600 / 400 / No centrifuga

  • Steam

    No

  • Temperatura

    Freddo / 20 / 30 / 40 / 60 / 95℃

  • Pulizia vasca

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavaggio

    No

  • Antipiega

    No

  • Lavaggio a freddo

    No

  • Pulizia ugello ezDispense

    No

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Download programmi aggiuntivi

  • Controllo dei consumi

  • Avvio da remoto e controllo ciclo

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

  • Guida per la pulizia della vasca

  • Smart Pairing

ACCESSORI

  • Compatibilità con LG TWINWash

    No

ETICHETTA ENERGETICA (CICLO DI LAVAGGIO)

  • Consumo energetico per 100 cicli (kWh)

    44

  • Premio ‘EU Ecolabel Award’

    No

  • Durata in modalità left-on (min)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (Pieno carico) (kWh)

    0,680

  • Eco 40-60 (Mezzo carico) (kWh)

    0,398

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarto di carico) (kWh)

    0,160

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    A

  • Velocità massima di centrifuga (giri al minuto)

    1.150

  • Rumorosità in centrifuga in dBA (Classe)

    75

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità OFF

    0,5

  • Potenza assorbita (W) - Modalità ON

    0,5

  • Classe di efficienza della centrifuga

    B

  • Percentuale di umidità residua dopo la centrifuga (%)

    53,9

  • Programma standard (solo lavaggio)

    Eco 40-60

  • Durata (min) - (Pieno carico)

    208

  • Durata (min) - (Mezzo carico)

    162

  • Durata (min) - (Quarto di carico)

    160

  • Capacità di lavaggio (kg)

    7,0

  • Consumo acqua per ciclo (litri)

    43

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806096556184

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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