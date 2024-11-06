Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Frigorifero combinato | Classe A -12%, 384L | Wine Rack, Fresh Balancer & Converter, Centum System garantito 20 anni | Nero
GBB92MCB2P EUR A Grade 97 kWh 32 dB.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
GBB92MCB2P EUR A Grade 97 kWh 32 dB.pdf
Classe energetica : UE

GBB92MCB2P EUR A Grade 97 kWh 32 dB.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
GBB92MCB2P

Frigorifero combinato | Classe A -12%, 384L | Wine Rack, Fresh Balancer & Converter, Centum System garantito 20 anni | Nero

(0)
Front view
Immagine di un frigorifero con una freccia che sale e delle monete che cadono. C'è il logo dell'efficienza energetica A-12%.

La migliore efficienza energetica

Questo modello è il 12% più efficiente di un frigorifero in classe A.

*Miglior efficienza energetica al 1° febbraio 2023 nella categoria dei frigoriferi combinati. 12% più efficiente rispetto allo standard minimo associata alla classe energetica A

Il primo compressore garantito 20 anni

Il primo compressore garantito 20 anni

Il compressore Linear Inverter di LG Centum System™ dà un'incredibile efficienza energetica e affidabilità. 

*20 anni di garanzia sul Compressore Lineare Inverter. Manodopera e intervento non sono inclusi nella garanzia.
*Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui gode il consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al ventesimo anno - offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Lineare Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera ed il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali.

Riscopri i tuoi Sensi con NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Riscopri i tuoi Sensi con NatureFRESH™

Vivi il piacere di alimenti e prodotti sempre freschi per un'esperienza unica.
Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo
LINEAR Cooling™

Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Il compressore lineare inverter LG contribuisce a mantenere l'aspetto e il sapore dei prodotti freschi più a lungo, riducendo le variazioni di temperatura.

Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo

Controllo preciso della temperatura

Controllo preciso della temperatura

Per conservare meglio i cibi in frigorifero, è importante che la temperatura al suo interno resti più costante possibile. Rispetto ai frigoriferi tradizionali, la nostra tecnologia Linear Cooling™ mantiene la temperatura del frigo costante, con fluttuazioni di solo ±0,5°C. In questo modo puoi conservare i tuoi cibi più a lungo mantenendone la freschezza.

*Basato sui risultati dei test UL con metodo di prova interno di LG tramite misurazione della variazione termica media da picco a picco nello scomparto degli alimenti freschi, effettuato tra i modelli Combinato LG GBB72NSDFN (±0.5 ℃), Multi Door GF-L570PL (±0.5 ℃), Side-by-Side J811NS35 (±0.5 ℃), Doppia Porta B607S (±0.5 ℃) e Doppia Porta B606S (±1.0 ℃).
*Nessun carico e impostazione normale della temperatura. Il risultato può variare nelle situazioni di utilizzo effettivo.

Raffreddamento più rapido

Door Cooling+TM

Raffreddamento più rapido

Le bocchette di ventilazione situate nella parte anteriore del frigorifero ristabiliscono più velocemente la temperatura ideale per conservare la freschezza degli alimenti.

*Basato sui risultati dei test UL effettuati con il metodo di prova interno di LG comparando il tempo necessario affinché la temperatura del cestello della porta superiore scenda da 24,8 ℃ a 8 ℃ tra il modello LG Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) e il modello DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

Ottimizzazione dell'umidità
FRESH Balancer™

La giusta umidità preserva la freschezza

Per essere conservate al meglio, la frutta e la verdura hanno bisogno di un grado di umidità differente. Il selettore FRESH Balancer™ sul cassetto frutta & verdura ti permette di controllare il grado di umidità in base a cosa conservi, in modo da preservarne la freschezza.

Scegli la giusta temperatura per ogni alimento
FRESH Converter™

Scegli la giusta temperatura per ogni alimento

Il FRESH Converter™ permette di personalizzare la temperatura del cassetto 0 gradi per una migliore conservazione di carne, pesce e verdura.
Massima praticità in cucina
Organizzazione degli spazi

Massima praticità in cucina

Il ripiano portabottiglie e quello pieghevole e ribaltabile ti consentono di organizzare al meglio i prodotti all'interno del frigo.

Facile posizionamento degli alimenti

Ripiano pieghevole e ribaltabile

Tutto lo spazio che ti serve

Il ripiano pieghevole e ribaltabile ti permette di ricavare più spazio nel frigorifero per riporre alimenti di qualsiasi dimensione o contenitori alti e voluminosi.

Progettato per contenere 5 bottiglie di vino

RIpiano portabottiglie

Le tue bottiglie di vino hanno il giusto spazio

Il raffinato ripiano in metallo sagomato è molto comodo per riporre ordinatamente fino a 5 bottiglie di vino.

I tre ripiani superiori all’interno del frigorifero sono rappresentati con aria fredda blu soffiata dall’alto verso il basso. Esegui lo zoom attraverso il vapore freddo fino al retro del frigorifero per mettere a fuoco “Metal Fresh”.

Una finitura elegante che resiste alla prova del tempo

La parete posteriore metallica conferisce all’interno un fascino intramontabile e raffinato.

*Metal Fresh™ è una parola composta formata dall’unione dell’uso del metallo e di aria fredda all’interno del frigorifero.
*L’uso di componenti metallici non garantisce di per sé la conservazione di cibo più fresco nel frigorifero.

RIEPILOGO

Stampa
Tipologia di prodotto
Combinato
Capacità totale (litri)
384
Classe di efficienza energetica
A
Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)
595 x 2.030 x 675

Caratteristiche principali

  • Capacità totale (litri)

    384

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    595 x 2.030 x 675

  • Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    97

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    A

  • Tipo di compressore

    Compressore Linear Inverter

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

    No

  • Finitura e colore delle porte

    Matte Black PCM

Tutte le specifiche

CARATTERISTICHE BASE

  • Tipologia di prodotto

    Combinato

  • Profondità standard/piano

    Profondità piano

  • Classe di efficienza energetica

    A

CAPACITÀ

  • Capacità totale (litri)

    384

  • Capacità del congelatore (litri)

    107

  • Capacità del frigorifero (litri)

    233

  • Capacità del comparto Chiller (litri)

    44

COMANDI E DISPLAY

  • Avviso porta aperta

  • Display LED interno

  • Express Freeze

  • Blocco bambini

    No

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Peso con imballo (kg)

    113

  • Dimensioni (L x A x P) (mm)

    595 x 2.030 x 675

  • Peso (kg)

    109

  • Profondità senza porte (mm)

    608

  • Altezza della struttura (mm)

    2.030

  • Altezza massima (dal punto più alto misurabile) (mm)

    2.030

CARATTERISTICHE

  • Door Cooling+™

  • LINEAR Cooling

DISPENSER ACQUA E GHIACCIO

  • Fabbricatore manuale del ghiaccio

    No

  • Dispenser di acqua

    No

  • Fabbricatore automatico del ghiaccio

    No

DESIGN E FINITURE

  • Materiale delle porte

    PCM

  • Finitura e colore delle porte

    Matte Black PCM

  • Metal Fresh

    F/R Metallo

  • Tipologia di maniglie

    Tasca rivestita

PRESTAZIONI

  • Tipo di compressore

    Compressore Linear Inverter

  • Consumo energetico (kWh/anno)

    97

  • Classe climatica

    T

  • Rumorosità (dB)

    32

  • Classe di rumorosità

    B

COMPARTO FRIGO

  • Balconcini trasparenti

    4

  • Illuminazione interna

    LED superiore

  • Ripiani in vetro temperato

    3

  • Cassetto frutta e verdura

    2

  • Cassetto con griglia salvafreschezza

    No

  • Ripiano portabottiglie

    Completo

  • Cassetto Zero gradi

  • Multi-Air Flow

  • Filtro Pure N Fresh

    No

  • Fresh Balancer

  • Fresh Converter

FUNZIONI SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Wi-Fi con app ThinQ

    No

CODICE EAN

  • Codice a barre

    8806084041623

COMPARTO FREEZER

  • Illuminazione interna

    LED superiore

  • Cassetti

    3 trasparenti

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

