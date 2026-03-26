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Frigorifero doppia porta | Classe E, 609L | Wi-Fi, Door & Linear Cooling, Gestione umidità, Dispenser acqua, No frost | Platinum Silver

GTFV61PYBQD_Energy label.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
GTFV61PYBQD_Energy label.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Frigorifero doppia porta | Classe E, 609L | Wi-Fi, Door & Linear Cooling, Gestione umidità, Dispenser acqua, No frost | Platinum Silver

GTFV61PYBQD
Foto frontale del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con alimenti e bevande
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con ripiani vuoti
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con dettagli su schermo digitale
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con dettagli ripiani interni
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con dettagli su ripiani interni
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con posa laterale
Foto retro del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD
Foto frontale del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con alimenti e bevande
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con ripiani vuoti
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con dettagli su schermo digitale
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con dettagli ripiani interni
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con dettagli su ripiani interni
Foto del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD con posa laterale
Foto retro del frigorifero LG GTFV61PYBQD

Funzionalità principali

  • Wi-Fi: gestisci le temperature, le funzioni di raffreddamento rapido e monitora i consumi del frigorifero da remoto utilizzando l'app ThinQ
  • Dispenser di acqua senza allaccio idrico: acqua fresca sempre pronta a portata di mano grazie alla comoda tanica interna
  • Selettore dell'umidità: regola l'umidità del cassetto in modo da conservare frutta o verdura in maniera ottimale
  • Cassetto Zero Gradi: un cassetto dedicato all'interno del frigorifero per conservare la carne e il pesce alla temperatura di circa 0°C
  • Fabbricatore del ghiaccio: cassettino dedicato per la creazione di cubetti di ghiaccio e vassoio estraibile per servirli in tavola con facilità
  • Compressore Smart Inverter: silenzioso nel funzionamento ed efficiente nelle prestazioni, lo garantiamo per ben 10 anni
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Lattuga verde a sinistra, mirtilli blu al centro e pomodori rossi in basso, tutti freschi e bagnati da gocce d'acqua.
LINEAR Cooling™

Mantiene gli alimenti più freschi più a lungo

LinearCooling™ riduce le variazioni di temperatura, conservando i cibi freschi fino a sette giorni.

*In base ai risultati del test UL effettuato usando il metodo di prova interno di LG per la misurazione del tempo necessario a raggiungere il 5% di riduzione del peso sul ripiano dello scomparto dei cibi freschi del modello LGE LinearCooling. Solo per i modelli idonei. Il risultato può variare in fase di effettivo utilizzo.

Tecnologia DoorCooling+ di LG, con frecce che mostrano una distribuzione uniforme del freddo all'interno del frigorifero.
DoorCooling

Raffreddamento rapido

Cibi e bevande rimangono più freschi grazie al raffreddamento uniforme e più rapido di DoorCooling ™.

*In base ai risultati del test UL effettuato usando il metodo di prova interno di LG per confrontare i modelli DoorCooling+ e Non-DoorCooling+ relativamente al tempo necessario per scendere alla temperatura dell’acqua presente nel contenitore posizionato nel cestello superiore. Solo per i modelli idonei. Le immagini del prodotto sono riportate soltanto a titolo d’esempio e possono differire dal prodotto reale.
La tecnologia Door Cooling+ dovrebbe arrestarsi quando la porta è aperta.

Raffreddamento rapido
Cassetto 0 gradi

Perfetta conservazione

Lo speciale cassetto ha una temperatura controllata di circa 0℃ che ti permette di conservare al meglio alimenti come carne e pesce per cucinarli senza doverli scongelare.
Frigorifero LG con pesce fresco in alto, frutta e verdura al centro, bottiglie d'acqua e contenitori vari sui ripiani.
Multi Air Flow

Raffreddamento rapido e uniforme

La tecnologia Multi Air Flow garantisce una ripartizione omogenea del freddo ed una temperatura controllata in ogni ripiano del frigorifero grazie a delle apposite bocchette. Gli alimenti appena riposti in frigorifero si raffreddano più velocemente.
Loghi dei 10 anni di garanzia sul compressore e del compressore Smart Inverter

Efficiente e affidabile

Siamo così sicuri delle prestazioni del nostro compressore Smart Inverter™ che lo garantiamo per ben 10 anni.

*Nei primi 2 anni il frigorifero è coperto dalla garanzia convenzionale LG che si intende aggiuntiva e non sostitutiva di ogni altro diritto di cui godi in quanto consumatore finale. In aggiunta, LG - ﻿dal terzo al decimo anno - ti offre una garanzia convenzionale esclusivamente sul compressore Lineare Inverter. Il costo di ogni altra parte di ricambio, il costo della manodopera e il costo di intervento sono esclusi. La garanzia convenzionale LG copre esclusivamente gli acquisti effettuati dai consumatori finali (quindi sono esclusi gli acquisti come partita IVA, azienda o altro).

Più spazio nel freezer
Dispenser del ghiaccio removibile

Più spazio nel freezer

Ogni volta che hai bisogno di liberare spazio nel freezer, puoi estrarre il vassoio del ghiaccio e spostarlo con semplicità.
Rapidità e praticità di gestione
Applicazione Smart ThinQ™

Rapidità e praticità di gestione

Grazie a SmartThinQ™ puoi monitorare e gestire il frigorifero tramite Wi-Fi direttamente dallo smartphone, anche quando sei fuori casa. Con un semplice tocco puoi impostare la temperatura o verificare le funzionalità del frigorifero.

FAQ

Quanto deve essere grande il mio frigorifero/congelatore?

Dipende dal tuo stile di vita, ma in generale:

 

Un combinato frigorifero-congelatore LG con una capacità di 340-384 litri è di solito sufficiente per una piccola famiglia di 1-2 persone.

 

I modelli Slim Multi-Door (506-508 litri) sono ideali per famiglie di 3-4 persone.

 

Per le famiglie più numerose, consigliamo gli spaziosi modelli LG Multi-Door o Side-by-Side (625-705 litri).

 

I modelli con più porte offrono anche una larghezza extra, perfetta per conservare vassoi, piatti grandi e altro.

Noi di LG vogliamo che ogni cliente trovi il frigorifero/congelatore che meglio si adatti alle sue esigenze, per questo offriamo una varietà di dimensioni all'interno di ogni linea di prodotti.

Un frigorifero a doppia porta è pratico?

Sì. I frigoriferi a doppia porta, noti anche come combinati frigo-congelatori, offrono la comodità di un vano congelatore separato.

I combinati frigorifero-congelatore LG in genere offrono il 70% di spazio per il frigorifero e il 30% per il congelatore, per darti un facile accesso alle aree che usi di più.

Come posso cambiare l'impostazione della temperatura sul mio frigorifero/congelatore LG?

Puoi regolare la temperatura desiderata utilizzando il pannello di controllo sulla porta o all'interno del frigorifero. Per i modelli supportati, puoi anche regolarla comodamente da remoto tramite l'app LG ThinQ® sul tuo smartphone.

Che cosa significa “Total No Frost” in un congelatore?

Il ghiaccio si forma quando il vapore acqueo viene a contatto con le serpentino di raffreddamento, si condensa in acqua e poi si congela. Un frigorifero No Frost attiva automaticamente a intervalli regolari un elemento riscaldante intorno alle bobine per sciogliere il ghiaccio,

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.
Per saperne di più su come questo prodotto gestisce i dati e sui tuoi diritti come utente, visita ″Copertura e specifiche dei dati″ su LG Privacy

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