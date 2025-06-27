Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
Lavastoviglie libera installazione | QuadWash Serie 5, Classe A-10% 43dB | 14 coperti, Vapore, Auto-apertura, Wi-Fi | Grigia
Scheda tecnica

Lavastoviglie libera installazione | QuadWash Serie 5, Classe A-10% 43dB | 14 coperti, Vapore, Auto-apertura, Wi-Fi | Grigia

Scheda tecnica

Lavastoviglie libera installazione | QuadWash Serie 5, Classe A-10% 43dB | 14 coperti, Vapore, Auto-apertura, Wi-Fi | Grigia

DF587HVS
Funzionalità principali

  • Risparmia più energia: la nostra lavastoviglie è il 10% più efficiente rispetto a quelle tradizionali in classe A
  • Sistema QuadWash™: i 4 bracci irroratori con movimenti multidirezionali permettono all'acqua di raggiungere ogni angolo delle stoviglie
  • Vapore TrueSteam™: i getti multipli di vapore igienizzano le stoviglie, sciolgono lo sporco ostinato e fanno brillare i bicchieri
  • EasyRack™ Plus con 3 cestelli: regola ogni singolo elemento delle rastrelliere, l'altezza del cestello secondario e disponi posate e tazzine nel terzo cestello
  • Apertura automatica della porta: alla fine del ciclo di lavaggio, lo sportello si apre automaticamente per migliorare l'efficienza dell'asciugatura
  • Wi-Fi con ThinQ: gestisci le opzioni di lavaggio dallo smartphone, scarica nuovi programmi e ricevi i consigli sull'uso della lavastoviglie
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Perché amerai la nostra lavastoviglie

Non lascia aloni

Il vapore TrueSteam™ igienizza le stoviglie ed evita la formazione delle macchie.

Ha 4 bracci irroratori

Il sistema QuadWash™ fa arrivare l'acqua in tutti gli angoli delle stoviglie.

È smart

Con l'app ThinQ scarichi programmi specifici per le tue stoviglie e molto altro.

Certificato da TÜV

Elimina il 99,99% dei batteri che si trovano comunemente in casa.

*Test condotti da TÜV sul modello LG DB475TXS. Test effettuati con il programma Eco e 6 tipologie di batteri (Escherichia coli, Aspergillus vericolor, Bacillus subtils, Alternaria alternata, Micrococcus luteus e Penicillium chrysogenum). I risultati potrebbero variare in base all'utilizzo.

TrueSteam™

Stoviglie brillanti e igienizzate

La nostra lavastoviglie ha un vero generatore di vapore a 100°C, per sciogliere lo sporco (anche quello incrostato!) e ridurre la formazione delle macchie sulle stoviglie. E i risultati si vedono.

Video di una vista ravvicinata di diverse tipologie di piatti lavati a vapore in lavastoviglie.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo per una migliore comprensione della funzionalità. Il vapore viene immesso nella vasca attraverso gli ugelli posti sulla parte inferiore della porta e nella parte superiore della vasca.

*Test interni LG effettuati comparando il numero di macchie d'acqua residue in seguito al lavaggio col modello LG DFB325 (con vapore) rispetto al modello DFB415 (senza vapore).

Ottimizza la resa con il prelavaggio a vapore

Il vapore TrueSteam™ utilizzato nella fase di pre-lavaggio aiuta ad ammorbidire le incrostazioni di cibo.

Anche negli angoli, lo sporco non ha scampo

Il vapore immesso nella vasca dagli ugelli si diffonde uniformemente e raggiunge anche gli angoli più difficili delle stoviglie.

Bicchieri senza macchia (e senza paura)

L'azione del vapore rende i tuoi bicchieri più brillanti, con il 30% di macchie in meno in fase di asciugatura. Puoi attivare il vapore anche col programma "Delicato", in modo da trattare i tuoi calici con la giusta attenzione.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo per una migliore comprensione della funzionalità. Il vapore viene immesso nella vasca attraverso gli ugelli posti sulla parte inferiore della porta e nella parte superiore della vasca.

*Test interni LG effettuati comparando il numero di macchie d'acqua residue in seguito al lavaggio col modello LG DFB325 (con vapore) rispetto al modello DFB415 (senza vapore).

QuadWash™

Getti d'acqua potenti che arrivano dappertutto

Il sistema QuadWash™ è unico nel suo genere: 4 bracci irroratori con movimenti multidirezionali che permettono di lavare ogni angolo di piatti, pentole e bicchieri per un pulito profondo e accurato.

Video di una vista ravvicinata degli spruzzi di acqua dai bracci irroratori rotanti.

Dual Zone: la giusta potenza, dove serve

Non tutte le stoviglie necessitano della stessa forza pulente. Proprio per questo abbiamo progettato l'opzione Dual Zone, che differenzia il tipo di lavaggio in base al cestello. Potrai lavare le stoviglie nel cestello inferiore con un getto d'acqua più energico, mentre per quelle nel cestello superiore verrà usato un getto d'acqua delicato.

EasyRack™Plus

Anche le stoviglie più difficili hanno il loro posto

Organizzare stoviglie ingombranti in lavastoviglie non sarà più un problema. Il sistema EasyRack™ Plus ti permette di abbassare o alzare ogni singolo elemento delle rastrelliere a tuo piacimento.

Video che mostra varie modalità di carico con i cestelli pieni di stoviglie di tipologie diverse.

Terzo cestello con altezza regolabile

Puoi disporre posate, mestoli e tazzine comodamente sul terzo cestello, guadagnando spazio nel cestello inferiore.

Supporto per padelle

Anche se hai una padella ingombrante, non sarà un problema lavarla in lavastoviglie ottimizzando gli spazi.

Tieni d’occhio lil tempo

Controlla il tempo rimanente del ciclo di lavaggio sul display LED nascosto. Quando la lavastoviglie non è in uso, il display scompare per un design elegante e pulito.

La prima della classe

Per offrirti una lavastoviglie dalle prestazioni eccezionali abbiamo ridisegnato il motore Inverter Direct Drive, ottenendo un'efficienza super: la nostra lavatrice ha infatti un'efficienza del 10% superiore rispetto allo standard minimo richiesto dalla classe A.

*Il 10% più basso dell'indice di efficienza energetica rispetto allo standard minimo associato alla classe di efficienza energetica A per le lavastoviglie, definito dalla normativa europea 2019/2017.

LG ThinQ™

Scegli una lavastoviglie intelligente

Collegala al Wi-Fi di casa e scopri tantissime nuove opzioni per personalizzare i lavaggi.

Immagine di uno smartphone su cui c'è l'app LG ThinQ™ con 3 funzionalità: download programmi, notifiche e Smart Diagnosis. Sullo sfondo c'è una cucina arredata.

Immagine di uno smartphone su cui c'è l'app LG ThinQ™ con 3 funzionalità: download programmi, notifiche e Smart Diagnosis. Sullo sfondo c'è una cucina arredata.

*Richiede il download dell'app LG ThinQ™ (disponibile per dispositivi Android 7.0 e superiori e iOS 12 e superiori sui rispettivi app store), la creazione di un account utente ThinQ™ e la connettività internet.

Scarica nuovi programmi di lavaggio

Devi lavare qualcosa di particolare e hai bisogno di un lavaggio specifico? Accedi all'app LG ThinQ™ e scarica il programma più adatto.

Personalizza il programma a modo tuo

L'app ThinQ™ ti permette di personalizzare il programma di lavaggio direttamente dal tuo smartphone, impostando le varie opzioni più semplicemente.

Così potente, così silenziosa

L'abbiamo progettata in modo da renderla sì potente, ma anche il più silenziosa possibile.

Un uomo che legge un libro appoggiato a una penisola in cucina, mentre la lavastoviglie sta funzionando in maniera silenziosa.

Un uomo che legge un libro appoggiato a una penisola in cucina, mentre la lavastoviglie sta funzionando in maniera silenziosa.

Ideale per la tua cucina

Immagine di una cucina con la lavastoviglie da incasso, il forno una cappa e un piano a induzione.

In perfetta armonia

Immagine della vasca in acciaio inox.

Completamente in acciaio inox

Immagine della porta della lavastoviglie con due frecce che indicano l'apertura automatica a fine ciclo. Del vapore fuoriesce dall'apertura.

Apertura automatica della porta

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

