Microonde da incasso 25 litri, 900W | Auto cottura, Grill, Scongelamento, Ricette, Timer e orologio | Nero/deco acciaio

Microonde da incasso 25 litri, 900W | Auto cottura, Grill, Scongelamento, Ricette, Timer e orologio | Nero/deco acciaio

Microonde da incasso 25 litri, 900W | Auto cottura, Grill, Scongelamento, Ricette, Timer e orologio | Nero/deco acciaio

MG7Z2593D
Dettaglio del Grill
Foto frontale del forno microonde MG7Z2593D con sportello aperto
Foto ambientata del forno microonde MG7Z2593D
Controlli touch forno microonde MG7Z2593D
Massima flessibilità d'uso forno microonde MG7Z2593D
8 programmi di cottura forno microonde MG7Z2593D
Design abbinato forno microonde MG7Z2593D
Interno forno microonde MG7Z2593D
Sportello semiaperto forno microonde MG7Z2593D
Angolazione dal basso forno microonde MG7Z2593D
Vista inclinata forno microonde MG7Z2593D
Funzionalità principali

  • Design da incasso: creato per donare un tocco di eleganza e modernità alla tua cucina
  • Controlli touch: ti basta un tocco per utilizzare tutte le funzioni del forno
  • Cavità facile da pulire: il rivestimento in acciaio inox antibatterico facilita la pulizia e l'igiene
  • Funzione Grill: rende i cibi più croccanti fuori e succosi dentro
  • 8 programmi di cottura automatica: scegli il programma migliore per i tuoi cibi preferiti
  • Blocco bambini: inibisci il pannello dei comandi per evitare che i tuoi bambini lo attivino accidentalmente
Altro

Una cucina che dà spettacolo

Una cucina con installato un forno a microonde da incasso.

Dona un nuovo stile alla tua cucina

I controlli touch e il design essenziale arredano con un tocco di modernità.

8 icone di cibo che possono essere cotte con la funzione Cottura automatica nel microonde

Cucina in modo pratico e preciso

Hai a disposizione 8 impostazioni di cottura automatica per le tue ricette.

Il forno a microonde da incasso installato sopra un forno

Design
essenziale

Display a LED bianchi sul microonde da incasso

Display LED

Lo schermo touch del microonde da incasso con un dito che preme un pulsante.

Controlli touch

L'interno in acciaio inossidabile del microonde da incasso

Interno facile da pulire

Diverse modalità di cottura

Semplifica il tuo modo di cucinare! Oltre alle 4 modalità di funzionamento tipiche di un microonde con grill, trovi anche 8 funzioni di cottura automatica per i cibi più comuni. Così potrai trovare il tuo stile anche in cucina.

4 piatti di cibo cotto con le 4 modalità di cottura

4 piatti di cibo cotto con le 4 modalità di cottura

8 icone delle funzioni di Cottura automatica

8 icone delle funzioni di Cottura automatica

Sicuro anche per i tuoi bambini

Hai paura che i più piccoli possano attivare inavvertitamente il microonde e farsi male? Ti basta tenere premuto il pulsante Stop/Pulizia per 3 secondo per bloccare i comandi touch.

Madre e figlio che passano insieme del tempo in cucina in sicurezza.

Funzione timer

Hai bisogno di un segnatempo in cucina? Il nostro microonde funziona anche come timer da cucina indipendente dalla modalità di funzionamento.

Aggiungi 30 secondi

Le tue pietanze hanno bisogno di un po' di tempo in più per scaldarsi? Ti basta premere il pulsante Start per aggiungere 30 secondi extra e raggiungere la temperatura perfetta.

Tono di fine cottura

Come si suol dire "La pentola guardata non bolle mai"! Non pensare a come procede la cottura dei cibi, il microonde to avviserà quando ha finito con un tono musicale.

Istruzioni per l'installazione

Clicca sul + per espandere questa sezione e consultare tutti i dettagli relativi a come installare il microonde da incasso.

1. Misure minime del vano per l'incasso

Dimensioni del microonde da incasso e dell'area di installazione

➊ Solo se viene installato con il forno da incasso LG

Dimensioni del microonde da incasso e dell'area di installazione

2. Precauzioni

Rimuovi il fondo posteriore del mobile in cui devi incassare il microonde. Se è difficile da rimuovere, ricava un buco nel pannello posteriore di 100 mm.

Per una corretta ventilazione sono necessari:

- almeno 50 mm di spazio nella parte posteriore;

- almeno 5 mm tra la base del microonde e il mobile su cui poggia;

- almeno 20 mm tra la parte superiore del microonde e il mobile.

Dimensioni del forno a microonde da incasso nell'area di installazione

*Ti consigliamo il supporto di uno specialista durante l'installazione.

Accessori per l'installazione

Guarda ciò che include il forno a microonde.

Immagine di scatole sul tavolo della cucina

Cosa c'è nella confezione?

Accessori del forno a microonde: vite per mobili e piastra di connessione.

Accessori del forno a microonde: piatto in vetro e anello rotante.

Accessori del forno a microonde: perno e griglia rialzata

Scarica il manuale d'uso per leggere le istruzioni complete del forno a microonde.

Scarica

Domande frequenti (FAQ)

D.

Come mai non si accende la luce del forno?

R.

Ci possono essere molteplici motivi per cui la luce non funzioni. Una possibilità è che la lampadina sia fulminata. Oppure c'è un problema sul circuito elettrico.

D.

Le microonde passano attraverso il vetro dello sportello?

R.

No. Lo sportello permette alla luce di passare ma non lascia passare le microonde emesse dal forno.

D.

Perché quando tocco un pulsante del pannello di controllo si sente un suono?

R.

È normale che il microonde emetta un tono quando tocchi un tasto. Visto che i tasti sono tattili (e non dei pulsanti da premere), il tono ti conferma che il comando è stato impostato correttamente.

D.

Il microonde si può rovinare se viene messo in funzione mentre è vuoto?

R.

Sì. Non bisogna mai attivare il microonde mentre è vuoto

D.

Perché a volte le uova scoppiano?

R.

Quando le uova sono aperte, il tuorlo potrebbe scoppiare a causa del vapore che si forma all'interno della membrana. Per prevenire questo problema puoi forare il tuorlo con un ago prima di cucinarlo. Ti raccomandiamo invece di NON mettere mai le uova nel microonde intere, con il guscio: l'uovo scoppierebbe di sicuro!

D.

Perché devo aspettare un po' di tempo prima di consumare i cibi cotti con il microonde?

R.

Dopo che la cottura a microonde è terminata, il cibo continua a cuocere per un breve periodo. Per questo ti consigliamo di attendere un po' prima di iniziare a mangiare. Il tempo di attesa dipende dalla densità del cibo.

D.

Perché il mio forno a microonde non cuoce velocemente come dice la guida di cottura?

R.

I tempi di cottura della guida e le impostazioni di calore sono dei suggerimenti, che ti aiutano a evitare di cuocere troppo il cibo. Con l'uso del microonde e con l'esperienza riuscirai a regolarti in maniera indipendente.

In ogni caso, se i tempi di cottura sono molto diversi, controlla di nuovo la guida per assicurarti di aver seguito correttamente tutto il procedimento. Infine, considera che ci sono degli elementi che possono influire sui tempi di cottura. Ad esempio, a seconda delle dimensioni, della forma e del peso del cibo potrebbe volerci un tempo di cottura più lungo. Valuta secondo il tuo giudizio e controlla la cottura proprio come faresti con un qualsiasi altro metodo di cottura.

