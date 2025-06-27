Microonde da incasso 25 litri, 900W | Auto cottura, Grill, Scongelamento, Ricette, Timer e orologio | Nero/deco acciaio

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Semplifica il tuo modo di cucinare! Oltre alle 4 modalità di funzionamento tipiche di un microonde con grill, trovi anche 8 funzioni di cottura automatica per i cibi più comuni. Così potrai trovare il tuo stile anche in cucina.