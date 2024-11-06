Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Notebook gram 15.6" | Windows 11 Home | Ultra5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nero

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Notebook gram 15.6" | Windows 11 Home | Ultra5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nero

15Z90S-G.AA55D

Notebook gram 15.6" | Windows 11 Home | Ultra5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nero

(0)
Vista frontale

LG gram 15.

 

 

 

       

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prestazioni di LG leggero e sottile.

Solo 1.3kg di peso

Display IPS Premium.

15.6" IPS

sRGB 99%: ampia gamma di colori.

sRGB 99%

il più recente processore Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 certificato.

Processori Intel® Core™ Ultra

LG gram Link: collegati con vari dispositivi iOS-Android.

Collega fino a 10 dispositivi

*Il tablet e i dispositivi mobili sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Per scaricare il software LG gram Link più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.

Incredibile leggerezza

Lavora con stile e leggerezza. Con un peso di solo 1.290 grammi e uno spessore di 1,54cm, LG gram è l'alleato perfetto per essere operativo sempre e ovunque.

LG gram leggero e sottile, portabilità.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Lo spessore sopra indicato misura la parte più sottile del prodotto, mentre il peso fa riferimento solo al laptop. Per scoprire i dettagli sul prodotto, consulta le specifiche.

corpo resistente-durabilità-test-grado-militare.
Leggero, ma resistente

Certificato MIL-STD-810H

Lasciati sorprendere dal modo in cui LG gram dà il meglio di sé sotto pressione. La sua resistenza è certificata grazie al superamento di rigorosi test militari. Progettato per durare nel tempo.

*LG gram: Test e certificazione standard MIL-STD-810H da parte dei laboratori KOLAS dicembre 2023. Ha superato 7 diversi test di durata MIL-STD 810H condotti da un laboratorio indipendente conforme agli standard militari statunitensi. Conforme ai seguenti metodi per MIL-STD-810H: Metodo 500.6 Bassa pressione (Altitudine) (Procedura I – Conservazione e Metodo e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 501.7 Alta temperatura (Procedura I – Conservazione e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 502.7 Bassa temperatura (Procedura I – Conservazione e Procedura II - Funzionamento); Metodo 509.7 – Test della nebbia salina; Metodo 510.7 - Polvere; Metodo 514.8 – Vibrazioni; Metodo 516.8 Urti (Procedura I - Funzionale e Procedura Ⅳ - Caduta in movimento). Le prestazioni del dispositivo potrebbero differire rispetto a tutte le condizioni testate. Test realizzato in ambiente controllato. Non ripetere a casa.

*Se un consumatore effettua questo esperimento e provoca danni al prodotto gram, non è coperto dalla garanzia.

*Il superamento di questo test non implica che sia adatto all’uso militare.

Display IPS

Immagini nitide e realistiche

LG gram rende le tue idee più chiare e il flusso di lavoro più fluido, aggiungendo precisione e profondità a tutte le immagini con il display IPS.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Colori brillanti

Grazie all’ampia gamma cromatica sRGB 99%, puoi ammirare dettagli vividi e colori ricchi.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*sRGB tipico 99%, minimo 96%.

Trattamento antiriflesso. Comfort visivo anche all'aperto

Il pannello con trattamento antiriflesso elimina i riflessi e le interferenze sullo schermo, per un'esperienza visiva eccezionale anche in condizioni di forte luce ambientale.
*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.
*La luminosità è pari a 350 nit (tip.).

Prestazioni che rendono possibile l'impossibile

Processori Intel® Core™ Ultra

Ancora più potente, con l'aiuto dell'AI

Il nuovo processore Intel® Core™ Ultra con NPU avanzata facilita il lavoro in multitasking con app professionali e migliora l'autonomia del laptop grazie ad una maggiore efficienza.

il più recente processore Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 certificato.

16GB RAM

DDR5x

Windows 11 Home

Sistema Operativo

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*I programmi sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Intel®, il logo Intel e Intel core sono marchi di Intel Corporation o delle sue filiali.

*Le opzioni di memoria e SSD sovrastanti (prezzi al dettaglio) possono variare a seconda del paese e del modello.

Windows 11 preinstallato

Riprogettato per offrire flessibilità e facilità d’uso. Ottimizza lo spazio sullo schermo e migliora la produttività con un livello ancora superiore di sicurezza, accessibilità e funzionalità social.

Stay cool

Lavora e gioca con passione. Il nostro potente sistema di raffreddamento aiuta a prevenire il surriscaldamento.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

gram Link: collega fino a 10 device

Un nuovo livello di connettività

Con LG gram Link puoi collegare fino a 10 dispositivi contemporaneamente, di qualsiasi sistema operativo, inclusi iOS e Android. Condividi, collega e crea trasformando lo spazio di lavoro in un'area di condivisione senza limiti.

*Per funzionare correttamente, è necessario installare l’applicazione LG gram Link sui dispositivi mobili (iOS e Android).

*Per scaricare il software LG gram Link più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.

*L’immagine mostra il prodotto LG gram a scopo illustrativo. Consulta la galleria di immagini dove è riportato il prodotto effettivo.

gram link: organizzazione delle foto basata sull’IA.

Organizzazione delle foto basata sull'AI

Puoi organizzare facilmente le tue foto tramite gram Link. L'AI le classifica automaticamente in base all'ora, al luogo o a 38 temi diversi. Inoltre, puoi cercare rapidamente le foto utilizzando query di ricerca come date, persone e luoghi.

*Per scaricare il software LG gram Link più recente, visita il sito LG.COM.
*L’immagine mostra il prodotto LG gram a scopo illustrativo. Consulta la galleria di immagini dove è riportato il prodotto effettivo.

Condivisione semplice su più dispositivi

Collega fino a 10 dispositivi di qualsiasi sistema operativo e condividi liberamente foto, video e documenti. La condivisione dei file diventa realmente senza limiti.

Ottieni un secondo schermo

Con LG gram Link puoi usare il device collegato come secondo schermo, per estendere la tua visione e migliorare la tua produttività.

Controllo universale con LG gram

Usa il touchpad e la tastiera del tuo LG gram per controllare i dispositivi collegati. La creatività inizia con gram.

*Per funzionare correttamente, è necessario installare l’applicazione LG gram Link sui dispositivi mobili (iOS e Android).

*Il tablet e i dispositivi mobili sovrastanti non sono inclusi nella confezione (venduti separatamente).

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Dolby Atmos

Lasciati avvolgere da un suono immersivo

Gli speaker con tecnologia Dolby Atmos ti avvolgono in una grande avventura sonora a 360 gradi.

Dolby Atmos audio surround a 360 gradi.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos e il simbolo della doppia D sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Lavora senza pensieri per tutto il giorno

Mobilità in libertà. Lascia il caricabatterie a casa e goditi LG gram ovunque tu sia: la batteria da 72Wh garantisce un'elevata autonomia con una sola carica.

batteria ad alta capacità.

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

*La durata effettiva della batteria differisce dalle specifiche tecniche in base a modello, impostazioni e ambienti di utilizzo.

Le tue sfumature, il tuo stile

Definisci il tuo look. Scegli tra nero e bianco. Fai in modo che il tuo LG gram rifletta te stesso.

opzioni di colore: nero, bianco.

*Le opzioni di colore supportate possono variare a seconda del Paese.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Sistema Operativo

    Windows 11 Home

  • Dimensioni Schermo (Pollici)

    15.6" (39.6 cm)

  • Processore

    Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Core: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 fino a 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 fino a 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

  • Memoria

    16GB DDR5x (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slot, Gen 4 (espandibile a 2TB in configurazione 1TB + 1TB)

  • Peso (kg)

    1290 grammi

  • Risoluzione

    FHD 1920x1080

  • Grafica

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Dimensioni (mm)

    356.27 x 223.4 x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

Tutte le specifiche

GENERALI

  • Categoria di Prodotto

    gram

  • Anno

    2024

DISPLAY

  • Luminosità

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Contrasto

    1200:1

  • Tipologia di Pannello

    IPS

  • Trattamento della Superficie

    Antiriflesso

  • Formato

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Risoluzione

    FHD 1920x1080

  • Dimensioni Schermo (Pollici)

    15.6" (39.6 cm)

SISTEMA

  • Grafica

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memoria

    16GB DDR5x (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

  • Sistema Operativo

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processore

    Intel® Core™ Ultra5 125H (14 Core: 4P + 8E + 2 LPE, P: 1.2 fino a 4.5 GHz / E: 0.7 fino a 3.6 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

ARCHIVIAZIONE

  • SSD

    512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slot, Gen 4 (espandibile a 2TB in configurazione 1TB + 1TB)

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • Bluetooth

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    Webcam Full HD IR con Dual Mic (login con Windows Hello)

  • Wireless

    Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)

AUDIO

  • Speaker

    Speaker Stereo 1.5W x 2 con Dolby Atmos

SICUREZZA

  • Slim Kensington lock

    Normal Kensington Lock

  • SSD Security

BATTERIA

  • Batteria

    72 Wh

ACCENSIONE

  • Adattatore AC

    65W

GESTIONE TERMICA

  • Gestione termica

    Mega cooling system

LED

  • LED

    Accensione, DC-in, Caps Lock, webcam

DIMENSIONI / PESO

  • Dimensioni (mm)

    356.27 x 223.4 x 15.4 ~ 16.95 mm

  • Peso (kg)

    1290 grammi

DESIGN

  • Materiale Chassis

    Alluminio

  • Colore

    Obsidian Black

SOFTWARE PRE-INSTALLATI

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Intel® Unision

  • LG Display Extension

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

  • LG On Screen Display 3

  • LG UltraGear Studio

  • LG Update & Recovery

  • McAfee Live Safe (30gg di prova)

  • Microsoft 365 (30gg di prova)

  • PCmover Professional

CERTIFICATO

  • Certificato

    MIL-STD-810H

DEVICE IN INGRESSO

  • Tastiera

    Misura standard, retroilluminata, con tastierino numerico

  • Touchpad

    TouchPad di precisione con funzioni Scroll e Gesture

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli