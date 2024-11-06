Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED DESIGN DOVE ACQUISTARE

TV LG QNED MiniLED montato su una parete grigia. Lo schermo mostra il dettaglio di alcune grandi foglie con diverse sfumature di verde, blu e rosso.

Una visione mozzafiato, sotto tutti i punti di vista

Migliora la tua immersione e arricchisci il tuo ambiente con un TV meraviglioso - anche quando è spento.

L'elegante essenza di un TV

I TV LG QNED Mini LED sono progettati per lasciarti a bocca aperta. Ideali per montarli a parete grazie al design super sottile e al sistema di installazione a filo muro, sapranno valorizzare i tuoi spazi come delle vere e proprie opere d'arte. Anche quando decidi di pensare in grande con lo schermo maxi-formato da 86 pollici.

Due immagini di un grande TV a schermo piatto montato su una parete in una casa in stile moderno. Gli schermi mostrano scene di natura.

*In base all’ambiente di installazione, ci potrebbe essere una leggera distanza tra il TV e la parete.

Bello, a partire da ciò che ha dentro

*Il prodotto rappresentato può differire dall’originale.
*Casse vendute separatamente.

Cinematografico - nel vero senso della parola

Il Cinema Screen dei TV LG QNED Mini LED è stato progettato per un’esperienza immersiva che rimarrà impressa nella tua mente. Lo schermo ultragrande ha una cornice così sottile che ciò che vedrai sarà solo la bellezza delle immagini, come fossi al cinema.

Grande TV a schermo piatto montato su una parete, di fronte alle finestre a tutta altezza. Davanti al TV, su un tavolino, c’è una piantina.

Credi di aver trovato il TV perfetto?

DOVE ACQUISTARE

Segui le tue lezioni con il TV LG QNED Mini LED.

A young girl sat studying at a coffee table while watching a video lecture on a large, wall-mounted LG QNED Mini LED TV.

Migliora il tuo flusso di lavoro con il TV LG QNED Mini LED.

Tre immagini di un LG QNED MIniLED TV usato in diverse situazioni. Dall’alto verso il basso: una sessione di studio on-line, una riunione virtuale e una festa a casa.

Divertiti con stile con il TV LG QNED Mini LED.

Tre immagini di un LG QNED MIniLED TV usato in diverse situazioni. Dall’alto verso il basso: una sessione di studio on-line, una riunione virtuale e una festa a casa.

TROVA ONLINE

Unfortunately this product is not currently available.

TROVA NELLE VICINANZE

SCEGLI IL TUO TV LG QNED

SCEGLI IL TUO TV LG QNED