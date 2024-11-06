Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Scegli il tuo nuovo TV QNED

La nostra gamma di TV QNED è pronta a soddisfare le tue esigenze. Che stia cercando un TV mini LED di grandi dimensioni, uno per goderti i film come al cinema o, ancora, uno eccezionale per giocare, i nostri TV QNED hanno tutto ciò che fa per te.

Table Caption
Caratteristiche QNED86 / 87 QNED81 / 82 QNED75
Sul QNED85 vediamo un'immagine ad acquerello con colori verdi e rossi che si diffondono.
QNED86 / 87
Sul QNED80 vediamo un'immagine ad acquerello con colori verdi e rossi che si diffondono.
QNED81 / 82
Sul QNED75 vediamo un'immagine ad acquerello con colori verdi e rossi che si diffondono.
QNED75
Risoluzione 4K 4K 4K
Dimensione schermo 86 / 75 / 65 / 55'' 86 / 75 / 65 / 55 / 50'' 75 / 65 / 55 / 50 / 43''
Retroilluminazione Mini LED con Precision Dimming LED con Dimming Pro (Precision Dimming su 86'') LED con Dimming Pro
Colore QNED Color Pro / 100% volume colore QNED Color QNED Color
Ultra contrasto - -
Audio 2.2 canali / 40W / Dolby Atmos / AI Sound Pro 2.2 canali / 40W (86'') / AI Sound Pro 2.0 canali / 20W (75 / 65 / 55 / 50'') / AI Sound Pro 2.0 Canali / 20W / AI Sound Pro
Base di appoggio Base sottile Base sottile con due altezze (35 e 75mm) (esclusi 86 e 50'') Piedini laterali
Processore α7 Gen6 4K con AI α7 Gen6 4K con AI α5 Gen6 4K con AI
HDR Dolby Vision / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Porte HDMI 2 porte HDMI 2.1 @48Gbps + 2 porte HDMI 2.0 2 porte HDMI 2.1 @48Gbps + 2 porte HDMI 2.0 3 porte HDMI 2.0
Caratteristiche HDMI 2.1 ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Refresh variabile AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR -
Gaming Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Compatibilità assistenti Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 e HomeKit Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay e HomeKit Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay e HomeKit
Controllo vocale Controllo vocale con telecomando Controllo vocale con telecomando Controllo vocale con telecomando
Piattaforma Smart webOS 23 webOS 23
Telecomando puntatore
ACQUISTA ORA ACQUISTA ORA