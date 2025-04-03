Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 77 pollici LG OLED evo AI + TV 42 pollici LG OLED evo AI
OLED77C44LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
OLED42C44LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 77 pollici LG OLED evo AI + TV 42 pollici LG OLED evo AI

OLED77C44.42C44
()
  • Kit esclusivo OLED77C44.42C44
  • Vista frontale tv OLED77C44LA.API
  • Vista laterale tv OLED77C44LA.API
  • Vista posteriore tv OLED77C44LA.API
  • Vista frontale tv OLED42C44LA.API
  • Vista di lato tv OLED42C44LA.API
  • Vista laterale tv OLED42C44LA.API
  • Vista posteriore tv OLED42C44LA.API
Kit esclusivo OLED77C44.42C44
Vista frontale tv OLED77C44LA.API
Vista laterale tv OLED77C44LA.API
Vista posteriore tv OLED77C44LA.API
Vista frontale tv OLED42C44LA.API
Vista di lato tv OLED42C44LA.API
Vista laterale tv OLED42C44LA.API
Vista posteriore tv OLED42C44LA.API

Funzionalità principali

  • [TV 77"] Tecnologia Brightness Booster: il processore α9 Gen7 con AI ti dà immagini più luminose e brillanti
  • [TV 77"] webOS Re:New Program: 4 aggiornamenti garantiti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni per un'esperienza sempre nuova
  • [TV 77"] Il cinema a casa tua: col Dolby Atmos e Dolby Vision i tuoi film e serie TV diventano ancora più coinvolgenti
  • [TV 42"] Nero perfetto e contrasto infinito: i pixel autoilluminanti danno ancora più profondità ai tuoi contenuti
  • [TV 42"] Design Ultra Slim con bordi sottili: un TV dal look minimalista che si integra alla perfezione nel tuo ambiente
  • [TV 42"] Gaming di nuova generazione: ben 4 porte HDMI con VRR, G-sync e Freesync per giocare in 4K fino a 144fps con la massima fluidità
Altro

OLED83C4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Categoria vincente

Componenti e accessori audio/video

Scopri di più

C4

TechRadar

“…sia gli appassionati di cinema sia i gamer ameranno l'LG C4.”

(TechRadar, 06/2024)

Scopri di più

C4

What Hi-Fi?

“I grandi miglioramenti in termini di luminosità e nitidezza rendono le immagini molto vivaci e dinamiche...”. (OLED65C4, What Hi-Fi?, 04/2024)

Scopri di più

C4

AVForums

Il C4 è una superba potenza cinematografica…

Scopri di più

C4

T3

“LG OLED C4 è un OLED 4K senza pari...”

(LG C4, T3, 06/2024)

Scopri di più

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più

*I premi CES per l'innovazione si basano su materiali descrittivi presentati ai giudici. CTA non ha verificato l'accuratezza dei materiali presentati o delle affermazioni fatte e non ha testato l'articolo a cui è stato assegnato il premio.

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

Da 11 anni, <br/>sempre al top Maggiori informazioni

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo AI così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α9 Gen7 con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il Brightness Booster con l'immagine di un leopardo bianco. Il design ultra sottile del TV OLED C4 affisso al muro in un ambiente moderno. Il menu OLED Care di un TV OLED evo.
Processore α9 Gen7 con AI

Con un processore così, l'OLED diventa ancora più bello

Il processore α9 di settima generazione raffina le immagini aggiungendo dettagli precisi e realistici.

Maggiori informazioni
Il processore α9 Gen7 di LG è appena visibile nell'oscurità. Il processore si illumina di verde e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Altri lampi appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente, e vengono visualizzati punti bianchi come stelle, creando l'impressione di una scena intergalattica.
1,5x

Prestazioni AI

4,5x

Grafica

2,2x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.
AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

 

 

 

Si vedono 6 immagini di mongolfiere nel cielo. Ne vengono selezionate due, dopodiché appare una galleria con 6 immagini di persone che fanno bolle di sapone. Ne vengono selezionate altre 2. Poi, viene visualizzata una schermata nera con un'icona di caricamento rosa e viola. Infine, appare un paesaggio mistico e le raffinatezze appaiono gradualmente da sinistra a destra.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Il realismo
ha una nuova casa

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

﻿L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura
del suono

Immagine di un TV OLED LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali

L'emozione passa anche dalle tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV OLED LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Adaptive Sound Control

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

Il contrasto infinito dà vita alle scene

Di' addio agli aloni e alle zone grigiastre. Ogni singolo pixel si accende autonomamente per rendere luci e ombre ancora più definite.

Paukščių takas užpildo nakties dangų virš kanjono scenos. Virš paveikslėlio juodame fone baltomis didžiosiomis raidėmis parašyta „pilka nėra juoda“. Ekranas padalytas į dvi dalis ir pažymėtas užrašais „Kitos“ ir „LG OLED“. Kita pusė yra pastebimai blankesnė ir mažiau kontrastinga, o „LG OLED“ pusė yra ryški ir kontrastinga. „LG OLED“ pusė taip pat turi „Discomfort Glare Free“ sertifikatą.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo

** "Altri" è riferito a schermi OLED non lucidi.

***I pannelli TV LG OLED sono certificati Discomfort Glare Free da UL in base al metodo di valutazione Unified Glare Rating (UGR). Questa certificazione è emessa quando l'UGR è inferiore a 22 mentre si guarda la TV in ambienti con illuminazione compresa tra 70 lux e 300 lux.

****Lo schermo LG OLED applicato solo alle serie C4, B4 e CS4 è stato verificato da UL per il nero perfetto, misurato secondo gli standard IDMS 11.5 di riflessione della luce.

Una vivace scena cittadina in prima serata con colori vivaci e contrasti.

Fedeltà e volume colore al 100%

I tuoi contenuti brillano di realismo

Il volume colore al 100% garantisce colori più ricchi, mentre la fedeltà cromatica al 100% riproduce le sfumature senza distorsioni.

*Il pannello LG OLED è certificato da Intertek per la fedeltà cromatica al 100% misurata con CIE DE2000 con 125 modelli di colore.

**Il volume della gamma cromatica (CGV) è equivalente o supera il CGV dello spazio colore DCI-P3, secondo la verifica indipendente di Intertek.

Il TV OLED si trova sul lato destro dell'immagine. Sullo schermo viene visualizzato il menu Supporto ed è selezionato il menu OLED Care.

OLED Care

Sappiamo come prenderci cura dei singoli pixel

Grazie alle funzioni OLED Care integrate, ti aiutiamo a preservare la brillantezza dei pixel nel tempo.

Il TV LG OLED C4 è rivolto a 45 gradi a sinistra e mostra uno splendido tramonto con una barca sul lago. Il TV è collegato a una soundbar LG tramite la staffa Synergy in uno spazio abitativo minimalista.

Design ultra sottile

L'eleganza sta nella semplicità

An angled view of the bottom corner of LG OLED C4 showing an absrtact artwork of a forest on the screen. The TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket and has an abstract artwork of a forest on screen. An image of LG OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Andiamo per il sottile

Il minimalismo delle forme e i bordi ridotti al minimo sono testimonianza della cura che mettiamo nel progettare i nostri TV.

*Lo spessore del bordo varia in base alla dimensione del TV.

*La soundbar abbinata è venduta separatamente.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

932 x 540 x 41,1

Peso senza base (kg)

9,8

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α9 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

20W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

932 x 540 x 41,1

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

932 x 577 x 170

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.060 x 660 x 152

Base del TV (L x P mm)

718 x 170

Peso senza base (kg)

9,8

Peso con la base (kg)

10,1

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

12,7

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084787637

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED42C44LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED42C44LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED42C44LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED42C44LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.711 x 982 x 47,1

Peso senza base (kg)

23,5

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α9 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.711 x 982 x 47,1

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.711 x 1.035 x 267

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.879 x 1.130 x 228

Base del TV (L x P mm)

520 x 267

Peso senza base (kg)

23,5

Peso con la base (kg)

27,1

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

38,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084497680

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED77C44LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77C44LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED77C44LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED77C44LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

