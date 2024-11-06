Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV 55 pollici LG QNED87 AI 4K Smart TV 2024
55QNED87T6B EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

TV 55 pollici LG QNED87 AI 4K Smart TV 2024

55QNED87T6B EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
55QNED87T6B

TV 55 pollici LG QNED87 AI 4K Smart TV 2024

(0)
Vista frontale del TV con il logo del programma di aggiornamento webOS Re:New

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più
UN TV LG QNED87 con una grafica colorata.

Nuovo QNED. Riscrive le regole.

Avere un TV QNED in casa significa godersi film, serie TV, sport e videogiochi con colori vivi e dettagli nitidi, grazie al nuovo processore e al controllo preciso delle zone di dimming.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Cosa rende i nostri TV QNED AI così unici?

Il processore α8 4K con AI è mostrato con una luce arancione proveniente dal basso. Tra le parole "webOS aggiornabile" e "webOS Re:New Program" viene mostrata una forma a spirale rossa, gialla e viola. I televisori LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 vengono visualizzati in ordine da sinistra a destra. Ogni TV mostra un'immagine colorata e la scritta "Schermi grandi" è mostrata sopra i televisori.
Processore α8 con AI

Il tuo TV è ancora più intelligente

Maggiori informazioni
Video di un processore α8 4K con AI da cui si diffonde della luce arancione dalla parte inferiore. Delle linee colorate escono dal processore e si diramano sul circuito stampato.

Rendi i tuoi contenuti più immersivi grazie all'Intelligenza Artificiale che ottimizza immagini e suoni per adattarli alle tue preferenze.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Ci sono tre immagini. Sulla prima c'è un TV LG montato sulla parete di un soggiorno con un chitarrista sullo schermo, una grafica circolare concentrica che rappresenta le onde sonore e la scritta "AI Customization" in alto a sinistra. Sulla seconda c'è una donna accovacciata all'aperto in una giornata soleggiata davanti agli alberi e al cielo azzurro, e la scritta "AI Picture Pro" in alto a sinistra. Sulla terza c'è un TV LG con bolle e onde sonore emesse dallo schermo che riempiono lo spazio e la scritta "AI Sound Pro" in alto a sinistra.
AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

Si vedono 6 immagini di mongolfiere nel cielo. Ne vengono selezionate due, dopodiché appare una galleria con 6 immagini di persone che fanno bolle di sapone. Ne vengono selezionate altre 2. Poi, viene visualizzata una schermata nera con un'icona di caricamento rosa e viola. Infine, appare un paesaggio mistico e le raffinatezze appaiono gradualmente da sinistra a destra.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Il realismo ha una nuova casa

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Super Upscaling.

*I modelli QNED85/86/87 hanno le funzioni AI Picture Pro, AI Super Upscaling e Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

**L'AI Picture Pro potrebbe non essere disponibile con alcuni contenuti OTT protetti da diritto d'autore.

***Il risultato dell'upscaling delle immagini dipende dalla risoluzione di partenza.

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura del suono

Immagine di un TV LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Emozioni per le tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Logo webOS Re:New Program su uno sfondo nero con una sfera circolare gialla, arancione e viola nella parte inferiore.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

I nostri TV sono dedicati a ciascun membro della tua famiglia. Ognuno avrà un profilo personale, potrà impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

Maggiori informazioni

Immagine con la schermata principale webOS 24 su cui si vedono le categorie Home Office, Giochi, Musica, Home Hub e Sport. La parte inferiore dello schermo mostra consigli personalizzati nella sezione dedicata.

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Dimming Pro

Immagini profonde e dettagliate

Il processore controlla la retroilluminazione del pannello in modo da preservare il realismo delle scene e darti una rappresentazione fedele dei tuoi contenuti.

*Il video ha il solo scopo di mostrare il principio di funzionamento del local dimming. La resa finale delle immagini varia in base al TV e al contenuto.

Tecnologia Quantum Dot NanoCell

Più brillantezza ai colori

I colori QNED sono più brillanti di un TV LED tradizionale, perché impieghiamo ben due tecnologie specifiche per arricchirne la resa sullo schermo.

*Certificato da test indipendenti condotti da Intertek. Il volume del gamut colore (CGV) è equivalente o più elevato del CGV dello spazio colore DCI-P3.

Design super sottile

Un TV che è bello anche quando è spento

Il design super sottile arreda il tuo ambiente, sia che appoggi il TV su un mobile, sia che lo installi sulla parete.

*Lo spessore del TV può variare in base alla dimensione dello schermo.

L'abbinata perfetta

Completa il tuo TV QNED AI acquistando una soundbar

Design

Soddisfa la vista e l'udito

La soundbar S70TY è pensata appositamente per il tuo nuovo TV QNED. Se appendi il TV puoi fissare la soundbar direttamente allo schermo, senza dover fare altri buchi nella parete.

*La soundbar è venduta separatamente.

**La staffa della soundbar non è inclusa con la soundbar o con il TV

Un telecomando puntato verso un TV LG che mostra le impostazioni sul lato destro dello schermo.

WOW Interface

La semplicità prima di tutto

Puoi selezionare il profilo audio della soundbar, la modalità e altre funzioni direttamente dal menu del tuo TV, usando un solo telecomando.

Un TV LG e una soundbar montati sulla parete in un soggiorno, su cui è sovraimpressa una grafica colorata che simula l'audio che riempie la stanza.

WOW Orchestra

TV e soundbar, come in un'orchestra

Rendi l'audio ancora più ricco facendo suonare in sinergia la soundbar e il TV: la prima darà corpo al suono grazie a bassi e medi sostenuti, il secondo invece si concentrerà sugli alti.

Un TV LG e una soundbar montati sulla parete con il simbolo Wi-Fi bianco al centro.

WOWCAST integrato

Audio da cinema senza fili

Da oggi puoi collegare il TV alla soundbar in modalità wireless, sfruttando la connettività Wi-Fi. Così eliminerai l'impiccio dei fili senza rinunciare alla qualità audio della soundbar.

*La soundbar è venduta separatamente

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***Alcune funzionalità potrebbero necessitare un aggiornamento software che sarà disponibile nel corso dell'anno.

Diventa protagonista di film e videogiochi

Filmmaker Mode

I film, come dovrebbero essere guardati

La modalità FILMMAKER preserva le intenzioni del regista, in modo da farti godere le opere cinematografiche esattamente come dovresti fare.

Un uomo in uno studio di montaggio buio guarda un televisore LG che mostra il tramonto. Nella parte inferiore destra dell'immagine è presente il logo della modalità FILMMAKER.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

**FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato dell'UHD Alliance Inc.

Esperienza da cinema

Più profondità a ciò che guardi

La tecnologia HDR10 Pro estende la gamma cromatica per darti colori più profondi, luminosi e con un contrasto maggiore. Così i tuoi film diventeranno ancora più cinematografici.

Una famiglia seduta sul pavimento di un soggiorno poco illuminato accanto a un tavolino mentre guarda un TV LG montato sul muro su cui si vede la terra dallo spazio.

*HDR10 Pro è una tecnologia sviluppata da LG, basata sullo standard HDR10

Gameplay evoluto

Il gaming di nuova generazione inizia da qui

Se ti serve un TV per giocare, l'hai trovato. Hai ben 4 HDMI per giocare fino in 4K a 120fps, con la compatibilità AMD FreeSync Premium e VRR.

Una scena sfocata di un'auto che viaggia velocemente in un gioco di corse. La scena è raffinata e il risultato è un'azione fluida e chiara. Logo FreeSync Premium Pro e nell'angolo in alto a destra.

*Il TV supporta le funzioni ALLM, eARC e HGiG.

**Il VRR è una specifica certificata HDMI 2.1.

***HGiG è un gruppo di aziende volontarie del mondo dei videogiochi e degli schermi TV che mira a scrivere e rendere disponibili al pubblico delle linee guida che migliorino l’esperienza di gioco in HDR.

Pieno controllo della tua esperienza

Con la Game Dashboard e il Game Optimizer hai due pannelli dedicati per ottimizzare la tua esperienza col tuo gioco preferito.

Una scena di un FPS con la Game Dashboard che appare sullo schermo durante il gioco. Una scena buia e invernale con il menu Game Optimizer che appare nel gioco.

*La Game Dashboard appare quando il TV è in modalità gaming e il Game Optimizer è attivo nel menu

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate

I giochi migliori, senza console né PC

Accedi ai vari servizi di cloud gaming direttamente dal tuo televisore e scopri una libreria con un numero colossale di giochi tra cui scegliere. Niente hardware aggiuntivo, niente download né aggiornamenti. Solo divertimento!

Un'immagine della schermata iniziale di Boosteroid che mostra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una schermata iniziale di GeForce NOW che mostra cinque diverse miniature di giochi a destra.

*I servizi in streaming possono variare in base al Paese.

**I servizi NVIDIA GeForce NOW e Boosteroid richiedono la creazione di un account e una connessione a Internet. Verifica sul rispettivo sito le condizioni di adesione al servizio e gli eventuali costi per gli abbonamenti premium a pagamento.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    QNED 4K

  • Refresh rate

    100/120Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    QNED Color

  • Processore

    α8 4K con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1.236 x 716 x 29,7

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    15,5

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    QNED 4K

  • Risoluzione

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

  • Retroilluminazione

    Edge LED

  • Refresh rate

    100/120Hz nativi

  • Gamma colore

    QNED Color

IMMAGINE

  • Processore

    α8 4K con AI

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    α8 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

    Sì (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selezione automatica del genere con AI

    Sì (SDR / HDR)

  • Controllo della luminosità con AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Tecnologia di dimming

    Local Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modalità immagine

    10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

  • Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

  • HGiG

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

  • Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

  • VRR

SMART TV

  • Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 24

  • Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

  • ThinQ

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

  • Always Ready

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sì (Preinstallato)

  • Browser Internet

  • Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

  • LG Channels

  • Telecomando puntatore

    Incluso

  • Multi View

  • App per smartphone

    Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

    Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

  • Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

    Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

  • Codec Audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

  • Direzione dei diffusori

    Verso il basso

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Scala di grigi

  • Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

  • Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

    1.236 x 716 x 29,7

  • Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

    1.236 x 786/746 x 260

  • Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

    1.360 x 810 x 187

  • Base del TV (L x P mm)

    500 x 260

  • Peso senza base (kg)

    15,5

  • Peso con la base (kg)

    19,3

  • Peso con l'imballo (kg)

    24,2

  • Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

    300 x 300

CODICE EAN

  • CODICE EAN

    8806096011294

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v5.1)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

  • Slot modulo CAM

    1

  • Ingressi HDMI

    4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

  • Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

    2

  • Ingressi USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

    100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Consumo in standby

    Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

  • Telecomando

    Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

  • Cavo di alimentazione

    Sì (rimovibile)

  • Batterie per telecomando

    Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli