TV 43 pollici LG Full HD LR6000 4K Smart TV 2025
43LR60006LA_EU E.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

43LR60006LA
Immagine frontale del TV LG FullHD 43LR60006LA
Caratteristica HDR10 Pro
Caratteristica Processore α5 Gen6 con AI
Caratteristica webOS 23
Caratteristica Home Cinema Experience
Caratteristica gaming coinvolgente
Dimensioni del TV LG 43LR60006LA
Vista di profilo
Vista posteriore
Vista di tre quarti verso destra
Funzionalità principali

  • Risoluzione Full HD: guarda i tuoi contenuti ad alta risoluzione, per una visione migliorata del 50% rispetto a un TV HD Ready
  • Processore α5 Gen 6: migliora i contenuti che guardi sul TV attraverso un'accurata elaborazione delle immagini e del suono
  • Smart TV webOS 23: goditi un'esperienza smart completa, facile e ricca di contenuti
  • Tante piattaforme di streaming: scegli fra migliaia di contenuti da guardare su Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Rai Play e moltre altre app
  • App Sports Alert: ricevi le notifiche sui risultati delle tue squadre del cuore anche mentre stai guardando altri programmi TV
  • Game Optimizer: personalizza la tua esperienza di gioco in base al genere e avvantaggiati sul campo di battaglia
Altro

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

Opera astratta dai colori arancio, giallo, rosa e blu mostrata su un televisore LG HD.

Opera astratta dai colori arancio, giallo, rosa e blu mostrata su un televisore LG HD.

Immergiti in un mondo di colori nitidi

I nostri TV HD ti offrono colori brillanti e definiti per goderti i tuoi contenuti al meglio.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

HDR10 Pro

Tutti i dettagli sotto i tuoi occhi

Colori vivaci, profondi e luminosi per dare ai tuoi film, serie TV ed eventi sportivi la qualità d'immagine e il realismo che meritano.

Primo piano diviso del volto di un uomo in una stanza viola: a sinistra “SDR” sfocato, a destra “HDR10 Pro” nitido.

*HDR10 Pro è una tecnologia sviluppata da LG basata sullo standard HDR10.

Processore α5 Gen6 con AI

Vivi ogni momento con più realismo

Processore AI α5 Gen6 di LG con luci rosse e verdi alla base e linee di circuito colorate che si diramano.

Il processore α5 Gen6 con AI migliora immagini e suoni per regalarti un'esperienza più coinvolgente.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Audio a 5.1 canali virtuali

Immergiti in una sinfonia spaziale

Lasciati avvolgere dai suoni grazie al sistema audio a 5.1. canali virtuali e ascolta i tuoi film con una maggiore immersività.

TV LG da cui partono onde e bolle sonore che si diffondono nello spazio circostante.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo

*La funzione AI Sound deve essere attivata dal menu del TV.

*La resa sonora può variare a seconda dell’ambiente di ascolto.

webOS 23

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

Personalizza il tuo profilo per impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

*La funzione AI Concierge richiede il Telecomando puntatore AI venduto separatamente.

*I menu e le applicazioni supportate possono variare a seconda del Paese e potrebbero essere diversi dal prodotto reale.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

*Per l'uso delle funzioni AI Concierge è necessario acquistare il telecomando puntatore (venduto separatamente).

**Potrebbero essere visualizzati contenuti ridotti o limitati a seconda della regione e della connettività di rete.

***È possibile creare un numero illimitato di profili, tuttavia la schermata iniziale visualizzerà solo fino a 10 profili.

****Le funzionalità, i menu e le app supportati riportati sopra potrebbero variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

*****I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

Una grandissima varietà di contenuti da guardare

6 miniature di film e programmi TV con i loghi di LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+.

6 miniature di film e programmi TV con i loghi di LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+.

Servizi streaming

Le tue piattaforme sempre a disposizione

Hai un abbonamento a una piattaforma di streaming? Inserisci il tuo account direttamente nel TV, avvia l'app e puoi iniziare la tua maratona film e serie TV.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare in base al Paese, al prodotto e alla regione.

***Per Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+ è richiesto un abbonamento separato e le relative entità correlate.

****Apple, il logo Apple e Apple TV sono marchi di Apple Inc, registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri paesi.

*****Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc. o delle sue affiliate.

Un telecomando puntato verso un TV LG che mostra le impostazioni sul lato destro dello schermo.

WOW Interface

La semplicità prima di tutto

Puoi selezionare il profilo audio della soundbar LG, la modalità e altre funzioni direttamente dal menu del tuo TV, usando un solo telecomando.

*La soundbar è venduta separatamente

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***Alcune funzionalità potrebbero necessitare un aggiornamento software che sarà disponibile nel corso dell'anno.

Diventa protagonista di film e videogiochi

Esperienza da cinema

La magia del cinema stando comodamente a casa tua

La tecnologia HDR10 Pro estende la gamma cromatica per darti colori più profondi, luminosi e con un contrasto maggiore. Così i tuoi film diventeranno ancora più cinematografici.

TV LG montato a parete che mostra la Terra vista dallo spazio in un soggiorno con illuminazione soffusa.

*HDR10 Pro è una tecnologia sviluppata da LG, basata sullo standard HDR10

Gameplay veloce

Entra direttamente nell'azione

Goditi i videogiochi con la profondità grafica pensata dall'autore grazie all'HGiG. La compatibilità con la funzione eARC ti permette anche di collegare una Soundbar e di avere un suono ad alta definizione.

Gioco di corse al traguardo con “WIN!”, giocatore col joystick, loghi eARC e HGiG in basso a sinistra.

*HGiG è un gruppo di aziende volontarie del mondo dei videogiochi e degli schermi TV che mira a scrivere e rendere disponibili al pubblico delle linee guida che migliorino l’esperienza di gioco in HDR.

Pieno controllo della tua esperienza

Con la Game Dashboard e il Game Optimizer hai due pannelli dedicati per ottimizzare la tua esperienza col tuo gioco preferito.

Scena FPS invernale e cupa con il menu Game Optimizer e la Game Dashboard visibili durante il gioco

Scena FPS invernale e cupa con il menu Game Optimizer e la Game Dashboard visibili durante il gioco

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimiser" and "Game Dashboard" is on.

**Screen images simulated.

*Features shown above will vary by model. For example, 120FPS and AMD FreeSync not applicable to LR60.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

  • SCHERMO - Tipologia dello schermo

    Full HD

  • SCHERMO - Refresh rate

    50/60Hz nativi

  • IMMAGINE - Processore

    α5 Gen6 con AI

  • IMMAGINE - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Potenza audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Diffusori

    2.0 canali

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

  • Tipologia dello schermo

    Full HD

  • Risoluzione

    Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 pixel)

  • Retroilluminazione

    Direct LED

  • Refresh rate

    50/60Hz nativi

IMMAGINE

  • Processore

    α5 Gen6 con AI

  • Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

    Upscaling della risoluzione

  • Mappatura dinamica dei toni

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

GAMING

  • HGiG

  • Game Optimizer

    Sì (con Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

  • Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS 23

  • Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

  • ThinQ

  • Compatibile con webcam USB

  • Amazon Alexa

    Predisposto (richiede il telecomando puntatore venduto separatamente)

  • Browser Internet

  • Home Hub

  • Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

    Sì (con l'app LG ThinQ)

  • LG Channels

  • Telecomando puntatore

    Predisposto (richiede il telecomando puntatore venduto separatamente)

  • App per smartphone

    Sì (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatibile con Apple Home

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Upmix virtuale a 5.1 canali)

  • Nitidezza voce

    Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Mode Share

  • Uscita audio simultanea

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

  • Potenza audio

    20W

  • Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

    Predisposto (richiede il telecomando puntatore venduto separatamente)

  • Codec Audio

    AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

  • Direzione dei diffusori

    Verso il basso

  • Diffusori

    2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • Contrasto elevato

  • Scala di grigi

  • Colori invertiti

CODICE EAN

  • CODICE EAN

    8806096520970

CONNETTIVITÀ

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

    eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Sì (v5.0)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

    1

  • Slot modulo CAM

    1

  • Ingressi HDMI

    2 con supporto di eARC e ALLM

  • Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

    2

  • Ingressi USB

    1 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

  • Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

    100~240V, 50-60Hz

  • Consumo in standby

    Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

  • Telecomando

    Telecomando standard

  • Cavo di alimentazione

    Sì (non rimovibile)

SINTONIZZATORE

  • Ricevitore TV analogica

  • Ricevitore TV digitale

    DVB-T2/T (Digitale terrestre), DVB-C (Cavo), DVB-S2 (Satellite)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

