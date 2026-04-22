LG ELECTRONICS’ NEW PURICARE AEROMINI DELIVERS POWERFUL AIR PURIFICATION IN A COMPACT FORM FACTOR

SINGAPORE, April/May 2026 — LG Electronics Singapore (LG) is introducing the LG PuriCare® AeroMini , a compact air purifier designed to deliver powerful, reliable air purification in a space-efficient form. Featuring 360-degree airflow, smart connectivity with LG ThinQ® and flexible placement, the LG PuriCare® AeroMini expands LG’s air care portfolio for modern residential environments1 such as bedrooms, children’s rooms and single room apartments.

360-Degree Air Purification Performance

The LG PuriCare® AeroMini proves to be a portable purifying powerhouse in the modern home with its three-layer H Filter. This filter combines dust and deodorization filtration by removing ultra-fine dust particles as small as 0.01 micrometers and various indoor aerial pollutants, including airborne bacteria, viruses and mold particles2, ensuring a healthy indoor environment for the young and elderly alike all the time.