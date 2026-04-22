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LG ELECTRONICS’ NEW PURICARE AEROMINI DELIVERS POWERFUL AIR PURIFICATION IN A COMPACT FORM FACTOR
Slim Design Improves Space Efficiency While Delivering LG’s Proven Air Purification Performance and Everyday Convenience
SINGAPORE, April/May 2026 — LG Electronics Singapore (LG) is introducing the LG PuriCare® AeroMini, a compact air purifier designed to deliver powerful, reliable air purification in a space-efficient form. Featuring 360-degree airflow, smart connectivity with LG ThinQ® and flexible placement, the LG PuriCare® AeroMini expands LG’s air care portfolio for modern residential environments1 such as bedrooms, children’s rooms and single room apartments.
360-Degree Air Purification Performance
The LG PuriCare® AeroMini proves to be a portable purifying powerhouse in the modern home with its three-layer H Filter. This filter combines dust and deodorization filtration by removing ultra-fine dust particles as small as 0.01 micrometers and various indoor aerial pollutants, including airborne bacteria, viruses and mold particles2, ensuring a healthy indoor environment for the young and elderly alike all the time.
Adopting the iconic 360-degree airflow structure from the LG PuriCare® series, the tabletop air purifier can purify air from all directions to ensure maximum purification with minimal space. For families with young children, the LG PuriCare® AeroMini is an ideal bedtime companion as it operates at noise levels as low as 26dB3 in Sleep Mode, which makes purification quieter than a whistle blow during rest or focused activities.
Compact, Space-Efficient Design
The LG PuriCare® AeroMini features a compact form designed to blend easily into a variety of interiors. Its small footprint and low height improve placement flexibility, allowing the device to be positioned on the floor, tabletop or shelving without occupying significant space. A concealed filter cover at the base maintains a clean exterior appearance, allowing the product to blend with different interior styles.
Smart Control and Personalization
The LG ThinQ® app lets users remotely control functions and monitor indoor air quality from their phones. On-device controls provide direct operation of essential functions, while a four-color indicator communicates real-time air quality status. Through the app, users can also track the usage of the filter over time, allowing for timely replacements for simplified maintenance.
The LG PuriCare® AeroMini is available exclusively online via LG Singapore's Online Brand Store.
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1 The recommended area is 27m2.
2 Based on testing in a 30 m³ chamber: 99.999% removal of 0.01 μm fine dust particles, 99.8% Staphylococcus aureus, 98.5% PhiX 174 virus, and 99.9% Penicillium citrinum airborne mold under test conditions. Results may vary by environment and usage.
3 Measured in a soundproof room in Sleep Mode. Noise level may vary depending on the actual environment.
About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company
The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company aims to enhance indoor comfort and well-being with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digitalized HVAC solutions designed for better life. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac.
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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