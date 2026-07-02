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Sound Suite Stereo Suite 7 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (W7 + M7 2ea)

Sound Suite Stereo Suite 7 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (W7 + M7 2ea)

W7.M7001
Front view of Sound Suite Stereo Suite 7 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (W7 + M7 2ea) W7.M7001
Front view of Sound Suite Stereo Suite 7 Pro (set) with 2 surround speakers & subwoofer (W7 + M7 2ea) W7.M7001

Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Up-firing speakers
  • Peerless unit
  • AI Sound Pro
  • Room Calibration Pro
More
Products in this Bundle: 3
front view

W7

Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass
front view of the sound suite M7 on a white background with a slight shadow underneath

M7

​Sound Suite M7: ch. 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
A set of Sound Suite M7 speakers and a Sound Suite W7 woofer between them are placed on stands in front of a TV mounted on a gray-toned wall.

A set of Sound Suite M7 speakers and a Sound Suite W7 woofer between them are placed on stands in front of a TV mounted on a gray-toned wall.

Premium stereo sound with deeper, wireless impact

Two M7 speakers with up-firing drivers and Peerless full-range units deliver rich, detailed stereo sound, paired with the W7 subwoofer for deeper, more impactful bass. Optimized by AI Sound & Calibration, the system can be placed wirelessly to suit your space — ideal for music lovers who want expansive stereo performance with added depth,

A pair of M7 speakers and a W7 subwoofer LG AI Stereo Suite
A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimizes the sound for you.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.

Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7Stereo Suite 7 ProStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
'LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5 Pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
Cinema Suite 7
A pair of M7 speakers with a W7 woofer LG AI Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 5
AI ProcessorAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3XXX
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setupReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Speaker units29 speaker units 21 speaker units 19 speaker units 20 speaker units18 speaker units13 speaker units15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + M7 2eaH7 + M5 2eaH7 + W7M7 2ea + W7M7 2eaM5 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"Above 65"Above 65"Above 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailableAvailable. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
Sound FollowOOOOOOXXX
Room Calibration ProOOOOOOOOO
 Learn moreLearn moreLearn moreLearn moreLearn moreLearn moreLearn moreLearn moreLearn more

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

  1. H7

    The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Learn more

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

    Learn more

  3. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

    Learn more

  4. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

    Learn more
Print

All specs

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

45 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Open Source

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Box Size

485 x 540 x 278 mm

Main

410 x 415 x 194 mm

GENERAL

Frequency Response

as low as 25.9 Hz

Number of Speakers

1 EA

Output Power

220 W

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

12.3 kg

Main

8.8 kg

Print

All specs

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1.1

Number of Speakers

4 EA

Output Power

100 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Upfiring

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

25 W

Power Consumption (Stand-by)

0.3 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

SBC

Yes

LPCM

Yes

FLAC

Yes

ALAC

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

Open Source

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Google Cast

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Lighting

Yes

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Stereo Mode

Yes

Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

177 x 238 x 177 mm

Box Size

236 x 324 x 230 mm

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

3.5 kg

Main

2.8 kg

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