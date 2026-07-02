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Sound Suite Stereo Suite 7 (set) for real surround stereo sound (M7 2ea)
Products in this Bundle: 2
Premium stereo sound with wireless freedom
Two M7 speakers with up-firing drivers and Peerless full-range units deliver rich, detailed stereo sound. Optimized by AI Sound & Calibration, they can be placed wirelessly for maximum flexibility — ideal for music lovers who want pure, spacious stereo performance in larger rooms.
*Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.
Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 5
Cinema Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 5
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|X
|X
|X
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Speaker units
|29 speaker units
|21 speaker units
|19 speaker units
|20 speaker units
|18 speaker units
|13 speaker units
|15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 55"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Learn more
|Learn more
|Learn more
|Learn more
|Learn more
|Learn more
|Learn more
|Learn more
|Learn more
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.
- Sound Suite M7: ch. 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
All specs
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1.1
Number of Speakers
4 EA
Output Power
100 W
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Upfiring
Yes
Standard
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
25 W
Power Consumption (Stand-by)
0.3 W ↓
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
SBC
Yes
LPCM
Yes
FLAC
Yes
ALAC
Yes
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
Open Source
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Tidal Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Google Cast
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Lighting
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
Stereo Mode
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
177 x 238 x 177 mm
Box Size
236 x 324 x 230 mm
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
3.5 kg
Main
2.8 kg
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