變頻對開冰箱
星辰銀/785公升 (冷藏492/冷凍293)
*依據TÜV Rheinland(德國萊茵)的測試結果，使用 LG內部測試方法測量放置在LGE LinearCooling 型號 GSXV91NSAE保鮮室層架的白菜，減少5%重量所需時間。效果因實際使用而不同。
*根據 TÜV Rheinland 測試結果，使用 LG 內部測試方法，比較 DoorCooling+™ 和 Non-DoorCooling+™ 型號，放置在邊門頂部棚架的盛水容器的溫度下降時間。此測試結果僅符合適用型號。
*產品圖片僅供參考，可能與實際產品不同。
*DoorCooling+™ 會在門打開時停止。
*上方情境圖為GR-DL62SV，圖片細節因機型不同而有所差異，請以本頁上方產品圖為主。
*變頻壓縮機保固10年，一般壓縮機保固5年，主機板、冷凝器、冷凍系統、蒸發器保固3年、馬達保固1年。
摘要
所有規格
基本規格
-
能耗等級
0
控制和顯示螢幕
-
開門警示
Yes
-
快速冷卻
No
-
快速冷凍
Yes
-
外 LCD 顯示螢幕
No
-
外 LED 顯示螢幕
No
-
內 LED 顯示螢幕
Yes
冰塊和給水系統
-
自動製冰機
No
-
冰飲霸
No
-
手動製冰器
Yes
-
給水系統
No
功能
-
四方吹冷流
Yes
-
門中門
No
-
InstaView
No
-
變頻
Yes
效能
-
壓縮機類型
智慧變頻壓縮機
智慧科技
-
智慧診斷
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
尺寸和重量
-
產品重量 (kg)
115
-
包裝重量 (kg)
3
-
產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）
912 x 1790 x 850
材質和飾面
-
把手種類
隱藏式
冰箱隔層
-
（酒）瓶架
No
-
透明門籃
Yes
-
多變組合式置物盒
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
冰箱燈
Yes
-
折疊層架
No
-
強化玻璃層架
Yes
-
蔬果生鮮室
Yes
-
魔術保鮮蓋
No
冷凍庫
-
透明門籃
Yes
-
冷凍櫃抽屜
Yes
-
冷凍燈
Yes
-
強化玻璃層架
Yes
條碼
-
條碼
8806087083590
