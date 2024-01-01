Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
變頻對開冰箱
星辰銀/785公升 (冷藏492/冷凍293)

  • 2/9前，購買登錄回函贈 好禮即享券2,000元 *送完為止

變頻對開冰箱
星辰銀/785公升 (冷藏492/冷凍293)

GR-B734SV

變頻對開冰箱
星辰銀/785公升 (冷藏492/冷凍293)

(0)
正視圖

LINEARCooling™ 精準溫控

有效延長食材新鮮

搭載LINEARCooling™ 可減少溫度波動，鎖住食物鮮味長達7天。

*依據TÜV Rheinland(德國萊茵)的測試結果，使用 LG內部測試方法測量放置在LGE LinearCooling 型號 GSXV91NSAE保鮮室層架的白菜，減少5%重量所需時間。效果因實際使用而不同。

冰箱內亮燈的黑色 InstaView 冰箱的前視圖。透過 InstaView 門可以看到冰箱內的物品。藍光從 DoorCooling 功能照射到物品上。

DoorCooling+

四方吹冷流+
快冷且均冷 高效保鮮

DoorCooling+™ 四方吹冷流+™的冷流效能更均勻、速度更快，讓飲料更沁涼、食材更新鮮。

*根據 TÜV Rheinland 測試結果，使用 LG 內部測試方法，比較 DoorCooling+™ 和 Non-DoorCooling+™ 型號，放置在邊門頂部棚架的盛水容器的溫度下降時間。此測試結果僅符合適用型號。
*產品圖片僅供參考，可能與實際產品不同。
*DoorCooling+™ 會在門打開時停止。
*上方情境圖為GR-DL62SV，圖片細節因機型不同而有所差異，請以本頁上方產品圖為主。

安裝黑色敲敲看門中門冰箱的廚房側視圖。

平滑流線型外觀

簡約俐落設計，完美搭配任何廚房風格，達到畫龍點睛之效果。

安裝黑色敲敲看門中門冰箱的廚房側視圖。

超大容量

超大冷凍儲存空間
分層抽屜好放好拿

享受充足的空間，存放您所有的食物和飲料，讓您的廚房更顯整齊乾淨。

*上方情境圖為GR-DL62SV，圖片細節因機型不同而有所差異，請以本頁上方產品圖為主。

智慧變頻壓縮機標誌和 10 年保固

高效節能且耐用

智慧變頻壓縮機提高運作效率，省電耐用，並享10年安心保固。

*變頻壓縮機保固10年，一般壓縮機保固5年，主機板、冷凝器、冷凍系統、蒸發器保固3年、馬達保固1年。

摘要

列印
能耗等級
0
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
912 x 1790 x 850
產品重量 (kg)
115

所有規格

基本規格

  • 能耗等級

    0

控制和顯示螢幕

  • 開門警示

    Yes

  • 快速冷卻

    No

  • 快速冷凍

    Yes

  • 外 LCD 顯示螢幕

    No

  • 外 LED 顯示螢幕

    No

  • 內 LED 顯示螢幕

    Yes

冰塊和給水系統

  • 自動製冰機

    No

  • 冰飲霸

    No

  • 手動製冰器

    Yes

  • 給水系統

    No

功能

  • 四方吹冷流

    Yes

  • 門中門

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • 變頻

    Yes

效能

  • 壓縮機類型

    智慧變頻壓縮機

智慧科技

  • 智慧診斷

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

尺寸和重量

  • 產品重量 (kg)

    115

  • 包裝重量 (kg)

    3

  • 產品尺寸（寬x高x深，mm）

    912 x 1790 x 850

材質和飾面

  • 把手種類

    隱藏式

冰箱隔層

  • （酒）瓶架

    No

  • 透明門籃

    Yes

  • 多變組合式置物盒

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • 冰箱燈

    Yes

  • 折疊層架

    No

  • 強化玻璃層架

    Yes

  • 蔬果生鮮室

    Yes

  • 魔術保鮮蓋

    No

冷凍庫

  • 透明門籃

    Yes

  • 冷凍櫃抽屜

    Yes

  • 冷凍燈

    Yes

  • 強化玻璃層架

    Yes

條碼

  • 條碼

    8806087083590

使用者評論

