Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG MiniWash 迷你洗衣機 (加熱洗衣)｜2.5公斤 (尊爵黑)

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

哪裡購買

支援

LG MiniWash 迷你洗衣機 (加熱洗衣)｜2.5公斤 (尊爵黑)

WT-D250HB

LG MiniWash 迷你洗衣機 (加熱洗衣)｜2.5公斤 (尊爵黑)

(0)
組合商品：3 件
Front view

TW18ZPT

LG TWINWash™ 雙能洗 (蒸洗脫)｜18公斤+2公斤洗衣容量 (尊爵黑)
Front view

TW21DPT

TWINWash™ 雙能洗 (蒸洗脫烘)｜21公斤+2.5公斤洗衣容量 (尊爵黑)
Front view

TW21BPT

TWINWash™ 雙能洗 (蒸洗脫)｜21公斤+2.5公斤洗衣容量 (尊爵黑)

直驅變頻馬達

馬達 10年保固

Smart自我診斷系統

2015 紅點設計獎

省水標章

LG ThinQ

分開洗

上方的洗衣機主要清洗一般大量衣物，
下方的小型TWINWash™Mini洗衣機
可同時清洗小型與精緻衣物。
你可以同時清洗兩批衣物，
但所花費的時間更少、更輕鬆。
有效降低一半的洗衣時間!

節省時間

上下一起洗，節省洗衣時間，更有時間陪伴家人

節省空間

不需要額外安裝空間。
只須將TWINWash™Mini洗衣機放在主要的洗衣機下方即可。

加熱衛生洗

WiFi行程設定

此功能可依根據您的洗衣，自動設定行程。

WiFi行程下載

使用WiFi雲端下載功能，更新您的洗衣行程。

WiFi診斷

Smart自我診斷功能讓您用手機診斷故障原因，而不必打電話給客服中心。

洗衣機的狀態

此特色將告訴您什麼時候清洗滾筒或者告訴你管道阻塞狀態。 此外，還提供行程使用記錄。

薄型版 DD 直驅變頻馬達

LG 將馬達薄型化並安裝於 Miniwash 迷你洗衣機
洗衣運作更順暢與耐久性高。

*變頻馬達保固10年，主機板保固3年，全機保固1年。

WiFi遠控功能

LG ThinQ 科技串連智慧家電，無論何時何地
都能透過手機或其他行動裝置，遠端掌控家中洗衣機的
耗電量與因應不同時期需求，下載更新最適合的洗衣流程。

*ThinQ App 所支援的 Android 和 iOS 版本，以應用程式商城更新資訊為準。

使用者見證

使用者見證1

這台TWINWash我推坑很多朋友買，可以一次洗完你要洗的衣服！像我很多黑色衣服，怕一起洗時染色到嫂子白色衣服，分開洗很方便，這台我很推！！

使用者見證2

洗衣機 #LGTWINWash雙能洗 讓我很驚艷！竟然能上下一起洗 簡直雙倍好效率！看到這點很感動 家有寶寶、毛小孩、愛運動的人有福了

使用者見證3

我總結了TWINWash幾個優點：蒸氣殺菌，上下分離的大小洗衣機，還有21公斤的大容量，這台顯著提升了我的生活品質，推薦給最近有需要新洗衣機的各位

使用者見證4

自從換了TWINWash上下兩台的洗衣機，有個超棒的好處，下置小台的洗衣機，大台的洗衣機往上之後完全不用彎腰，超級方便!!

摘要

列印
最大洗衣容量 (kg)
2.5
最大乾衣容量 (kg)
-
產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
700 x 360 x 800
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

主要規格

  • 最大洗衣容量 (kg)

    2.5

  • 產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 360 x 800

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

所有規格

材質和飾面

  • 機身顏色

    尊爵黑

  • 門蓋材質

    全景式壓克力上蓋

容量

  • 最大洗衣容量 (kg)

    2.5

行程

  • 嬰兒衣物

    Yes

  • 雲端客製

    Yes

  • 手洗

    Yes

  • 少量標準

    Yes

  • 柔洗/羊毛

    Yes

  • 洗清+脫水

    Yes

  • 僅旋轉

    Yes

  • 筒槽殺菌

    Yes

  • 內衣

    Yes

控制和顯示螢幕

  • 控制面板

    全觸控面板

  • 門鎖指示燈

    Yes

  • 數字指示

    Yes

功能

  • 3 動作

    3 motion 手感呵護

  • 行程結束提醒

    Yes

  • 直驅變頻馬達

    直驅變頻馬達

  • 泡沫偵測系統

    Yes

  • 平衡調整支腳

    Yes

  • 全不鏽鋼筒槽

    全不鏽鋼筒槽

  • 進水（熱/冷）

    冷水

  • 水位調整

    無段自動

尺寸與重量

  • 抽屜開啟的產品高度 (D' mm)

    1790

  • 產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)

    700 x 360 x 800

  • 重量 (kg)

    46.8

其他選項

  • 溫水

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • 額外沖洗

    Yes

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

  • 遠端遙控

    Yes

智慧科技

  • 智慧診斷

    Yes

  • 下載行程

    Yes

  • 能源監控

    Yes

  • 遠端遙控和行程監控

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

選項/配件

  • TWINWash 相容

    17、18、19、21

使用者評論

哪裡購買

尋找附近的商店

為你推薦