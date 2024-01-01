We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
分開洗
下方的小型TWINWash™Mini洗衣機
可同時清洗小型與精緻衣物。
你可以同時清洗兩批衣物，
但所花費的時間更少、更輕鬆。
有效降低一半的洗衣時間!