All Laundry Installation Guide

Check the installation guide to ensure a seamless process from delivery to setup for your selected product.

Make Sure You Have Enough Space

Additional space is required to move and install the product into the laundry room.

line

Facilities for operation must also be checked

Outlet to supply electricity to the product

For safety and optimal performance, we recommend connecting directly to an outlet without extension cord.

Water supply and drain for washing machine

Make sure there is a water supply for clean water intake and a drain for proper drainage.

Drain hole for use with the dryer's drain hose

If using a drain hose instead of a drain tank, ensure there is a proper drainage outlet.

Installation Space Size Required for Each Type

Before installation, check the product dimensions and make sure there is enough space for setup. Most LG washing machines, dryers, and washer-dryers have a standard height and width, while the depth may vary depending on the drum size.

Washing Machines / Washer Dryers Tumble Dryers Washer and Dryer LG WashTowers

Washing Machines / Washer Dryers

Water tap at the back

Water tap on the side

* Make sure there is enough space in front of the product to fully open the washing machine door and drawer.
* Install the product on a stable, level surface. An uneven surface may cause vibration and noise.

Tumble Dryers

With a drain tank

With a drain hose

* If using a drain tank, make sure to empty it before each use. If used continuously, the tank may fill up and stop the dryer from operating.

Washer and Dryer

Stacking installation with power outlet or water tap at the back

Stacking installation with water tap on the side

Side-by-Side installation with water tap at the back

* A minimum space of 830mm (W) × 800mm (D) × 1990mm (H) is required for installation.

LG WashTowers

Water tap at the back

Water tap on the side

* If there is a step in the installation area, up to four leg stoppers can be used. (A leveling base cannot be used.)
* If the water tap is at the rear, make sure to leave enough space for access and connection. (A minimum width of 300mm is required.)

FAQ

Q.

How should the installation be done if the floor at the installation site has a step or is not level?

A.

During installation, the technician can adjust the height of the product’s legs or use an accessory called a leg stopper, if necessary, to compensate for height differences ranging from 1 to 9 cm. There is no need to order or purchase leg stoppers separately, as the technician will determine the appropriate combination of different-sized leg stoppers based on the installation requirements.

Q.

If a LG WashTowers is installed in a corridor-style laundry room or where the water tap is located at the back, a 30cm side clearance is required. Why is so much space needed?

A.

This is because the LG WashTowers has a different method of combining the washer and dryer. Unlike separate units that use a stacking kit, the LG WashTowers requires the front and back of the washer and dryer to be directly connected during installation.
Since the washer and dryer must be fully assembled before being moved into the installation space, at least 30cm of clearance is required to allow the technician to access the back of the unit for connecting the water supply and drainage hoses.
Note: In the same environment, a stacked washer and dryer setup requires only 5cm of clearance.

Q.

The installation space for the Washing Machine is narrow. Can it be disassembled, moved, and then installed?

A.

TBD

Q.

Can all Washing Machines and Dryers currently on sale be installed using the stacking method?

A.

TBD

Q.

Are additional parts required for installation using the stacking method?

A.

TBD

Q.

What should I do if I need to move the washing machine or dryer after installation?

A.

TBD

Q.

Is it safe to plug both the washing machine and dryer into the same power outlet?

A.

TBD

Q.

Does the dryer require a separate vent for operation?

A.

TBD

Q.

Can I install a washing machine or dryer from a different brand together without any issues?

A.

TBD

Q.

Can I change the door opening direction of the washing machine or dryer? (Door reversal option)

A.

TBD

Q.

How can I fix a water leak after installation?

A.

TBD