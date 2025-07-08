This is because the LG WashTowers has a different method of combining the washer and dryer. Unlike separate units that use a stacking kit, the LG WashTowers requires the front and back of the washer and dryer to be directly connected during installation.

Since the washer and dryer must be fully assembled before being moved into the installation space, at least 30cm of clearance is required to allow the technician to access the back of the unit for connecting the water supply and drainage hoses.

Note: In the same environment, a stacked washer and dryer setup requires only 5cm of clearance.