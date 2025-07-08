Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All Laundry
Washing Machines
Washer Dryers
Tumble Dryers
Styler
LG WashTower

Laundry category lineup

Laundry Installation Guide

Check the installation guide to ensure a seamless process from delivery to setup for your selected product.

Make Sure You Have Enough Space

Additional space is required to move and install the product into the laundry room.

line

Check the Facilities for Operating

Outlet to supply electricity to the product

For safety and optimal performance, we recommend connecting directly to an outlet without extension cord.

Water supply and drain for washing machine

Make sure there is a water supply for clean water intake and a drain for proper drainage.

Drain hole for use with the dryer's drain hose

If using a drain hose instead of a drain tank, ensure there is a proper drainage outlet.

Let’s Find Out the Detailed Extras You Need

Most LG washing machines, dryers, and washer-dryers have a standard height and width, while the depth may vary depending on the drum size.

Washing Machines / Washer Dryers Tumble Dryers Both Washing Machine and Dryer LG WashTowers

Washing Machines / Washer Dryers

Water tap at the back

Water tap on the side

* Make sure there is enough space in front of the product to fully open the washing machine door and drawer.
* Install the product on a stable, level surface. An uneven surface may cause vibration and noise.

Tumble Dryers

With a drain tank

With a drain hose

* If using a drain tank, make sure to empty it before each use. If used continuously, the tank may fill up and stop the dryer from operating.

Both Washing Machine and Dryer

Stacking installation with power outlet or water tap at the back

Stacking installation with water tap on the side

Side-by-Side installation with water tap at the back

* A minimum space of 830mm (W) × 800mm (D) × 1990mm (H) is required for installation.

LG WashTowers

Water tap at the back

Water tap on the side

* If there is a step in the installation area, up to four leg stoppers can be used. (A leveling base cannot be used.)
* If the water tap is at the rear, make sure to leave enough space for access and connection. (A minimum width of 300mm is required.)

FAQ

Q.

How should the installation be done if the floor at the installation site has a step or is not level?

A.

During installation, the technician can adjust the height of the product’s legs or use an accessory called a leg stopper, if necessary, to compensate for height differences ranging from 1 to 9 cm. There is no need to order or purchase leg stoppers separately, as the technician will determine the appropriate combination of different-sized leg stoppers based on the installation requirements.

Q.

If a LG WashTowers is installed in a corridor-style laundry room or where the water tap is located at the back, a 30cm side clearance is required. Why is so much space needed?

A.

This is because the LG WashTowers has a different method of combining the washer and dryer. Unlike separate units that use a stacking kit, the LG WashTowers requires the front and back of the washer and dryer to be directly connected during installation.

Since the washer and dryer must be fully assembled before being moved into the installation space, at least 30cm of clearance is required to allow the technician to access the back of the unit for connecting the water supply and drainage hoses.

 

Note: In the same environment, a stacked washer and dryer setup requires only 5cm of clearance.

Q.

The installation space for the Washing Machine is narrow. Can it be disassembled, moved, and then installed?

A.

Due to the structure of the drum washing machine, disassembly and installation is not possible.

 

In the case of a general washing machine, disassembly and installation may be possible depending on capacity. This involves disassembling and reassembling all internal parts and must be performed by a professional LG Electonics service technician.

Q.

Can all Washing Machines and Dryers currently on sale be installed using the stacking method?

A.

Do you wish to stack the dryer on top of the washing machine? First, check whether your washing machine and dryer are models that can be stacked. In the following cases, stacking installation is not possible.

 

1. Washing machine with a washing capacity of 22kg or more

 

2. Models with a detergent dispenser loacted at the top, and TWINWash TROMM Plus products.

 

3. If a Mini Washer is installed at the bottom of the washing machine or the washing machine fitted into a storage closet, disassemble the Mini Washer or closet before installing the stacking kit.

 

Please refer to the following link for more details:

https://www.lg.com/uk/support/product-support/troubleshoot/help-library/cs-CT00008370-20153089180836/?srsltid=AfmBOoqvTr98cF_HURvT6OPHqzonjN0nZLc1GWLcjjfoqFfQ7AWG-nRF

Q.

Are additional parts required for installation using the stacking method?

A.

Depending on the model of each washing machine and dryer, you can select one of the three methods below for stacking installation.

 

1. Using an angle, if the washing machine and the dryer are different in size or brand, (Angle)

 

2. Installing in series using a stacking it, if the dryer is 9kg. (Draw-type stacking kit)

 

3. Putting the dryer directly on top of the washing machine, if they are the same in size. (Standard stacking kit)

 

Caution: Product installation must be performed by a professional LG Electonics service technician.

Q.

What should I do if I need to move the washing machine or dryer after installation?

A.

Product installation and disassembly should be done by a professional LG Electonics service technician. Please contact our customer service team.

 

- For more information about moving and installing the product, please refer to the following link.:

https://www.lg.com/uk/support/product-support/troubleshoot/help-library/cs-CT00008362-20153089342716/

 

- Contact us: https://www.lg.com/uk/support/contact-us/

Q.

Is it safe to plug both the washing machine and dryer into the same power outlet?

A.

Keep in mind that power strips have a limited capacity. If both the washing machine and dryer as high-power appliance are connected to the same power strip and used at the same time, they may overload the strip, and cause the circuit breaker to trip.

 

It is advised to plug the each product directly into a wall outlet.

Q.

Does the dryer require a separate vent for operation?

A.

A dryer must be installed in a well-ventilated place. Poor ventilation may degrade the drying performance. Failed ventilation leads to an increase in the ari temperatures around the machine and an extened time for drying because it cannot cool down the condenser.

 

Additionally, the distance between the exhaust duct and the wall must be at least 30cm.

Q.

Can I install a washing machine or dryer from a different brand together without any issues?

A.

If you want to stack different brands of washing machine and dryer, you can use an angle. The drawing-type or the standard-type stacking kits are not available.

Q.

Can I change the door opening direction of the washing machine or dryer? (Door reversal option)

A.

The door on some LG dryer models can be reversed to accommodate your needs. Please check whether the 'Reversible Door' is applicable through the specs on the detail page of each product.

Q.

How can I fix a water leak after installation?

A.

Do you see any signs of leaking around the appliance or on the floor? You can easily check what is causing the water leak by referring to the following link:

https://www.lg.com/uk/support/product-support/troubleshoot/help-library/cs-CT00008362-20151331526803/

 

If the problem is not washing machine but an external one, you will have to pay for service even during the warranty period.