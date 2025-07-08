Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Wear Longer, More Often, Always New

Technology to keep the various clothes in your closet clean and delicate, from washing to drying and styling care.

Your clothes are more than fabric. They hold moments, memories, and meaning.

But frequent washing can wear them out. Fading colors. Lost shape.

Not anymore.

LG’s smart care solutions protect what you love—so you can wear it more often, for longer.

AI DD™

Knows your fabrics. Adjusts the wash. Protects what matters.

Steam™

99.9% bacteria removed. Freshness restored.

6 Motion DD

Moves like your hands would. Gentle. Precise. Effective.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Low heat. No shrinkage. Clothes stay as they should.

Gentle Care

Wrinkles reduced. Bacteria gone. Feel the difference.

Sensor Dry

Detects. Adjusts. Protects. No overheating.

TrueSteam™

Odors out. Freshness in.

Moving Hanger™

Shakes away dust, wrinkles, and yesterday.

Dry Clean Less Often

Skip the trip. Refresh at home.

LG ThinQ™

Wash, dry, refresh—anytime, anywhere.

AI Customized Management

Learns. Adapts. Suggests the best care.

Remote Control & Notification

Stay connected. Stay in control.

 

Your wardrobe, always fresh.

Your clothes, always ready.

This is total clothing care.