LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES NEW SYMBIAN SMARTPHONE WITH GPS

Uniquely designed 'LG-KT610' combines high performance with stylish form-factor
February 11, 2008, Barcelona, Spain, Mobile World Congress – LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications and Symbian Limited, the market leader in open mobile operating systems, today announced 'LG-KT610' a GPS-enabled, stylish candy bar mobile phone with a unique 2.4 VGA flip screen holding a PC-like Qwerty keypad. Based on Symbian OS™ v9.2 and S60 3rd Edition Feature Pack 1, 'LG-KT610's users can take full advantage of a rich suite of multimedia features and applications.
The sleek new 'LG-KT610' is powered with HSDPA connectivity at 3.6 Mbps and GPS navigation capabilities. Combined with a QWERTY keypad and push email functionality, socialising, working and web browsing on-the-go is made easy. Symbian OS ensures the benefits of advanced power efficiency and a high-level of OS security, crucial for social and professional users.
Jørgen Behrens, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Symbian, said, “The 'LG-KT610' combines a sleek flip-screen design and advanced computer capabilities with high performance technology from Symbian OS. We welcome the launch of the 'LG-KT610' and look forward to continued collaboration with LG Electronics on mobile phone development in the future.”
JJ Lee, Head of New Business Development Team, Executive Vice President of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said, "LG's partnership with Symbian is significant as the two endeavour to meet what customers really want with smart phones. LG will tighten our focus on creating insight-based values for the customers in the rapidly growing smart phone market."
