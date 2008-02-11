LG INTRODUCES 'MIND-READING' INTERACTIVE PHONE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Launches LG KF600 in Europe
February 11, 2008, Barcelona, Spain, Mobile World Congress - LG Electronics, a worldwide technology and design leader in mobile communications, today announces the European launch of its LG KF600 ' winner of the 2008 iF Product Design Award - a new mobile phone that is as feature-rich and easy to use as it is stylish, thanks to its unique InteractPad' handset.
The InteractPad' replaces physical navigation keys with context-specific virtual keys that change to fit the task at hand. This new interface comes in response to the need for a simple way to navigate through the numerous features on today's mobile phones.
The LG KF600's InteractPad' eliminates distractions with its luminous menu keys which displays the exact buttons a user needs to complete the task at hand. This is far more flexible than standard hardware features and eliminates the need to memorise exactly which key performs which function. These virtual keys are also larger and better spaced than physical keys, improving accuracy.
The InteractPad' is an ideal interface for controlling multimedia features like the LG KF600's digital audio player, camera and video camera. As its controls are not tied to physical buttons, each of these functions has a custom interface that makes it incredibly intuitive.
To make it even easier to navigate, the InteractPad' is equipped with multi-sensorial feedback that provides users with audio, visual and tactile cues. When a virtual button is pressed it becomes larger and the phone vibrates slightly, whilst making a 'clicking' sound. This feedback is not only designed to make these virtual buttons seem more like real ones, it also makes the phone more comfortable to use and improves accuracy.
[InteractPad': Unique interactive touch-based virtual navigation keypad that interacts with upper display and with the user]
The LG KF600 includes eight dynamic graphic interface themes that are all stylish and fun, each giving the phone a different character that can act as an extension of its owner's personality. These themes, many of which were inspired by the work of famed artist Keith Haring, affect all aspects of the LG KF600's interface including the InteractPad'. When users choose a theme, all the layouts of each application will be reflected in the menu and icons as well as wallpaper under the integrated theme.
[Integrated user interface themes; Aquarium (Left) and Keith Haring (Right) among total eight different themes]
The LG KF600 is far more advanced than other slider phones and is unlike any of its competitors because of its unique interface and feed-forward tactile navigation made possible by the InteractPad'.
Dr. Skott Ahn, CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said, 'The LG KF600 and the InteractPad' reflect LG's commitment to making its handsets easier to use through improved user interface technology. Usability is truly at the centre of this handset's design and it represents LG's latest achievement in making phones that connect with their users. This handset offers a mere glimpse into a newly emerging trend in the mobile market. LG is researching and developing new ways to improve usability and will continue focus on features that add practical benefits for users.'
The LG KF600's powerful multimedia features include a 3 mega-pixel camera, MP3 player, video recording, FM radio, Bluetooth and more. Its ergonomic trapezoidal shape is the ideal complement to the phone's sleek, glossy finish.
1) Main Features
- InteractPad'
Unique interactive touch-based virtual navigation keypad that interacts with upper display and with the user
- Dynamic graphic interface themes
Eight integrated graphic themes that are reflected in all menu, icons, wallpaper and other comprehensive interface features
- Multimedia Features
Music player with FM Radio, 3 megapixel camera & camcorder, and touch-control games
2) Basic Specifications
- RF band: EDGE 900/ 1800/ 1900
- Dimensions: 101.2mm (L) x 50.7mm (W) x 14.1mm (D)
- Upper display: 320 x 240 pixels, 2.00", 262K colour TFT
- Lower pad (InteractPad'): 240 x 176 pixels, 1.5", 262K colour TFT
- Weight: 107g
- Standard battery: Li-Ion 800 mAh
- Standby Time, Max (hrs): 300 hrs
- Talk Time (hrs): 3 hrs
- Colour choices: Pastel pink, shiny pink, wine red and titan