LG OLED TV AND XBOX SERIES X UNLEASH NEXT-GEN CONSOLE GAMING EXPERIENCE

London, Nov. 18, 2020— LG Electronics (LG) and Xbox have entered into an exclusive marketing partnership to highlight the phenomenal gaming experience of the widely-anticipated Xbox Series X console and LG OLED TV in key markets across Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. 1 LG OLED TV becomes the official TV partner of Microsoft’s new console in these regions with special events held at participating retail locations to provide consumers the opportunity to experience for themselves the sheer exhilaration of gaming on LG’s 2020 OLED TV models and Xbox’s latest console.

The combination of LG’s most advanced TV and Xbox’s most powerful console ever allow both casual and serious gamers alike to enjoy next-generation gaming today. With features such as an ultra-fast 1ms response time with low input lag and support for the latest HDMI specifications including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and enhanced return audio channel (eARC), games not only look and sound better, they’re more responsive. With four ports ready to support these features, LG’s OLED TVs offer all the advantages of simultaneous connections for multiple gear set-up from consoles to PCs.

The advanced combined processing power of the duo enables players to enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second to take advantage of the latest advancement in real-time ray tracing graphics technology. LG’s 2020 OLED TVs are the first to support the new HGiG profile and as founding members of the HDR Gaming Interest Group, LG and Microsoft are confident that the latest HDR titles will look exactly as their developers intended.

With its self-lit pixel technology, LG OLED TV boasts superior picture quality with vibrant, natural colours and infinite contrast. And as the first TV and the first game console to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X will draw gamers even deeper into the action with dynamic images and sounds.2

And because eye fatigue from gaming is a real thing, all of LG’s 2020 TV models feature OLED panels that are Eye Comfort Display certified by TÜV Rhineland, meeting every one of the high criteria set by the international testing firm. The certification indicates that the TVs are flicker-free, emit the minimal of blue light and deliver a wide colour gamut, excellent HDR performance and consistent picture quality when viewed from a wide angle. For even more eye comfort assurance, LG OLED TVs are also verified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) as flicker-free and low blue light emitting, posing no photobiological hazard.

“We take the needs of gamers very seriously when developing our OLED TVs so to be able to be an official partner to Xbox Series X is a partnership that is very meaningful to us,” said S.P. Baik, head of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “We’re confident that the heightened visual quality from combining LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X will blow gamers away.”

1 Participating countries include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Czech, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom.

2 Xbox Series X supports Dolby Atmos at time of launch with Dolby Vision coming soon.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems. The company is a globally recognised innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionising the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs featuring artificial intelligence and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

