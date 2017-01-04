LG SIGNATURE OLED TV ‘W’ PUSHES TV DESIGN INTO A NEW DIMENSION AT CES 2017

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) took the stage at CES 2017 to unveil its newest top-of-the-line LG SIGNATURE OLED TV ‘W’ as the pinnacle of its new line-up of flat-panel TVs at CES 2017. Featuring Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos sound, the new line-up includes a total of ten different models. Highlighted as the 2017 CES Best of Innovation Award winner, the 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED TV ‘W’ exemplified by its Picture-on-Wall design.

The LG 2017 OLED TV line-up, consisting of models W7 (77-inch/65-inch), G7 (77-inch/65-inch), E7 (65-inch/55-inch), C7 (65-inch/55-inch) and B7 (65-inch/77-inch), will continue to live up to its unrivalled ability to reproduce the most lifelike images of any TV product, with perfect blacks, infinite contrast and an expanded colour gamut. The company’s latest OLED TVs are built on this foundation of excellence and come with a number of new cutting-edge features designed to transform the TV into a comprehensive entertainment hub. LG’s 2017 OLED TVs feature the amazing blade-slim design of the B7 and C7 series, Picture-on-Glass design of the E7 and G7 series and the unique Picture-on-Wall design of the newest W7 series.

The innovative design of the W7 series follows LG’s “less is more” philosophy, stripping away everything to emphasise the beauty of the screen alone. The W7’s sleek razor-thin profile makes the TV appear to be levitating in mid-air, adding to the sense of immersion. The OLED panel, measuring only 2.57mm thin in the 65-inch model, can be mounted directly on the wall with only magnetic brackets, eliminating any gap between the TV and the wall. The sense of immersion is completed by up-firing speakers and unrivalled Dolby Atmos sound. This design of the W7 series invites the illusion of gazing out a window, not of watching TV.

The W7 OLED TV series builds on LG OLED’s revolutionary pixel dimming control technology, which renders perfect black without any light leakage to offer a limitless contrast ratio, with one billion possible colours. What’s more, all LG’s 2017 OLED TVs use ULTRA Luminance technology to deliver greater brightness where needed.

Leveraging the high dynamic range (HDR) technology that powers Dolby’s most advanced cinemas around the world, Dolby Vision elevates the home TV viewing experience by delivering greater brightness and contrast as well as a fuller palette of rich colours. Dolby Atmos puts viewers inside the action with rich sound that fills the entire room – even the space overhead – with powerful, moving audio that flows around the audience. Dolby achieves this by isolating the relative location of each sound to create incredibly intricate audio that is as rich and multi-layered as the real world.

As the first TV in the world to offer Dolby Atmos, 2017 LG OLED TVs can deliver content with both cutting-edge visuals and state-of-the-art sound technologies simultaneously, creating an entertainment powerhouse. Together, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos deliver a comprehensive solution supported by professional content creators and distributors the world over. Over 80 studio titles are compatible with Dolby Vision and more than 100 titles are currently available for Dolby Atmos, with 25 available in both formats. What’s more, over 100 hours of original content is available in Dolby Vision across leading OTT providers worldwide and soon consumers will have access to Dolby Vision titles on Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, with anticipated availability in 2017.

The W7 series and all LG 2017 OLED TVs feature Active HDR for displaying next-generation HDR content designed to render brighter scenes and greater shadow detail. Active HDR allows LG TVs to process the picture frame by frame, inserting dynamic data where needed. This technology allows the TV to offer the best picture even if the original HDR content contains static or no metadata at all. And all of LG’s 2017 OLED TVs support the full palette of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and are ready to support Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology. This versatility is compounded by the new HDR Effect feature which processes standard definition content frame-by-frame to improve brightness in specific areas, enhance contrast ratios and render more precise images.

Featuring the latest version of LG’s intuitive webOS smart TV platform, version 3.5, viewers will have no trouble accessing premium HDR content online. In order to offer viewers access to the most convenient home cinema experience possible, LG has partnered with leading digital content providers such as Amazon, Netflix and Vudu. To demonstrate the capabilities of HDR content on LG’s OLED TVs, HLG programming from DIRECTTV, Dolby Vision content from Netflix and HDR10 titles from Amazon Prime Video will be featured at LG’s booth at CES.

The new LG OLED TVs embed cutting edge technology and renowned colour science expertise from Technicolor. They apply the same technology and expertise used in the majority of premium Hollywood productions from movies to episodic series. This allows consumers to enjoy the most vibrant and lifelike viewing experiences while accurately recreating the artistic intent of content creators. Because of the superior picture quality of OLED technology, Technicolor is working with LG to expand the capabilities of its OLED TVs for use in production facilities around the world.

The visual and audio capabilities of LG’s OLED TVs mean that the wide range of content instantly available to viewers can be experienced exactly as its creators originally intended. This is made possible because LG’s entire 2017 OLED TV line-up takes advantage of the same Technicolor technology found in the majority of Hollywood’s most premium content, from movies to episodic series and more. Recognising the superior picture quality of OLED technology, Technicolor is committed to working with LG to expand the capabilities of its OLED TVs for use in production facilities all around the world.

“With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos integrated tightly into our newest OLED products, viewers will be able to recapture the magic of the cinema and experience their favourite movies with their original clarity, depth and imagination intact,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “The stunning new TVs on display at CES this week demonstrate our commitment to innovation and leadership in OLED and the premium TV market globally.”

LG’s newest generation of OLED TVs including LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W can be seen firsthand at CES 2017 from Jan. 5-8 in Booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

