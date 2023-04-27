LG's RECORD BREAKING BLU-RAY EXTERNAL DRIVE LAUNCHES IN THE UK

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG expands its 6x offerings
Berkshire, UK, 26 March 2008 - LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, today announces an addition to its industry leading optical storage range with its external Blu-ray rewriter and HD DVD-ROM. With the ability to read and write Blu-ray and read HD DVD at 6x, the BE06LU10 offers users the quickest portable option for data storage.
LG's BE06LU10 is ideal for the home or office, as users can back-up a large number of files, such as photos or company documents, quickly and easily. The external drive is perfect for laptop users or users that have multiple PCs, as they no longer need to go through the process of having to install it to a PC. They simply plug the drive in via a USB B-type connection and a DC power connector.
Fiona Landsberg, marketing manager, LG Electronics, says, 'People are frequently on the move in today's world, so having a portable storage option is important. The BE06LU10 offers users just that, as well as having LG's revolutionary 6x technology to enable them to read and write Blu-ray media at exceptional speeds, wherever they are.'
The BE06LU10 follows the recent launch of the GGW-H20L, LG's internal Blu-ray and HD DVD optical storage drive that pioneered LG's ground-breaking 6x technology.
Key specifications
Write
- BD-R(SL/DL): 6X / 4X
- BD-RE(SL/DL): 2X
- DVD+R/R DL: 16X / 4X
- DVD+RW/-RW: 8X / 6X
- CD-R/RW: 40X / 24X
Read
- BD-R/RO(SL): 6X
- BD-R/ROM(DL): 4.8X
- BD-RE(SL/DL): 2X
- HD DVD-ROM(SL/DL): 3X
- DVD-ROM(SL): 16X
- CD-ROM: 40X
Blu-ray storage statistics
For the consumer
A double layer Blu-ray disc (50GB) holds the equivalent of:
- 11,377 MP3s (based on a 4.5MB MP3)
- 34,133 photos (based on a 1.5MB photo)
- 10 DVDs (based on a 4.7GB DVD)
- 64 CDs (based on a 800MB CD)
For the SME
A double layer Blu-ray disc (50GB) holds the equivalent of:
- 14,408,774 A4 pages with 3,726 characters per page
- 72,044 A4 ring binders holding 200 pieces of A4 paper with 3,726 characters per page
- 14,409 lever arch files holding 1000 pages with 3,726 characters per page
Full specifications and high resolution product photography are available on request.