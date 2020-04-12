LG WINS COVETED H&V NEWS AWARD

The results of the annual H&V News Awards were revealed on 25th November at the first ever ‘virtual’ H&V News Awards ceremony, where many of the HVAC industry elite gathered virtually for an evening of recognition and celebration of the sector’s achievements.



LG was announced as the winner in the Domestic HVAC Product of the Year – Boilers and heaters category and was praised by the H&V News expert judging panel. In particular it was praised highly for its unique compressor technology and the effectiveness of the range of products available in its Therma V Air-to-water heat pump range operating on R32.



The announcement was particularly relevant so soon after the Prime Ministers Ten Point Plan for decarbonising the heating sector announcement in the UK during the previous week, in which he stated that the target was for 600,000 heat pumps a year to be installed up and down the UK.



The H&V News Awards are widely considered the most authoritative awards in the HVAC sector, thanks to the participation of 60 experts from across the industry in the face to face judging process, which took place back in March before social distancing.



Andrew Gaved, editor-in-chief of H&V News said: “All our finalists deserve extra praise this year for patiently waiting since Spring to hear the results. Since then, of course the HVAC sector has been in the forefront of both the fight against the spread of infection and in the provision of essential services. I am very proud that these awards show once again the innovation and professionalism of the sector – but this year, we can definitely also celebrate its resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges.”



LG’s Hugo Lambourn, General Manager Air Conditioning & Energy Solutions UK, Eire & Nordic was understandably delighted that the Therma V air to water heat pumps have achieved this recognition: “We know that the Therma V range is well positioned to take an increasing share of the heat pump marketplace in the next few years, with recognition coming in from installers, distributors and specifiers over the past few years since it was launched in this country. Winning this award gives that popularity more credence and recognises the advanced technology we have incorporated into the range to make it relevant to the marketplace. It also makes it difficult to ignore when looking at the features and benefits the range offers against competitive products. We are proud of this product and the awards we continue to receive, and are looking forward to the future additions to our heating range to support the growing renewables market and our customers. “



The LG Therma V series of heat pumps comprises a full suite of options – monobloc, splits, and high temperature options. The popular monobloc Therma V air-to-water heat pump operates on the low GWP R32 refrigerant and is available in 5kW to 16kW 1Ø and 12kW to 16kW 3Ø, in a wide operating range of between 10-135Hz and water temperatures up to 65°C without an electric heater. It comes with an energy label rating of A+++ and a well known brand that most customers will know from their TVs, fridge freezers and mobile phones. It’s a brand with extremely high credibility and quality ratings across the UK.



The latest units incorporate a new type R1 scroll compressor, designed and manufactured by LG Electronics with ‘wet vapour’ injection. The unit has excellent performance at low ambient temperatures – 100% at -7°C. LG offers a free seven-year warranty for Therma V providing that the training course has been attended and the commissioning document is returned, as well as minimum system requirements are met.



For more information on the LG Therma V range email uk.aircon@lge.com or head for www.lg.com/uk/heating-awhp .