LG BD650 Blu-ray and DVD Player
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
148MHz/12 bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output
SPDIF & HDMI
-
Re-Encoder - DTS Only
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes - SPDIF & HDMI
AV FORMAT
-
Video Format
MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVC Rec, AVCHD
-
Audio Format (Bitstream)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)
-
Audio Format (Decoding)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS2.0+Digital Out, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Clock
-
F/P Color
New DSN
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Audio Out - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out - HDMI
Yes
POWER
-
Wide SMPS
Wide: 110~240V 50/60Hz
ACCESSSORIES
-
RCU / Battery
U2-1 / Yes
