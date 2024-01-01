We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Network Blu-ray Disc™ Player
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video Format
MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVC Rec, AVCHD, M4V, WMV
-
Audio Format (Bitstream)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)
-
Audio Format (Decoding)
LPCM, Dolby Digital(2ch), Dolby Digital Plus(2ch), Dolby TrueHD(2ch), DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Clock
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Video Out - HDMI
Yes- Ver1.4 (3D only)
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Audio Out - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out - Optical
Yes
-
Audio Out - HDMI
Yes - Ver1.4 (3D only)
-
Ethernet
Yes
POWER
-
Wide SMPS
Wide: 110~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
13W
-
Power-Off Consumption
0.5W
ACCESSSORIES
-
DLNA bundle disc
Yes
-
RCU / Battery
V5
