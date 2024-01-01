3D Blu-ray Player and Freeview HD PVR

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PICTURE & SOUND

  • Video DAC

    162MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • xvYCC

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video Format

    MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVCHD

  • Audio Format (Bitstream)

    LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)

  • Audio Format (Decoding)

    LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus(7.1ch), Dolby TrueHD(7.1ch), DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC

PLAYABLE FORMAT

  • 3D BD

    Yes

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)

  • BD-RE

    Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

RECORDING CONVENIENCE

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Time-Shift

    Yes - Internal HDD Only Power ON : Auto recording start(Max. 1hr 30min.)

  • Simultaneous 2CH Recording and Play of Disc or Rec. file

    2CH

FRONT PANEL

  • Power LED

    Yes

  • Display

    FLD

  • USB

    Yes

  • Button

    Power On/Off, Open/Close, Play/Pause, Stop, REC, Channel Up/Down

REAR PANEL

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Scart

    Yes (Composite/RGB Switchable)

  • Terrestrial RF Input/ Output

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • Audio Out - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Out - Coaxial

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption

    45W

  • Power-Off Consumption

    Under 0.1W

ACCESSSORIES

  • DLNA Installation disc

    Yes

  • RCU / Battery

    Yes

  • RF Cable

    Yes

