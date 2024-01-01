We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Digital TV Recorder with 250Gb Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
54MHz/10bit
-
DRC On/Off
Yes
-
Progressive Scan
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
1080i Upscaling
Yes
-
Audio DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital Support
Yes
-
DTS Support
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD-RAM
Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
Yes
-
DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)
No/Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
Yes
-
VCD / SVCD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
MPEG4
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
RECORDING CONVENIENCE
-
DVD Recorder
Yes
-
Time-Shift
Yes
-
Chasing Playback
Yes
-
Clip Recording
Yes
-
DVDPlayback while HDDRecording
Yes
-
HDDPlayback while DVDRecording
Yes
-
RGB Recording
Yes
-
DVB-T Recording
Yes
-
Bi-lingual Recording
Yes
-
Instant Timer Recording
Yes
RECORDABLE DISC
-
DVD-RAM
Yes
-
DVD+RW / +R
(VR Mode) Yes
-
[VR Mode]
Yes
-
DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)
Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R
(VR/ Video Mode) Yes
-
[VR/ Video Mode]
Yes
CONNECTION
-
USB
Yes
-
DV Terminal (Input, 1394)
Yes
-
Composite-Audio L/ R
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Digital Audio Output (Optical / Coaxial)
(Yes/Yes)
-
Analog Video Output
Composite: No, S-Video: Yes, Component: Yes
-
Analog Video Input
Composite: No, S-Video: Yes, Component: Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Dolby Digital 5.1Ch Output
Yes
-
Scart
Yes
-
Terrestrial RF Input/ Output
Yes
-
S-Video
Yes
POWER
-
Power-Off Consumption
Under 1W
DIMENSION
-
Set (WXHXD) (mm)
430 x 49 x 275
-
Weight Net (Kg)
3.74
ACCESSSORIES
-
AV RCA Cable
Yes
-
AC Adaptor & Power Cord
Yes
