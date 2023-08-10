About Cookies on This Site

See how LG Network Monitors can Grow Your Business

LG Network Monitor consumes minimal power compared to general PCs. As it also generates a low amount of heat compared to a PC, it may eliminate the need to lower the room temperature with air conditioning, thus helping you to save additional money on air conditioner purchases or electric power consumption. LG Network Monitor can reduce electricity consumption by up to 90% compared with general PCs.
Rooms that have only a single PC are not greatly affected by noise, while rooms with multiple PCs, such as offices, libraries, Internet cafes and computer rooms in schools generate a significant amount of noise. In most of these places, a quiet ambiance is desirable. With LG Network Monitor, you can create an environment that is free from noise.
Data security has emerged as a hot issue in companies, factories and government agencies, not to mention schools. According to the research of British IT Security Company (Sophos), PC users in companies are the source of 44% of the risk factors related to data security. The companies names as the top 10 companies in Fortune Magazine already manage all of their data in safe locations, through server-based computing devices.
LG Network Monitor can freely operate in the majority of the latest software configurations, including Windows and LINUX, making it convenient and easy for users to use the monitor and install software, without requiring complex settings, such as a Windows terminal server and ICA Presentation.

