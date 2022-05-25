The Heating Installer Awards run annually to create a positive talking point in the industry, working to promote the excellent customer service delivered by heating installers which can often go unrecognised. LG is sponsoring these awards for the second year and the awards will be presented at the Installer Show at the NEC on 22nd June.



Targeting nine regions across the UK – North East, North West, Yorkshire & Humber, Midlands, East of England, South East, South West, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland – the Heating Installer Awards encourages plumbers and installers to nominate a project they’re particularly proud of, which demonstrates problem solving skills, clever and knowledgeable product selection, and exceptional results. The regional winners will progress to the national final and the winners of the three categories – National Winner, the Rising Star and Sustainability Champion will be announced at the Installer Show at the NEC in June.



LG is delighted to be involved again this year, allowing it to restate its commitment to the UK heating sector through the growing popularity of its sector leading Therma V range of air to water heat pumps which are being installed with increasing regularity across the UK and Ireland.



LG’s latest version of the Therma V Monobloc R32 heat pump – the Monobloc S is a perfect fit for current heating installers who can install these units without the need to gain F Gas qualifications. The monobloc version of these versatile heat pumps are perfect additional options for UK installers and more and more of them are attending training courses to allow them to install these units and offer their customers a 7 year warranty on the new units. The use of R32 refrigerant in the units makes them as green as they can be and will contribute hugely to the sustainability of UK heating systems.



Peter Spurway is National Sales Manager – Heating Projects for LG: “With the changes set to be implemented in the UK with the cessation of fossil fuel boilers from 2035, it’s increasingly vital for installers to extend their skill sets to include the ability to install heat pumps and we’re pleased to be taking a lead in this respect.”



To hear more about the Heating Installer Awards and to find out about this year’s exciting developments, follow @HIAwards on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and You Tube. For more information on the LG Therma V range email uk.aircon@lge.com or head for www.lg.com/uk/heating-awhp.