About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
86" 350 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

Specs

Support

Resource

86" 350 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

86UL3G-B

86" 350 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

(6)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

86”

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

350

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Colour gamut

DCI 82%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

5ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Life Time (Min.)

30,000 Hrs

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

16 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2), USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C IN (4 pin phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Dark Meteo Titan

Bezel Width

21.9 mm (Even Bezel)

Weight (Head)

44.2 kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

45.0 kg

Packed Weight

59.0 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,943 x 1,118 x 77.9 mm (Thickest Point 93.3 mm)

Monitor incl. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,943 x 1,188 x 345 mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,116 x 1,261 x 285 mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Sensor

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor

Local Key Operation

Yes (Power On/Off only)

webOS ver.

webOS 4.1

Embedded CMS

Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (4, Max One HDMI input)

Play via URL

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

3rd Party Control Compatibility

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

240 W / 325 W

Smart Energy Saving

168 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

819 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1109 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / UL (TBD)

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE / KC (TBD)

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand, Cable Holder

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86UL3G-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(86UL3G-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(86UL3G-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(86UL3G-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
UL3G_Series_Spec_PDF_LG_UHD_Signage.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.