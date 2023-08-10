About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65" 400 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

65" 400 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
65UL3G-B

65" 400 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

(6)
Clear Color Expression of UHD Content

Clear Colour Expression of UHD Content

An Ultra HD large display, the UL3G Series will improve business productivity in any location. All content is delivered in vivid colours and with fine details, giving audiences a clearer viewing experience.
ULTRA HD Resolution
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the colour and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with LG IPS Panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.
High Efficiency Video Coding
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UL3G Series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic than the existing H.264 codec.

* HEVC : High Efficiency Video Coding

High Performance SoC with webOS1
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High Performance SoC with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications
SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

Smart Signage Platform

Smart Signage Platform

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Wireless Solution

The UL3G Series operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.

Compatibility with AV Control System
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UL3G Series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Compatibility with Conferencing System
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Compatibility with Conferencing System

The certification of compatibility between the UL3G Series and Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for video conference is in progress. It will promote the optimal visual meeting by eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection

Remote Monitoring and Control
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Remote Monitoring and Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple UL3G Series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internetconnected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.
Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care
OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage365Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client’s business.

*The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

400

Contrast Ratio

1.200:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Colour gamut

DCI 80%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Colour Depth

8bit+FRC, 1.07G colours

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%

Life Time (Min.)

30,000 Hrs

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

16 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A (2)

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C IN (4 pin phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Ceramic Black

Bezel Width

15.5mm (R/L/T), 22.3mm (B)

Weight(Head)

21.3Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

21.6 kg

Packed Weight

28.4 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,463 x 850 x 87.8mm

Monitor incl. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,463 x 914 x 269mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1600 x 970 x 190 mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Sensor

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor

Local Key Operation

Yes (Power On/Off only)

webOS ver.

webOS 4.1

Embedded CMS

Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

Sync mode

RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (4, Max One HDMI input)

Play via URL

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

3rd Party Control Compatibility

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. /Max

140W / 200W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

478 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 683 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Energy Saving

98 W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / UL (TBD)

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE / KC (TBD)

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+ / Control

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand, Cable Holder

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65UL3G-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65UL3G-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65UL3G-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65UL3G-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65UL3G-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65UL3G-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65UL3G-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65UL3G-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
UL3G_Series_Spec_PDF_LG_UHD_Signage.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.