50" 350 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

ULTRA HD Resolution
High Efficiency Video Coding
High Performance SoC with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Content Sharing, Real-time Promotion, Wireless Solution
Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.
Real-time Promotion
With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
Wireless Solution
The UL3G series operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.
Compatibility with AV Control System
* Network based control
Compatibility with Conferencing System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
Remote Monitoring and Control
Real-time Care Service with LG Signage365Care
* The availability of “Signage365Care” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
50"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
350
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI 80%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
-
8bit+FRC, 1.07B colours
-
Response Time
-
9.5ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 1%
-
Life Time (Min.)
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C IN/OUT (4 pin phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN)
-
Bezel Colour
-
Ceramic Black
-
Bezel Width
-
R/L/T : 15.5mm, B : 22.3mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
11.3 kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
11.5 kg
-
Packed Weight
-
14.3 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1130 x 663 x 86.3mm
-
Monitor incl. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1130 x 722 x 231mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1215 x 775 x 175mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
Built-in
-
Sensor
-
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes (Power On/Off only)
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.1
-
Embedded CMS
-
Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
Sync mode
-
RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (4, Max One HDMI input)
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
3rd Party Control Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
Landscape : 0 °C to 40 °C
Portrait : 0 °C to 35 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
105W / 150W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
73.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
359 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+ / Control
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dannish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand, Cable Holder
