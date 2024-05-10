We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
At the heart of the bustling city of Scheveningen, Netherlands, stands the Kurhaus Hotel, a symbol of comfort, tradition, and history. The site was established as a bathhouse in 1818 and construction of the grand hotel was completed in 1885. This palatial seaside hotel had an outdated water-cooled VRF system that needed to be replaced.
When Amrath Hotels acquired Kurhaus Hotel in 2015, it made a substantial investment to restore the historic property. During the restoration process, project managers recognized the need to replace the legacy HVAC system with a new water-cooled VRF system. Hotel administrators also required an advanced HVAC system that could meet the needs of a luxury hotel, operate efficiently to provide comfort, and be installed seamlessly without disturbing the historic infrastructure and interior of Kurhaus Hotel.
LG provided its water-cooled Multi V Water 4 solution to meet these requirements while offering support throughout the project. As a result, Kurhaus Hotel is now able to maintain comfortable environments across over 250 guest rooms, conference rooms, restaurants, lobbies, and other diverse spaces.
With Performance Comes Comfort and Savings
The Multi V Water solution was able to more precisely meet the heating and cooling loads required across each space throughout the facility. This means that guests can set the desired temperature in each guest room for more comfortable environments. In addition, heat recovery operation helps conserve energy by allowing heat transfer between outdoor units and indoor units.
Benefits of a Geothermal Solution
As a geothermal heating and cooling solution, the Multi V Water harnesses energy from its natural surroundings. The system absorbs energy from the ground for uniquely energy-efficient operation. Also, the heat recovery system works between indoor units to provide energy-saving operation, particularly in the milder seasons.
Maintaining a Historic Landmark
In order to minimize work on the monumental ceilings on the interior, engineers were able to utilize the existing pipe systems within the building. Construction was done so that not all the monumental ceilings had to be damaged for system installation. The compact and lightweight Multi V Water units also made installation easier and made more efficient use of space in the facility.
Comprehensive Support from LG
LG worked side-by-side with Amrath Hotels’ consultants and installers to ensure satisfactory delivery of the Multi V Water solution. This project required prompt feedback and responses for both designs and quotes. The LG LATS tool allowed engineers to provide support to the installer for accurate installation planning and quotes for the overall completion of the project. Once the system was installed, LG engineers continued to check and fine-tune each component for optimal system operation.
LG was able to secure the satisfaction and trust of its customer with the Multi V Water 4 solution. Bringing comfort and efficiency to such a historic landmark is a point of pride for LG. This project will also serve as an effective reference for future customers and LG looks forward to a more successful project of this type going forward.
