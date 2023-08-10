About Cookies on This Site

Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

86UR640S3ZD

86" UHD TV Signage | 86UR640S3ZD

(6)

LG TV Signage with
Essential Function

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting a vivid and lively content with ULTRA HD's high screen resolution.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic.

UR640 series is slimmer in depth in comparison to the LG Conventional model.

Improved Design with Slim Depth

This series is thinner than LG conventional* model to save space and enable easy installation. In addition, its sophisticated ahsed blue color improves the décor of the space where the product is installed.

* 'LG Conventional' refers to LG UT640S series.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on UR640S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

* SoC : System On Chip

** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Set the playlist and the time scheduling with a remote controller easily using display embedded content management function. Group management is supervised in Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.

Embedded Content & Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System allows you to edit and play content, schedule playlists and groups, and control signage via remote control, mouse and mobile phone without the use of separate PC or software. This makes content management easy and user-friendly.

Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS is integrated management program supporting creation and management of digital media and content deployment, optimized for LG signage. With its simple and intuitive menus and layout options, it enhances efficiency for content creation and editing, scheduling and distribution, improving user experience. In addition, it supports multiple displays and accounts, is able to be linked to external databases, and allows server access from mobile devices.

 

Multiple Admins may access LG SuperSign CMS via PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices to create, regulate, and distribute digital media content tailored to a diverse range of displays.

* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.

Conveniently manage a variety of displays using LG SuperSign Control.

Quick & Easy Signage Control with LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control is the basic control software, and it can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.

* LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.

It only turns on when there is signal and turns off when there is not any signal in DPM Mode.

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) can be configured to be On only when there is a TV signal present to manage power more efficiently.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a same Wi-Fi network.

Wireless Access Point

UR640S series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UR640S series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The UR640S series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.

** Network based control

Easy Menu Setup for
Vertical Needs

UR640S series increases users' convenience by organizing frequently used menus* by industry.

 

Most_frequently_used_menus_are_categorized_per_industry_in_display_menu__The_left_shows_menus_for_"Corporate_/_Government_/ Retail" and the right menus is for "Meeting Room"

* Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

 

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

All Spec

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

LG Sound Sync

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

PAL / SECAM

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (x3)

USB (Ver.)

YES (x1 / 2.0)

RF In

YES (x2)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Headphone Out

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

YES (LAN)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

DESIGN

Tool Name

UP8000

Stand Type

2 Pole

Front Colour

Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

86

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness (Typ.)

330 nit

INFO

Category

Smart TV Signage

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

600 x 400 mm

Kensington Lock

YES

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

339W

Power Consumption(Typ)

313W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 6.0

Web Browser

YES

Mood Display

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Soft AP

YES

Screen Share

YES

DIAL

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

STANDARD

Safety

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR Grade

F

SDR On mode

171W

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

245W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A++

On Power Consumption

110W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

160.6

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

Control / Control Plus

YES

CMS(Premium)

YES

Simple Editor

YES

LG Connected Care

YES

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con

Power Cable

N/A (Attached)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

Vertical Setup

YES

Fail Over

YES

Play Via URL

YES

NTP Server Setting

YES

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

YES

DPM (Digital Power Management)

YES

Time scheduler

YES

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

BEACON

YES

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

YES

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

YES

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1927 x 1167 x 362 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1927 x 1104 x 59.9 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

2115 x 1215 x 228 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

15.9/15.9/15.9/19.9 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

Weight with Stand

45.9 kg

Weight without Stand

45.2 kg

Weight in Shipping

58.4 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

USB Cloning

YES

WOL

YES

SNMP

YES

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

IR Out

YES (RS-232C)

Multi IR Code

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Insert Image

YES

One Channel Map

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

Port Block

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86UR640S3ZD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86UR640S3ZD)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(86UR640S3ZD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(86UR640S3ZD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (86UR640S3ZD)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(86UR640S3ZD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.