One:Quick Flex
All-in-One Display for Effective Collaboration
*Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing
*Stands are sold separately.
*The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
*Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
*To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
*Some apps may not support vertical view mode.
*The height is adjusted manually.
*Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) is scheduled for release in November 2021.
*Voice ordering is limited to some specific functions: Power, volume, built-in apps, camera, reader mode.
A Sleek Design that Blends with the Space
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:
LG One Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
Collaborative Workspace
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.
Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.
*The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
*Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.
All Spec
-
SplitView_Customized Template
-
NO
-
SplitView_Full / Half
-
YES
-
MIC_Pickup Range
-
3m
-
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
-
YES
-
Cloning
-
NO
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
Built-in Apps
-
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)
-
Camera_Field of View (FoV)
-
88°
-
Camera_Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Camera_Video Framing
-
N/A
-
Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)
-
N/A
-
Compatibility One:Quick Share
-
YES
-
CPU
-
AMD Ryzen R1505G
-
File Sharing
-
YES
-
Graphic
-
AMD Radeon Vega
-
Home Dashboard
-
YES
-
Launcher Bar
-
YES
-
Meeting(Voice) Record
-
YES
-
Memory(RAM)
-
8GB
-
MIC_Array
-
2ea
-
MIC_Beamforming
-
N/A
-
One:Quick Remote Meeting
-
YES
-
OS ver.
-
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)
-
Screen Capture
-
YES
-
Storage
-
128GB
-
Warranty
-
3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11ac
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
3.5mm
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 10 Points
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø8 mm
-
Interface
-
USB1.1
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 10 or higher
-
Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
35ms ↓
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
DP In
-
YES (USB Type C)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
YES (USB Type C)
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
NO
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Connected Care
-
NO
-
Basic
-
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG
-
Optional
-
1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 13.9/13.9/13.9/16.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1056 x 690 x 152mm (without Stand)
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
Floor stand : 973.2 x 1198.1 x 610.0mm (Landscape) Floor stand : 662.0 x 1360.9 x 610.0mm (Portrait) Desktop stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3mm
-
Packed Weight
-
15.1Kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
12.7Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
15.4Kg (Head + Stand) 29.3Kg (Head + Floor Stand)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness
-
350nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
43
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 12%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
190W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Enegy Saving (70%)
-
30±10% (for HDMI1/2)
-
Typ.
-
75W
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
