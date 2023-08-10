About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick Flex
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

One:Quick Flex

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
43HT3WJ-B

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WJ-B

All-in-One Display for Effective Collaboration

All-in-One Display for Effective Collaboration

*Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call

With LG One:Quick Flex's 43-inch all-in-one display complete with built-in camera, microphones and speakers there's no need to stress over online meetings and calls and no more inconvenience of connecting to and setting up video conferencing.

Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing

Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the One:Quick Flex turns ideas into reality. With a dedicated touch pen, taking notes and drawing are done easily. Also, their works can be saved as files, and easily shared via mobile phone.
43HT3WJ-03-Effective-Collaboration-Digital-Signage
43HT3WJ-03-Effective-Collaboration-Digital-Signage
43HT3WJ-03-Effective-Collaboration-Digital-Signage
43HT3WJ-03-Effective-Collaboration-Digital-Signage
43HT3WJ-03-Effective-Collaboration-Digital-Signage
43HT3WJ-03-Effective-Collaboration-Digital-Signage

Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

The One:Quick Flex can be used anywhere indoors where it can be moved by wheels. From a private office to public lounge, it plays various roles according to each need such as video conferencing, design demo, collaboration, etc.

*Stands are sold separately.
*The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.

Screen Rotation

Screen Rotation

The One:Quick Flex supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand, which can be widely used by being turned vertically or horizontally according to the content ratio.

*Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
*To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
*Some apps may not support vertical view mode.

Adjustable Height

Adjustable Height

The height of the stand can be adjusted to meet the posture or height of the user. (up to 9.5 cm)

*The height is adjusted manually.

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

The touch-based UX of One:Quick Flex is designed to be similar to the mobile touch UX, making it easy to use. Also, the operating system based on Windows makes it easy for the user to install and run programs they want through a huge library of applications and tools.

*Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) is scheduled for release in November 2021.

Voice Ordering

Voice Ordering

The user can also perform key functions through voice commands without the need to touch the screen.

*Voice ordering is limited to some specific functions: Power, volume, built-in apps, camera, reader mode.

A Sleek Design that Blends with the Space

Moving beyond the conventional black color, it is available in stylish beige with a smooth finish and blends effortlessly with the surrounding interior.
A Sleek Design that Blends
A Sleek Design that Blends

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:1

LG One Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:5

Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:7

Collaborative Workspace
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:9

Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:11

Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:13

Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:15

Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:17

Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:19

Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.

RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:1
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:5
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:7
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:9
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:11
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:13
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:15
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:17
RECOMMEND TO USE IN/FOR:19

*The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
*Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.

Print

All Spec

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

SplitView_Customized Template

NO

SplitView_Full / Half

YES

MIC_Pickup Range

3m

Reader Mode (Bluelight)

YES

Cloning

NO

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in Apps

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)

Camera_Field of View (FoV)

88°

Camera_Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Camera_Video Framing

N/A

Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

N/A

Compatibility One:Quick Share

YES

CPU

AMD Ryzen R1505G

File Sharing

YES

Graphic

AMD Radeon Vega

Home Dashboard

YES

Launcher Bar

YES

Meeting(Voice) Record

YES

Memory(RAM)

8GB

MIC_Array

2ea

MIC_Beamforming

N/A

One:Quick Remote Meeting

YES

OS ver.

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

Screen Capture

YES

Storage

128GB

Warranty

3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)

Wi-Fi

802.11ac

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Interface

USB1.1

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or higher

Response Time (Based on 'Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

35ms ↓

SPECIAL FEATURE

Direct Sunlight

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Wake on LAN

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DP In

YES (USB Type C)

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

NO

DP Out

YES (USB Type C)

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

NO

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

ePEAT(US only)

NO

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

Optional

1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Türkçe

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 13.9/13.9/13.9/16.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1056 x 690 x 152mm (without Stand)

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

Floor stand : 973.2 x 1198.1 x 610.0mm (Landscape) Floor stand : 662.0 x 1360.9 x 610.0mm (Portrait) Desktop stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3mm

Packed Weight

15.1Kg

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

Weight (Head)

12.7Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

15.4Kg (Head + Stand) 29.3Kg (Head + Floor Stand)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

350nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

43

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 12%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

190W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Enegy Saving (70%)

30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

Typ.

75W

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43HT3WJ-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43HT3WJ-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43HT3WJ-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43HT3WJ-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.