31'5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
NO
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
Curvature
NO
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2727 x 0.2727
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
80
Size [Inch]
31.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
Audio In
NO
Built-in KVM
NO
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
DVI-D
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
Line out
NO
Mic In
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
USB-C
NO
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
USB Downstream Port
NO
USB Upstream Port
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Color Weakness
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Crosshair
NO
HDR 10
YES
FPS Counter
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Auto Brightness
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
Camera
NO
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Dolby Vision™
NO
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
NO
Mic
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
OverClocking
NO
PBP
NO
PIP
NO
Reader Mode
YES
RGB LED Lighting
NO
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
User Defined Key
NO
VRR
NO
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.2
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
804 x 500 x 202
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 512.3 x 208.8
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.4
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.3
Year
2020
Product name
PC Monitor
Display Port
YES
DVI-D
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
Remote Controller
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
NO
USB-C
NO
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
DTS HP:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
NO
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
