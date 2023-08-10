About Cookies on This Site

31'5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Product Information Sheet

32QN600

32QN600

31'5" QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Front View
31.5" QHD IPS Monitor: True colour at Any Angle
31.5" QHD IPS Monitor

True Colour at Any Angle

LG QHD (2560x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
HDR 10: Detailed Contrast
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

colour Calibrated: View Actual colour
Colour Calibrated

View Actual Colour

It is colour calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen, so it preserves the original intend colour.
Reader Mode: Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
Flicker Safe: Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. User can comfortably work throughout the day.
AMD FreeSync™: Clearer, Smoother Image
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync: React Faster to Opponents
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer: Attack First in Dark
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Edge-ArcLine Stand: Versatile Elegance
Edge-ArcLine Stand

Versatile Elegance

The thinner and solid edging curved stand with 3-side virtually borderless design fits in variety of space. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you work more comfortable.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

DISPLAY

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Curvature

NO

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2727 x 0.2727

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

FEATURES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

NO

HDR 10

YES

FPS Counter

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

User Defined Key

NO

VRR

NO

SW APPLICATION

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.2

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

804 x 500 x 202

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 512.3 x 208.8

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.3

INFO

Year

2020

Product name

PC Monitor

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

45W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32QN600-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32QN600-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32QN600-BC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32QN600-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32QN600-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32QN600-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32QN600-BC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32QN600-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32QN600-B)
To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.